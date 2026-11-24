The Black Friday laptop deals are here — and just in time, if you ask me. This year has seen laptop prices climb due to a global memory shortage, with gaming laptops particularly badly hit. However, Black Friday deals like the Dell XPS 13 for $549.99 at the Dell store (down from $749), and the Asus Vivobook 14 for just £299 at Currys (was £599) prove that you're still able to get some great laptops for brilliant prices in both the US and UK.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of laptops for all kinds of budgets. For US shoppers I've picked Chromebook deals (such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook that's just $189, down from $419), 2-in-1 laptops like the HP OmniBook X Flip (now $779.99, was $1,250), and powerful gaming laptops like the Alienware 16 Aurora (was a huge $1,999, now $1,099) and much more.

I've also included an extensive list of UK deals below, and I'll be keeping this page updated in the run-up to Black Friday itself.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best laptop deals in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low Black Friday price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but you'll need to rely on web-based applications such as Google Docs. While it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, its lack of power also means you'll get all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15.3-inch: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance, as you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some of the more advanced features of a Windows machine, and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components, and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is one of the cheapest laptops I've ever seen that's powered by the speedy and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. This chip offers excellent performance for the price, as well as amazing battery life of up to 41 hours. There's 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage to round out the build, making it a capable and excellent value-for-money laptop for college or everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $849.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is a big $350 discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can manage with that, and make use of cloud storage if you need more, this is an impressive laptop for the price. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers solid all-around performance at work or college, though the 256GB SSD is a bit limited (and the 8GB of RAM won't cope with loads of apps open at once). Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,249.99 now $779.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This powerful, versatile HP OmniBook X Flip delivers impressive performance for the price, with a modern, efficient AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor for excellent 21-hour battery life, 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 512GB SSD. It will comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more — and you can flip it around to become a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book6: was $1,449.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of Samsung's latest premium laptops has had a decent $600 price cut at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Zenbook 14: was $1,199.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of Asus' latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 14-inch OLED screen. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Cyborg 15.6: was $1,299 now $943 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that's actually pretty capable. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, as long as you keep your performance expectations in check. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphics settings down a little on the most intensive titles. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: was $2,199.99 now $1,979.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge (and it was slightly cheaper for Labor Day), but considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display, I think the price is right. You'll have no issues with playing any of the latest titles on this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core 7-240H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This Alienware 16 Aurora is a little on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060 graphics card, but you do get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside a lovely premium design. If you're a fan of Alienware's understated, yet futuristic aesthetic, then you'll like the 16 Aurora — and it has plenty of power to offer great performance on its 16-inch 120Hz display. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best laptop deals in the UK

Acer Chromebook Plus: was £399 now £279 at EE Tech & Gaming Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a standard 256GB of storage for the price, and battery life is solid at up to 12 hours on a single charge. At a little under £300, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Vivobook 14: was £599 now £299 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Asus Vivobook 14 is a strong buy. It features an Intel Core 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use, although I would have liked to see more storage for the price. Still, it's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Vivobook S16: was £799 now £399 at Currys Display - 16 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. On top of that, you get 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and incredible battery life of up to 30 hours. It offers good value for money overall if you need a solid all-around machine and want Windows 11, rather than Chrome OS. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was £799 now £749 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB The MacBook Neo got a price bump earlier this year which made Apple's budget laptop less easy to recommend, and while this £50 discount isn't the biggest in the world, it goes some way to fixing that. The Neo comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life — that 512GB is a nice bump from the 256GB found in the base model. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,199 now £799 at Amazon Display: 13.8 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic low price at Currys. It's a powerful high-end version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and a lengthy battery life of up to 20 hours. Storage is a little disappointing at 512GB, where 1TB would have been nice, but there's still lots of space for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop: was £1,089.91 now £899 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5050

Processor: Intel Core 7-240H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This is a good deal that knocks £190 off the price of an entry-level Alienware laptop. The RTX 5050 graphics card isn't massively powerful, but thanks to DLSS 4.5 and Multi Frame Gen (MFG) it can punch above its weight. My main concern is the 512GB SSD, which can fill up quickly with games. Otherwise, it's nice to see a sub-£1,000 gaming laptop that's worth buying. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Nitro V16: was £1,699.99 now £1,399.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Acer Nitro V16 is a great mid-range gaming laptop, and the RTX 5070 hits a sweet spot for performance versus value. You'll be able to play any modern game, and with a bit of tweaking and help from DLSS upscaling you'll be very pleased with the results. Again, though, the 512GB SSD could fill up quickly. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was £1,743.25 now £1,404.92 at dell.com Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E 80 100

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favourite laptops here at TechRadar, and this powerful model, with a 12-core chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, has had a big £338 price cut for Black Friday. If you're after a powerful thin and light laptop, then this is a good choice, though I'm hoping we also see some cheaper XPS 13 models in the Black Friday sales as well. Read more Read less ▼

HP Omen Max: was £2,298.99 now £2,149.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you have the budget and want a gaming experience no handheld, or games console, can match, then this HP Omen Max deal is worth considering, and the £149 price cut takes the sting out of the asking price a bit. The 5070 Ti GPU will handle any game, alongside an excellent AMD Ryzen CPU, and 32GB of RAM is very welcome these days as well. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK