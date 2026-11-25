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Best Black Friday streaming deals with up to 75% off: Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and more
The best Black Friday streaming deals just keep getting better
Black Friday streaming deals just keep getting sweeter and sweeter as we get closer to the big sales day, especially now that Disney+ and Hulu are discounted to $5 a month for a whole year.
I'd been waiting for an offer to launch for the House of Mouse's streaming services, not least because they were among the most popular to grab during last year's deals. They're not alone, either. Other heavy hitters have returned too, like HBO Max for half price, Paramount+ reduced to $2.99 a month, and Apple TV with 50% off for six months.
These are among the best savings to grab right now to get ahead of another round of potential price increases, which I can tell you — as someone who's tracked these sales for the past few years — is only becoming an increasing definite each year. So, grab a bargain and stream one of the many great movies or shows I've suggested further below for less.
The best Black Friday streaming deals — quick links
- Apple TV: Six months for 50% off
- Paramount+: Less than $3 a month
- Disney+ and Hulu: Bundle and save 61%
- Peacock: Now from $2.99 per month
- Prime Video: Up to 75% off add-ons like HBO Max
- Roku: 40+ subscriptions from 99 cents
- Proton: Secure streaming for just $2.49
My top Black Friday streaming deals
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027.
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Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $3 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30.
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Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was
$12.99 now $4.99 at Disney
It's back! Last year's best Black Friday deal has returned — just in time for you to lock in the low price again for another 12 months. The discount applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free plans, bringing the cost down to $4.99 (61% off) and $14.99 (31% off) respectively. With Hulu and Disney+ set to become a unified app in December, this is a great way to get ahead of any potential price increases, which have not yet been confirmed.
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HBO Max (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $5.49 at HBO
Not subscribed to HBO Max? You'll be eligible to get 50% off the standard with ads plan this Black Friday. The discounted rate is available for 12 months, which means you'll be able to lock in the low price all the way to next year's sale. You can also get HBO Max bundled with Cinemax at Prime Video for just $22.99 a month right now, representing a $5.49 saving. The offer ends on November 30.
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Peacock 'Select': was
$8.99 now $2.99 at Peacock
Peacock's Black Friday deals offer you either short-term monthly bargains, or a big discount for a whole year. The offer we've highlighted above is maybe the most tempting: you can get Peacock's ad-supported tier for just $2.99 per month for three months — or get the ad-free 'Premium' tier for $8.99 per month for for three months. But you might prefer the full-year discount. In that case, you can get Select for $29.99 for a full year, or Premium for $89.99 for the year. All the offers are available in the link above. Offers end November 30.
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Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was
$9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon
If you like to manage your subscriptions all in one place, then you can get the same Black Friday Crunchyroll streaming discount that the anime streaming service is offering directly at Amazon until November 30. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have.
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Frndly TV (Roku add-on): was
$12.99 now $0.99 at Roku
Get 50+ live TV channels for less than a $1 a month for three months at Roku this Black Friday. It's great for family-friendly classic programming, giving you access to channels like Hallmark, UPtv, MovieSphere Gold, and more. You'll need a Roku device to be able to unlock this offer, which is available until November 30.
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MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon
Amazon typically discounts its products during Black Friday, so it's not too surprising this record-low streaming deal for MGM+ has returned. As a Prime Video subscriber, you'll be able to lock in this low price for two months with a Prime Video subscription, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires on November 30.
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Starz (Prime Video add-on): was
$11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon
Have you been meaning to watch the gritty crime drama Power, or time-traveling drama Outlander? Well, now's your chance because you can unlock access to every Starz Original for 75% off the usual monthly price. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30.
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AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon
Spooky season may be over, but that doesn't mean you should completely disregard AMC+. The service is also home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on November 30.
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Apple TV (Prime Video add-on): was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Amazon
A more than 50% discount is not a deal to miss, especially when it's for a streaming service that typically doesn't get many deals. You will have to be signed up to Prime Video to be able to access but considering the time of year, it's a great time have Amazon Prime. You'll be able to lock in this low price for six months. The offer ends on November 30.
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Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans
Was: $3.49 per month
Now: $2.49 per month
Great for privacy, streaming, and all sorts, you don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited for a taste of the best Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it.
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Did you see that there's a Peacock Black Friday streaming deal?
Peacock's Black Friday deals are definitely worth your attention. Each plan is discounted, starting from $2.99 per month for three months if you don't mind ads, which could be enough time to binge something you've been waiting to catch up on.
Peacock 'Select': was
$8.99 now $2.99 at Peacock
Quick poll: How many streaming services are you paying for right now?
I'm curious, I hear a lot about subscription fatigue, so how many streaming services are you currently subscribed to? Let me know in the poll below or leave a comment at the bottom of this article.
One of my favorite TV shows is available to stream on AMC+
With so many subscription add-ons discounted at Prime Video, it's hard to pick just one. But if you wanted a suggestion, I'd consider AMC+ so you can stream the TV show Mad Men, which was rated as one of the best TV shows of the 21st Century by The New York Times.
AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon
Are you considering that BritBox streaming deal?
If so, I'd recommend checking out A Spy Among Friends if you haven't already heard about it. It's a top tier British spy thriller that sees Damian Lewis play a MI6 officer and Guy Pearce star as a KGB double agent.
BritBox (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon
Will there be any Black Friday Netflix deals?
I wouldn't count on it. Netflix never offers discounts and I wouldn't expect that to change this Black Friday. However, if that's the streaming service you really want, you can look at mobile and broadband plans that offer it as a discounted billing perk to find a way to lock in some savings.
Just when I thought there wouldn't be a HBO Max deal...
HBO Max can't help but be drawn back into the Black Friday streaming deal frenzy, and that's no bad thing for anyone that loves the network's shows (me!). You can get 50% off all its plans until November 30.
HBO Max: was
$5.99 now $2.99 at HBO Max
Stream William Gibson's upcoming Neuromancer adaptation for less
An Apple TV deal is reason enough to subscribe to the service, given how rarely they come up. Add the fact that bagging its 50% off six months discount means you'll be ready to stream the new Neuromancer series when it launches in January, and it's a no-brainer if you ask me.
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
This Paramount+ deal is worth grabbing to finish the NFL season
Thanksgiving is coming up, so you know what that means: NFL and turkey!! You can get game ready for the tripleheader this Thursday, November 26, with a cheap Paramount+ subscription that will let you stream CBS live.
Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Prime Video's mega streaming add-on sale is back
If you're already signed up to Prime Video, you're in for a Black Friday streaming deal treat! From now until November 30, you can choose from a selection of discounted subscription add-ons. I've highlighted a few of the most popular above, but there are plenty more at Amazon to choose from.
Prime Video: Up to 75% off subscription add-ons
Get up to 90% off 40+ streaming subscriptions at Roku
With offers starting as low as $0.99, Roku's Black Friday streaming sale is a great place to start your streaming deal search if you're after a cheap subscription. All the best offers can be found here, so it's a good thing if you own a Roku device!
Roku: 40+ subscriptions from 99 cents
The king of Black Friday deals is back!
Last year's most popular Black Friday streaming is back! Disney+ and Hulu plans are discounted by up to 61% off again. Perfect timing for the holidays.
Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was
$12.99 now $4.99 at Disney
Which Black Friday streaming deals are worth getting?
Apple, Amazon, Disney, HBO, Paramount, Peacock, and Roku have all released some of the best discounts I've seen. What's even better is you can get the same low prices for Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+ as Prime Video or Roku add-ons to keep all your subscriptions in one place.
This is the best time of year to get a cheap streaming deal
Black Friday is the best time of year to get a cheap streaming deal, and I've already spotted a bunch of great discounts that I'll be rounding up in this article. Some of these are returning offers from last year, which means they're even better than what I saw in 2025 given all the price increases since then.
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