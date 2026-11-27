Black Friday is finally here, and as TechRadar's resident barista (with the certification to prove it) I've scoured all the major retailers to find you the very best offers on coffee and coffee makers. In the US, my number one pick is the stunning Breville Barista Pro for £629.95 at Amazon (was $849.95). This smart machine helps you grind exactly the right amount of coffee at the ideal grind size, tamp it properly, and brew a shot of espresso that tastes exactly how you want it to.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

Over in the UK, De'Longhi coffee makers have been exceptionally popular and most of the deals available earlier this week have already sold out, but I'm happy to report that the brilliant De'Longhi Magnifica Duo is available for £549.99 at Amazon (was £699.98). The 'Duo' refers to the fact that it can brew hot or cold - and foam milk at the appropriate temperature. If your usual coffee order is so complicated it brings barista out in a cold sweat, this is the one for you.

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UK Quick Deals

Today's best coffee deals in the US

Coffee

Up to 32% off Lavazza coffee at Amazon There are huge discounts on whole beans and ground Lavazza coffee at Amazon for Black Friday, including virtually every variety and roast. Read more Read less ▼

30% off coffee bundles at Counter Culture Build a custom bundle of Counter Culture coffee and merch, and get up to 30% off your order. Read more Read less ▼

20% off all coffee at Stumptown Coffee Roasters Save on all blends and single origin coffees for Black Friday, plus Stumptown merch. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi coffee makers

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was $899.95 now $549.95 at Amazon De'Longhi coffee makers always get some of the best Black Friday discounts, and this eyear is no exception. This is an updated version of the classic Magnifica Evo with an added automatic milk frothing system. Just pick your drink from the set of touch-sensitive buttons on top, and let the Evo Next handle the rest. An absolute bargain for Black Friday — if you want an affordable bean-to-cup coffee maker, this could be the one. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was $799.95 now $599.95 at Amazon This five-star De'Longhi coffee maker won me over with its clever assisted brewing, which helps you achieve well-extracted espresso like a trained barista. During testing I particularly loved its clever Bean Adapt tech that helps you adapt brew settings to suit your chosen coffee. A smart choice this Black Friday with a huge $200 saving. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was $999.95 now $699.95 at Amazon Amazon has knocked a huge $300 off one of De'Longhi's most advanced espresso machines for Black Friday. The Duo can prepare your favorite drinks hot or cold, and finish them with hot or cold milk foam. Its cold brewing mode is particularly impressive, producing a shot of mellow-tasting cold-extracted espresso in just three minutes. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Classic Signature: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Amazon This is a superb little manual espresso machine, which is a step up from the Dedica series thanks to the inclusion of a pressure gauge, which lets you see whether your espresso shot is under- or over-extracted. A great entry-level option made even more affordable in the Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic: was $2,499.95 now $1,999.95 at Amazon I called the Primadonna Aromatic "one of the best espresso machines I've ever used" in my review, and heaped praise upon its ability to 'learn' what you like to drink and when. This is an colossal $500 Black Friday price cut, and if it's now within your budget, you won't regret splashing out. Read more Read less ▼

Breville coffee makers

Breville Barista Express: was $699.95 now $494.95 at Amazon The most affordable machine in the Barista series, the Express has physical controls rather than a touchscreen and no tamping lever, but it still guides you in brewing delicious coffee with its automatic grinder and pressure gauge that lets you see if your espresso is well extracted before you even take a sip. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro: was $849.95 now $629.95 at Amazon The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon This Breville Barista model lets you pick your preferred drink from a bright color touchscreen, and helps you grind the right dose of coffee beans at exactly the right size. It doesn't have an automatic tamping lever, but does come with a calibrated hand-operated tamper to help you get a perfectly level, crack-free bed of coffee grounds. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Oracle Jet: was $1,999.95 now $1,799.95 at Amazon Breville's top-end espresso machine would normally be well outside my budget, but with this Black Friday discount it's finally a realistic option. Highlights include auto milk steaming, cold extraction for mellow-tasting iced drinks, and a heated group head so water doesn't cool down on its way from the boiler to the portafilter. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja

Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon This is the original Luxe Café — Ninja's super versatile all-in-one coffee maker. It grinds, brews espresso, makes cold-brew, brews filter coffee, and foams milk (automatically or manually). It's the only machine your kitchen counter needs, and it's more affordable than ever for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café Pro: was $749.99 now $599 at Amazon This upgraded version of the Luxe Café includes extra drink presets and a super-satisfying tamping lever to create a perfectly even bed of coffee in your filter basket. There's a hot water line for preparing tea and long drinks like americanos as well, which is a welcome addition. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso

Nespresso Vertuo Up: was $229 now $149 at Amazon This premium single-serve Nespresso machine can brew short or long drinks thanks to its adjustable-height cup platform, and has a special 'over ice' mode that makes a more concentrated coffee to enjoy over ice. This is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $189 now $123 at Amazon A premium version of the compact Vertuo Next single-serve Nespresso machine, in chic cream with gold accents, or smart black. A great pick if you like the look of the Vertuo Up, but don't need the over-ice function. Again, this is a record-low price not to be missed. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $219 now $131 at Amazon An extra-large Nespresso Vertuo machine with a 54oz water tank, and options to brew in four different cup sizes, A step up from the Vertuo Next, and almost the same price with this Black Friday price cut at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe: was $159.95 now $98.96 at Amazon A luxe version of the super-small Vertuo Pop+ with a new monochromatic look and metallic accents. The Pop+ Deluxe is now cheaper than the classic model with this 38% Black Friday price cut, so why settle for less? Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Lattissima One: was $321.99 now $278 at Amazon The Lattissima One is one of very few Nespresso machines with a milk foaming system, allowing you to turn your shot of espresso into a creamy latte or frothy cappuccino. Note that unlike the machines above, this one takes Nespresso Original pods (the ones shaped like a little top hat), which gives you even more choice. Read more Read less ▼

Smeg

Smeg EGF03 Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon Our tester Josephine Watson gave this chic espresso machine four and a half stars out of five in her review, and it's back down to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. It's available in a huge selection of colors, so you can pick the one that will best suit your kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Other brands

Philips Baristina Latte: was $499.99 now $399.95 at Amazon This updated version of the Baristina includes an automatic milk frother for foaming dairy or plant-based milk, addressing my only real criticism of the original brewer. It's a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday, with $100 off. Read more Read less ▼

Lavazza Tabli: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The superb Tabli coffee maker only launched a few months ago, but has already received a generous 38% price cut for Black Friday at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best coffee maker deals in the UK

Coffee

Up to 43% off Lavazza coffee at Amazon Huge Black Friday savings on beans, ground coffee, and capsules for Lavazza coffee makers. Read more Read less ▼

Up to 25% off Pact Coffee beans at Amazon Save on 1kg whole bean bags of espresso, house coffee, and decaf blend. Read more Read less ▼

20% off Union hand-roasted coffee at Amazon Save on Yayu Wild Forest Blend, House Roast, and the Union Christmas Gift Set. Read more Read less ▼

Sage coffee makers

Sage Barista Touch Impress With Cold Brew: was £1,199.95 now £999.95 at Amazon I've tested a lot of coffee makers (and I mean a lot), and this remains one of my favorites. The tamping lever is just so pleasing to use, and together with the smart dosing system, makes it easy to achieve a perfect bed of ground coffee ready for brewing. In my review I called it "the most satisfying coffee machine I've ever used", and I stand by that. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.95 now £449 at Amazon The Sage Barista Express is a classic, and brilliant value with over £150 off for Black Friday. It features manual buttons and dials rather than a touchscreen for a more classic look, and has a physical pressure gauge that lets you see whether your shot of espresso is being well extracted. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi

De'Longhi Eletta Ultra: was £1,149 now £949.99 at Amazon My colleague Josh Russell says the Eletta Ultra "comes crammed with every feature you could want", and I'm inclined to agree. With De'Longhi's hot and cold LatteCrema system, a menu of over 50 drinks at your fingertips, and extra quiet grinding and brewing, it's one of the most advanced coffee makers De'Longhi has ever made. This is the first time it's been on sale for under £1,140. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Eletta Explore: was £969.99 now £749.99 at Amazon The Eletta Explore also brews hot and cold, and even adjusts its own brew settings to suit your chosen coffee beans. Our reviewer Josephine Watson gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars out of five, praising it as "easily one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers I’ve tested." This enormous £220 Black Friday price cut makes it an even more appealing option. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Duo: was £699.98 now £549.99 at Amazon The 'duo' in the name of this compact automatic espresso machine refers to its huge menu of both hot and cold drinks, and its ability to create silky milk foam at your chosen temperature. With almost £150 off, it's a great deal this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja

Ninja Prestige DualBrew: was £259.99 now £169.99 at Amazon I gave this super compact two-in-one coffee maker a full five stars in my review, because it just works so well, and is perfect for morning brews. Set up the drip coffee maker before bed, set the timer, and you'll wake to the aroma of a freshly brewed carafe. Want an espresso? Slot a Nespresso Original style pod into the DualBrew and hit the single or double shot button. It's quick, easy, and £90 off for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café Mini: was £479.99 now £369 at Amazon As you can tell from the name, this is a more compact version of the full Ninja Luxe Café, and despite its small footprint, it can brew both espresso and drip coffee with adaptive brew setting to suit your beans. Our reviewer Karen Freeman praised its versatility, and it's a great little all-rounder. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso

Nespresso Vertuo Next and Milk Frother: was £198.99 now £79 at Amazon This is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen this year, knocking 60% off the RRP of this brilliant little bundle. The Vertuo Next is similar to the Pop, but with a larger water tank and height-adjustable drip tray, and the included milk frother lets you turn your Nespresso shots into delicious cappuccinos and lattes. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Esenza: was £119 now £95 at Amazon With £20 off, this might not seem like a staggering Black Friday deal at first glance, but look closer and you'll see that you're also getting 50 Nespresso Original capsules along with the little Esenza machine. I found this exact coffee maker in a Spanish hotel room earlier this year, and if it can stand up to daily use there, I'm confident it will give you many years of happy brewing. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Barista Bundle: was £199.99 now £99 at Amazon One of the hottest Nespresso deals this Black Friday, this bundle includes the excellent little Vertuo Pop coffee maker, an Aeroccino milk frother, 20 Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules, two insulated glass mugs, and two coffee spoons. Ideal for a couple setting up their first place together, or for a student who wants to make their rented room feel like a home. Read more Read less ▼

Smeg

Other brands

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