Australia’s Macquarie dictionary has named 'pervert glasses' word of the year

Meanwhile, the Dutch Data Protection Authority is urging consumers not to buy smart glasses

It argues they're both bad for the privacy of pedestrians, and potentially unsafe for users due to incorrect information being provided by the AI

It hasn’t been a great year for camera-equipped smart glasses like the Ray-Ban Meta series, with the public and governments increasingly rejecting the gadgets due to their ability to surreptitiously film people.

This capability has led them to be called ‘pervert glasses’ by some detractors, and that name has become so widespread in popular culture, that — as reported by The Guardian — it has now been named word of the year by Australia’s Macquarie dictionary.

In fact, it won this award two times over — both from the dictionary’s committee of word experts, and in the people’s choice vote.

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Explaining its choice, the dictionary’s expert committee said: “On the one hand, we’ve seen a massive acceleration in the capabilities of AI and products that integrate it. At the same time, the undeniably critical nickname mirrors the widespread calls to hit the brakes on this seemingly unchecked development.

“The name represents the year we’ve all endured, with AI, the manosphere, increasing surveillance in supermarkets, and more. Sure, these new gadgets might be marketed as smart glasses or camera glasses, but it seems to us that pervert glasses paints a more apt reflection of the year.”

A plea to consumers

Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

That isn't a word (or phrase) that smart glasses makers like Meta will be too happy about, but it’s also not the only blow they’ve been dealt this week. The Dutch Data Protection Authority (via TechCrunch), which is the country's privacy regulator, is now urging consumers not to buy these glasses, both for the privacy of those around them, and for the users’ own safety.

On that second point, it highlights that the AI-powered advice given by smart glasses can sometimes be incorrect or unsafe, such as incorrectly reading a medicine label. In fairness, that same issue could apply to regular AI chatbots, too.

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In any case, this all follows other pushback against smart glasses, such as Norway recently issuing a temporary ban on their use in public spaces.

Meta, for its part, has tried to make its wearables more palatable. For example, it's updated them to make it harder to circumvent their privacy controls and also launched the camera-free Ray-Ban Meta Audio specs.

However, this seems to be having little impact on public perception, and it'll be interesting to see where this story heads in 2027.

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