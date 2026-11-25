CyberGhost has launched an improved Black Friday deal, cutting the price from $1.99 to $1.59 per month, but it's still not the deal I'd recommend for most people.

The discount saves you $16 over two years compared to its normal price. On the surface, this is great - only four VPNs have dropped their price by more this Black Friday. But some VPNs are still cheaper and offering more.

PrivadoVPN is over $10 less for two years, with faster speeds and more simultaneous connections; Private Internet Access (PIA) is a superior streaming VPN, and FastestVPN is the cheapest choice at $27 for lifetime VPN access.

Where CyberGhost wins is simplicity. If you're new to VPNs, this is the best pick as it removes complicated figures and settings (which you'd see with PIA), and gives you the speeds and server locations you need to learn the ropes of browsing with a VPN.

It also offers free trials across mobile and desktop apps, and comes with a longer, 45-day money-back guarantee, neither of which you'd see from many top VPNs.

Improved price CyberGhost: a top budget choice for beginners

Was: $2.19/month ($61.32)

Now: $1.59 per month ($44.52)

CyberGhost is a reliable VPN with incredibly fast speeds, a great selection of server locations, and strong privacy credentials. If you can handle connecting only 7 devices at a time, you'll rarely struggle for a stable connection, and its apps will offer a simple enough experience for beginners and pros alike. Try it risk-free with its 45-day money-back guarantee.

CyberGhost is also a solid choice for torrenting. It offers P2P support on all of its servers, and is faster than PIA, the only other VPN I'd suggest for torrent users. That said, you lose port forwarding support, so check what you need before signing up.

The other problem is devices. CyberGhost only supports seven device connections right now - while the best VPNs will normally offer 10 or unlimited. If you're only connecting your own devices, this shouldn't be a huge issue. But if you're connecting a household, you might run into trouble before you leave the lounge.

CyberGhost, then, is a great choice if you're looking for a beginner VPN with the tools you need to get to grips with using these tools. But if you're a more adept user, I'd recommend checking out our Black Friday VPN deals guide for other savings available right now.