Black Friday 2026 laptop deals: top offers on Chromebooks, MacBooks, Windows 11 laptops and more
Today's best deals on laptops for work and play
The Black Friday laptop deals are here — and just in time, if you ask me. This year has seen laptop prices climb due to a global memory shortage, with gaming laptops particularly badly hit. However, Black Friday deals like the Dell XPS 13 for $549.99 at the Dell store (down from $749), and the Asus Vivobook 14 for just £299 at Currys (was £599) prove that you're still able to get some great laptops for brilliant prices in both the US and UK.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of laptops for all kinds of budgets. For US shoppers I've picked Chromebook deals (such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook that's just $189, down from $419), 2-in-1 laptops like the HP OmniBook X Flip (now $779.99, was $1,250), and powerful gaming laptops like the Alienware 16 Aurora (was a huge $1,999, now $1,099) and much more.
I've also included an extensive list of UK deals below, and I'll be keeping this page updated in the run-up to Black Friday itself.
US Quick Deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was
$419now $189 at Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13: was
$749.99now $549.99 at Dell
- Samsung Galaxy Book6: was
$1449.99now $849.99 at Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14: was
$1,199.99now $849.99 at Best Buy
- Alienware 16 Aurora: was
$1,999.99now $1,099.99 at Dell
UK Quick Deals
- Acer Chromebook Plus: was
£399now £279 at EE
- Apple MacBook Neo: was
£799now £749 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop: was
£1,199now £799 at Amazon
- Acer Nitro V16: was
£1,699.99now £1,399.99 at Amazon
- Asus Vivobook 14: was
£599now £299 at Currys
Today's best laptop deals in the US
Display: 14 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low Black Friday price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but you'll need to rely on web-based applications such as Google Docs. While it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, its lack of power also means you'll get all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance, as you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some of the more advanced features of a Windows machine, and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components, and excellent battery life.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is one of the cheapest laptops I've ever seen that's powered by the speedy and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. This chip offers excellent performance for the price, as well as amazing battery life of up to 41 hours. There's 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage to round out the build, making it a capable and excellent value-for-money laptop for college or everyday use.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is a big $350 discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can manage with that, and make use of cloud storage if you need more, this is an impressive laptop for the price.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers solid all-around performance at work or college, though the 256GB SSD is a bit limited (and the 8GB of RAM won't cope with loads of apps open at once).
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This powerful, versatile HP OmniBook X Flip delivers impressive performance for the price, with a modern, efficient AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor for excellent 21-hour battery life, 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 512GB SSD. It will comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more — and you can flip it around to become a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of Samsung's latest premium laptops has had a decent $600 price cut at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of Asus' latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 14-inch OLED screen. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs.
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Graphics card: RTX 5050
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that's actually pretty capable. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, as long as you keep your performance expectations in check. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphics settings down a little on the most intensive titles.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge (and it was slightly cheaper for Labor Day), but considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display, I think the price is right. You'll have no issues with playing any of the latest titles on this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core 7-240H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
This Alienware 16 Aurora is a little on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060 graphics card, but you do get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside a lovely premium design. If you're a fan of Alienware's understated, yet futuristic aesthetic, then you'll like the 16 Aurora — and it has plenty of power to offer great performance on its 16-inch 120Hz display.
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Today's best laptop deals in the UK
Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a standard 256GB of storage for the price, and battery life is solid at up to 12 hours on a single charge. At a little under £300, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Asus Vivobook 14 is a strong buy. It features an Intel Core 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use, although I would have liked to see more storage for the price. Still, it's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. On top of that, you get 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and incredible battery life of up to 30 hours. It offers good value for money overall if you need a solid all-around machine and want Windows 11, rather than Chrome OS.
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
The MacBook Neo got a price bump earlier this year which made Apple's budget laptop less easy to recommend, and while this £50 discount isn't the biggest in the world, it goes some way to fixing that. The Neo comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life — that 512GB is a nice bump from the 256GB found in the base model.
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Display: 13.8 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic low price at Currys. It's a powerful high-end version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and a lengthy battery life of up to 20 hours. Storage is a little disappointing at 512GB, where 1TB would have been nice, but there's still lots of space for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs.
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Graphics card: RTX 5050
Processor: Intel Core 7-240H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This is a good deal that knocks £190 off the price of an entry-level Alienware laptop. The RTX 5050 graphics card isn't massively powerful, but thanks to DLSS 4.5 and Multi Frame Gen (MFG) it can punch above its weight. My main concern is the 512GB SSD, which can fill up quickly with games. Otherwise, it's nice to see a sub-£1,000 gaming laptop that's worth buying.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Acer Nitro V16 is a great mid-range gaming laptop, and the RTX 5070 hits a sweet spot for performance versus value. You'll be able to play any modern game, and with a bit of tweaking and help from DLSS upscaling you'll be very pleased with the results. Again, though, the 512GB SSD could fill up quickly.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E 80 100
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favourite laptops here at TechRadar, and this powerful model, with a 12-core chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, has had a big £338 price cut for Black Friday. If you're after a powerful thin and light laptop, then this is a good choice, though I'm hoping we also see some cheaper XPS 13 models in the Black Friday sales as well.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
If you have the budget and want a gaming experience no handheld, or games console, can match, then this HP Omen Max deal is worth considering, and the £149 price cut takes the sting out of the asking price a bit. The 5070 Ti GPU will handle any game, alongside an excellent AMD Ryzen CPU, and 32GB of RAM is very welcome these days as well.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.
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