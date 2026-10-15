VPN Deal of the Week: Private Internet Access's Halloween Sale has landed – 26 months of protection for under $50

PIA has launched Halloween savings on its two-year plan, dropping its price to under $50 for 24 months of protection, with two extra months included.

That makes it $1.89 per month which is 30 cents cheaper than it'd normally cost at $2.19. It also makes it even cheaper than Surfshark ($2.49/month), which is our usual recommend best cheap VPN.

PIA is among the most customisable VPNs available, perfect if you're a tinkerer looking to refine your VPN connection. But, it also hosts an interface simple enough that any beginner could use it on their phone, tablet, or TV, without risk of confusion.

Only CyberGhost ($1.99/month) and PrivadoVPN ($1.11/month) offer reliable VPN experiences for as little or less over two years. But neither of those has unlimited device connections like PIA, nor do they have anywhere near PIA's 166 server locations – handy for both streaming options and speed of connection.

Halloween Sale! Private Internet Access: $2.19/month $1.89/month for 26 months of protection

PIA is among the oldest and most trusted VPNs available. It's highly customizable, has a huge server network, with over 160 locations, and works on any device thanks to apps for all platforms and unlimited connections. At $1.89/month, it's one of the cheapest VPNs we recommend. It has truly worldwide server coverage and the tools you need to stay secure anywhere.

After what felt like years without improvement, PIA raised the bar in recent weeks by adding 22 new streaming-optimized servers and 15 new locations to its network.

That might not quite match the extra malware, phishing and other scam protection features getting added by the likes NordVPN and Surfshark, but it's a welcome reminder to users that PIA remains an active player in the privacy software market.

Plus, unlike many of these other VPN providers, PIA has never found itself in any hot water to taint its longstanding and trusted reputation.

PIA has also kept its price nice and low year on year. This Halloween special makes it an even better time to give it a ghoul.