VPN Deal of the Week: Private Internet Access's Halloween Sale has landed – 26 months of protection for under $50

PIA has launched Halloween savings on its two-year plan, dropping its price to under $50 for 24 months of protection, with two extra months included.
That makes it $1.89 per month which is 30 cents cheaper than it'd normally cost at $2.19. It also makes it even cheaper than Surfshark ($2.49/month), which is our usual recommend best cheap VPN.
PIA is among the most customisable VPNs available, perfect if you're a tinkerer looking to refine your VPN connection. But, it also hosts an interface simple enough that any beginner could use it on their phone, tablet, or TV, without risk of confusion.
Only CyberGhost ($1.99/month) and PrivadoVPN ($1.11/month) offer reliable VPN experiences for as little or less over two years. But neither of those has unlimited device connections like PIA, nor do they have anywhere near PIA's 166 server locations – handy for both streaming options and speed of connection.
Private Internet Access:
$2.19/month $1.89/month for 26 months of protection
PIA is among the oldest and most trusted VPNs available. It's highly customizable, has a huge server network, with over 160 locations, and works on any device thanks to apps for all platforms and unlimited connections. At $1.89/month, it's one of the cheapest VPNs we recommend. It has truly worldwide server coverage and the tools you need to stay secure anywhere.
After what felt like years without improvement, PIA raised the bar in recent weeks by adding 22 new streaming-optimized servers and 15 new locations to its network.
That might not quite match the extra malware, phishing and other scam protection features getting added by the likes NordVPN and Surfshark, but it's a welcome reminder to users that PIA remains an active player in the privacy software market.
Plus, unlike many of these other VPN providers, PIA has never found itself in any hot water to taint its longstanding and trusted reputation.
PIA has also kept its price nice and low year on year. This Halloween special makes it an even better time to give it a ghoul.
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Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of using different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has gained a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
To share a story or tip, email robert.dunne@futurenet.com
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