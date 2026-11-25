Black Friday PC deals: save on Acer, Dell, HP, and more — including gaming PCs with Nvidia 5060Ti and 5070 GPU options
Save big on your new rig
If you're looking to upgrade your PC this Black Friday, you've come to the right place. Here you'll find a round up of the best PC deals currently live in the sale bonanza, including some real humdingers, such as a massive $500 off the Dell Slim Desktop at Best Buy.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
But we haven't just included workday machines; we've also highlighted some great bargains on gaming rigs, such the CyberPowerPC Gaming PC at Amazon for $1,279.99 (was $1,499.99). Over in the UK, there's the Acer Nitro N20 at Amazon for £629.99 (was £799.99). So dive in below to find the bargain to meet your needs.
US Quick Deals
- CyberPowerPC Gaming PC: was
$1499.99now $1279.99 at Amazon
- GMKtec M5S Mini PC : was
$529.99now $299.99 at Amazon
- HP OmniDesk Desktop: was
$999.99now $799.99 at Amazon
- Suevery 21.5" All-in-One Desktop PC: was
$599.99now $312.80 at Walmart
- Dell Slim Desktop: was
$1569.99now $1049.99 at Best Buy
UK Quick Deals
- ACEMAGIC K1 Mini PC: was
£459.99now £359.99 at Amazon
- Acer Nitro N20 Gaming Desktop PC: was
£799.99now £629.99 at Amazon
- Acer Aspire C24-B All-in-One Desktop PC: was
£678.84now £599.99 at Amazon
- Scan Performance RTX: was
£1899.98now £1699.98 at Scan
- NiPoGi Mini PC: was
£419.99now £296.09 at Amazon
Today's best PC deals in the US
Save over $200 on this pre-built gaming PC with an RTX 5060 Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, all of which should see you get high-end performance on the latest titles.
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This huge saving knocks over $200 on this mini PC that features a respectable everyday spec, with its AMD Ryzen 5400U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
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Save $200 on this HP desktop. Discounts are also available on models with different RAM and storage capacities, but we think the model with 16GB of the former and 512GB of the latter gives you the best bang for your buck. All models are equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8700G chip, and even bundle a USB dock.
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Save close to $300 on this all-in-one desktop, which meaning you won't need to provide your own monitor, mouse, or keyboard. It has an Intel Core i5 inside, as well as 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, all of which should see through day-to-day tasks.
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This is a huge saving on a powerful desktop PC, with its Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Despite its tower design, it's actually quite slim, making it ideal for environments with limited space.
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Today's best PC deals in the UK
This budget mini PC is now an even better deal, thanks to the £100 saving. It features a powerful mid-range spec, with its AMD Ryzen 5 7430U chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD
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This Acer gaming PC is great entry-level rig, featuring an RTX 3050 GPU and an Intel Core i5 chip. This solid discount makes it even more tempting.
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If you're looking for a PC and monitor in a single package, this Acer Aspire C24 is a solid pick, especially with its £80 saving this Black Friday. It features an Intel Core 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage — more than enough for everyday tasking.
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Want true AAA gaming performance? This prebuild from Scan should see you right. It's loaded with an RTX 5070, an AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. And now you can save a cool £200 on it.
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With this 30% saving, this budget mini PC offers even better value than it originally did. It packs in enough performance for everyday use, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5400U chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he gained experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.
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