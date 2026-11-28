Black Friday may be over, but we're tracking the deals all through the weekend and into Cyber Monday. If you're looking for a new activity watch, I'm here to save you a packet on Garmin tech, both old and new.

• UK: Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

• US: Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

I've been reviewing Garmin watches for the last five years, and covering Black Friday deals for seven. I've tried virtually every modern Garmin watch, and wrote our best Garmin watches buying guide. I'm exceptionally well-placed to help you hunt out the best deals on a fitness watch, be it an expensive Garmin Fenix or a cheaper Vivoactive.

Fortunately, I've found some terrific deals still live in both the US and UK. In the US, those looking for a watch to help themselves monitor indoor fitness classes and outdoor walks, jogs and bicycle rides alike should peruse this lowest-ever deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 5, which was $299 and is now $162 at Amazon US.

Meanwhile, in the UK, it's hard to top this incredible deal on the previous-generation Garmin Fenix 8, which we rated five stars. Having been reduced to under £700, the 43mm watch has had its price slashed again to under £500, but the lowest price is reserved for the 47mm model: it was £699.99 and is now £479.99 at Amazon UK.

Below, I've picked a dozen deals on Garmin watches for every occasion, but if you're not sure which watch to get, I've got a treat for you first: an interactive quiz designed to help you pick your perfect Garmin.

While some of the models listed on this quiz may not have deals available, you'll likely find a pretty good comparison model by sticking to the name of the range, such as the Fenix 8 instead of the Fenix 9 or the Vivoactive 5 instead of the 6, as these watches are older but the deals are better. Capice?

Right, enough preamble. Check out my picks of the deals below — and I'll check this page periodically and give it an update as the post-Black Friday period goes on.

The best Garmin watch US deals

Save 25% Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire (43mm), Black/Pebble Gray: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire version, which offers a super-tough Sapphire glass display. The Fenix 8 is chock-full of Garmin's best smarts, and uses the same heart rate sensor array as the Fenix 9 for optional health tracking. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Garmin Forerunner 265 (46mm): was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon One-third off the Garmin Forerunner 265. It's a little bit old, but an absolutely terrific watch with accurate heart rate and excellent running tools. Our fitness editor used this watch to run his first marathon in 2023, and thought it was a really well-designed performance tool. The funky colors are the icing on the cake. Read more Read less ▼

Save $74.50 Garmin Instinct 3 (45mm) Solar: was $399.99 now $325.49 at Walmart The Garmin Instinct 3 activity watch did have double this discount, saving you $150 instead of $74.50, but Black Friday has ended and with it that discount. Perhaps worth waiting until Cyber Monday on this one, to see if it drops to $249.99 again.



This particular model carries all sorts of neat features, like an LED flashlight and even solar charging. In bright conditions, the power glass technology behind the memory-in-pixel display screen works to extend the watch's already-considerable battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Garmin Vivoactive 5 (42mm): was $299.99 now $162 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 continues to truck along as a best-seller despite last year's appearance of the Garmin Vivoactive 6. At 46% off, this fitness tracker is terrific value, much cheaper than the 6 even though they share many of the same components, and ideal for those who enjoy both outdoor activities (runs, cycles) and indoor fitness classes alike. It was 44% off, but dropped even further after Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Garmin Fenix 9 (43mm) Pebble Gray: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Walmart Save $100 on the brand new Garmin Fenix 9 smartwatch in its smallest 43mm size, one of the best new fitness gadgets released this year. New stamina metrics and advanced fitness tools join returning features like the LED torch, full-color maps (great for hikers, trail runners, skiers and more) and a tough construction, with a sapphire lens and titanium bezel. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Garmin Fenix 9 Pro (47mm) Solar: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Walmart Save $100 off the sticker price of the new Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar, which sports a couple of upgrades over the standard model. An all-titanium case (not just a bezel) and green light option for improved visibility in the dark join the now Pro-exclusive Power Glass solar tech, which can lengthen the battery life even further in bright conditions. Read more Read less ▼

The best Garmin watch UK deals

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Garmin's cheapest running watch may be an older device, but there's no denying how good it is. GPS tracks your runs and Garmin's Elevate V3 heart rate sensor estimates your heart rate, also providing sleep tracking. PacePro on the watch is your virtual pacer, while Garmin Coach in the app can help smash your next PB. Note the deal is on Garmin's Aqua and Whitestone colours, not Black. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Garmin Venu 4 (41mm): was £439 now £339 at very.co.uk Our pick for the best Garmin watch for most people — it's just as suited to activities and adventures as it is to being a dedicated smartwatch — is £100 off for Black Friday at Very in three different colours. The advanced Elevate V5 heart rate sensor ensures accurate health metrics (which we've tested against a heart rate monitor) while all three versions can go from super-sporty to classic-looking with a change of strap and watch face. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm) Whitestone: was £699.99 now £499.99 at Amazon Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 in its 43mm size and Whitestone colorway, bringing it under £500 for the first time. At this price, it's a must-buy for any amateur athlete or hobbyist adventurer looking for their next watch. The 43mm is wearable for smaller wrists, and is less obtrusive even for larger wrists if the wearer's looking for something for everyday use too. Read more Read less ▼

Save £49.99 Garmin Forerunner 70: was £219.99 now £170 at Amazon New for this year, the Garmin Forerunner 70 already made its way into our best Garmin watches guide for being outstanding value, and it's gotten even better with this £49.99 discount. The Citron colour offers the best deal, but other colours are also discounted at slightly lower rates. However, Soft Pink, Black and Tidal Blue are all under £180 and perfect for new and experienced runners alike. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Garmin Venu X1: was £599.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Save £212 on the Garmin watch we don't see many people talking about, but one we absolutely love: the Garmin Venu X1, Garmin's ultra-slim but ultra-powerful smartwatch. Its GPS is just as capable as any other, it's packing a speaker and mic for hands-free calls, and full-color maps on that huge screen have to be seen to be believed — ideal for hikers, golfers, skiiers and long-distance runners. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.