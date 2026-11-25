Breville coffee makers have received some huge price cuts for Black Friday, with up to $220 off espresso machines and bundles. As TechRadar's resident coffee expert, my favorite deal right now is the Breville Barista Pro for $629.95 at Amazon (was $895.95). That's the cheapest this premium espresso machine has been since Amazon Prime Day — and this time you don't have to be a Prime member to get the deal.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Another great offer I recommend is the Breville Barista Express for $494.95 at Amazon (was $699.95). This is the cheapest Breville Barista coffee maker I've seen this Black Friday, and it's an excellent pick if you're looking for an espresso machine that will help you hone your barista skills.
Its physical controls are pleasingly tactile (I particularly like the coffee dosage dial) and its analog pressure gauge lets you see whether you've set the right grind size before you even taste your espresso. Our tester Helen McCue gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars in her review, and I'm inclined to agree.
Today's best Breville coffee maker deals
The most affordable machine in the Barista series, the Express has physical controls rather than a touchscreen, and no tamping lever, but it still guides you in brewing delicious coffee with its automatic grinder, and a pressure gauge that lets you see if your espresso is well extracted before you even take a sip.
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The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value.
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This Breville Barista model lets you pick your preferred drink from a bright color touchscreen, and helps you grind the right dose of coffee beans at exactly the right size. It doesn't have an automatic tamping lever, but does come with a calibrated hand-operated tamper to help you get a perfectly level, crack-free bed of coffee grounds.
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This set includes the Breville Dual Boiler, which, as the name suggests, has separate boilers for coffee and steam so you never need to worry about losing pressure when you're preparing your milk. You also get the Smart Grinder Pro, with 60 grind-size settings so you can really fine-tune extraction rates.
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Breville's top-end espresso machine would normally be well outside my budget, but with this Black Friday discount it's finally a realistic option. Highlights include auto milk steaming, cold extraction for mellow-tasting iced drinks, and a heated group head, so water doesn't cool down on its way from the boiler to the portafilter.
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At least one of the bundle deals on Breville's own website has already sold out, so if you see an offer you like, I'd advise moving quickly.
I've yet to spot any Black Friday deals on the Breville Barista Impress, which I found incredibly satisfying during testing thanks to its large lever-operated tamper, but I'll be keeping both eyes open throughout the Black Friday period, and will let you know straight away if I spot a price drop.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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