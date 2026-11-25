If you're looking to upgrade your PC this Black Friday, you've come to the right place. Here you'll find a round up of the best PC deals currently live in the sale bonanza, including some real humdingers, such as a massive $500 off the Dell Slim Desktop at Best Buy.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

But we haven't just included workday machines; we've also highlighted some great bargains on gaming rigs, such the CyberPowerPC Gaming PC at Amazon for $1,279.99 (was $1,499.99). Over in the UK, there's the Acer Nitro N20 at Amazon for £629.99 (was £799.99). So dive in below to find the bargain to meet your needs.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best PC deals in the US

Save $220 CyberPowerPC Gaming PC: was $1,499.99 now $1,279.99 at Amazon Save over $200 on this pre-built gaming PC with an RTX 5060 Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, all of which should see you get high-end performance on the latest titles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% GMKtec M5S Mini PC : was $529.99 now $299.99 at Amazon This huge saving knocks over $200 on this mini PC that features a respectable everyday spec, with its AMD Ryzen 5400U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 HP OmniDesk Desktop: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon Save $200 on this HP desktop. Discounts are also available on models with different RAM and storage capacities, but we think the model with 16GB of the former and 512GB of the latter gives you the best bang for your buck. All models are equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8700G chip, and even bundle a USB dock. Read more Read less ▼

Save $287.19 Suevery 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC: was $599.99 now $312.80 at Walmart Save close to $300 on this all-in-one desktop, which meaning you won't need to provide your own monitor, mouse, or keyboard. It has an Intel Core i5 inside, as well as 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, all of which should see through day-to-day tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Save $520 Dell Slim Desktop : was $1,569.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy This is a huge saving on a powerful desktop PC, with its Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Despite its tower design, it's actually quite slim, making it ideal for environments with limited space. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best PC deals in the UK

Save £100 ACEMAGIC K1 Mini PC: was £459.99 now £359.99 at Amazon This budget mini PC is now an even better deal, thanks to the £100 saving. It features a powerful mid-range spec, with its AMD Ryzen 5 7430U chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD Read more Read less ▼

Save £78.85 Acer Aspire C24-B All-in-One Desktop PC: was £678.84 now £599.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a PC and monitor in a single package, this Acer Aspire C24 is a solid pick, especially with its £80 saving this Black Friday. It features an Intel Core 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage — more than enough for everyday tasking. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Scan Performance RTX: was £1,899.98 now £1,699.98 at Scan Want true AAA gaming performance? This prebuild from Scan should see you right. It's loaded with an RTX 5070, an AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. And now you can save a cool £200 on it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% NiPoGi Mini PC: was £419.99 now £296.09 at Amazon With this 30% saving, this budget mini PC offers even better value than it originally did. It packs in enough performance for everyday use, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5400U chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK