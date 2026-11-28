Android TVs are packed with VPNs you can download, but very few are worth your money whatsoever. Thankfully, over 2026, I've tested most trustworthy VPNs for Android TV, and, right now, a few of my favorites are offering sweet discounts.

The VPNs in question? NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and IPVanish. All bring specific benefits, but which Black Friday VPN deal should you choose? Here's what you need to know.

NordVPN

NordVPN has consistently ranked as my top streaming VPN in 2026. It's not just been the best VPN for unblocking streaming services worldwide - without dropouts or buffering too, no less - but it also has probably my favourite TV interface of any VPN.

It doesn't bombard you with a sea of flags, as you'd see with a provider like Proton or Windscribe; it offers simple navigation between servers and settings, and quick access to speciality servers if you want extra security while you binge-watch.

(Image credit: Future)

Its other standout capability is handling live events. I've used dozens of VPNs to watch live sports, and only NordVPN has let me watch a full game without dropouts or excessive buffering.

Like all VPNs right now, it's not perfect though. Our last round of proprietary tests saw it struggle with YouTube, and we couldn't access Disney+ in several regions either. But, for the most part, it performed flawlessly - especially with services such as Netflix and Prime Video.

Black Friday Deal NordVPN Basic:

Was: $3.49/month

Now: $2.99/month NordVPN's improved Black Friday deal is perfect for streamers looking for a cheap way to improve their binge-watching. Having spent hundreds of hours streaming with NordVPN, it's by far the best streaming VPN I've used in 2026, and, now at just $2.99 per month, it's at its lowest price in months, too. Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is both one of my favorite Black Friday deals this year and my Android TV VPN recommendation for beginners.

It has the simplest interface of any VPN, only showing the connection button and location selection initially. But it remains one of the most secure VPNs we've tested and, at $2.79 per month, one of the cheapest VPNs around right now.

(Image credit: Future)

Like NordVPN, ExpressVPN struggled with YouTube in our latest proprietary tests. But, in the many hours I've used it, I've never struggled accessing any other services and it's been one of the few VPNs not to struggle streaming 4K content consistently.

If you're focused on value this Black Friday, I'd pick ExpressVPN over NordVPN. It's cheaper and its Basic plan includes more for your money, giving you access to tools such as ExpressAI, it's secure AI client, and ExpressMailGuard.

Black Friday deal ExpressVPN: FREE secure AI and tracker blocker + 4 months extra

Was: $97.72 ($3.49/month)

Now: $78.12 ($2.79/month) ExpressVPN's Black Friday sale adds extra value to its cheapest plan with additions of a privacy-first AI and tracker blocking. Previously $3.49 per month, the Basic plan is now cheaper than NordVPN for price but has those extras and includes an added month of protection. Unsure? Make use of its 30-day money-back guarantee to try for yourself, risk-free.

IPVanish

IPVanish brings solid streaming performance and a feature that makes quick connections super easy: shortcuts.

Like ExpressVPN, the main screen is extremely simple, but shortcut buttons let you add three locations to the home screen so you can quickly flit between them without scrolling through IPVanish's entire location roster. ExpressVPN has something similar to this in 'favourites,' but IPVanish's solution is better in my opinion.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, IPVanish is also an extremely capable streaming VPN, unblocking almost every streaming service we tested it with. It can also handle live events in a way ExpressVPN couldn't during my time using it.

It's the cheapest VPN I'd recommend for streaming on Android TV right now. PrivadoVPN is the only alternative at $1.11 per month, but its Android TV app is far less capable, and you lose extra security features for the reduced cost.