iPads are no longer as cheap as they once were (you can blame Apple's June price hikes for that), but these top-tier tablets are still the subject of some excellent Black Friday deals. The iPad 11-inch (2025), for instance, is on sale for just $379 (was $499) at Amazon in the US, while in the UK, the same tablet is available for just £399 (was £429).
• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals
Even Apple's newest iPad mini is enjoying a $100 price cut right now, while UK shoppers can pick up the latest iPad Air for just £699 (was £749) at Amazon.
iPads are always among the biggest Black Friday sellers, and stock often runs out on the best iPad deals, so move quickly if you're keen to bag a bargain.
US Quick Deals
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
$449now $379
- iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026): was
$699now $599
- iPad mini 8.3-inch (2024): was
$599,now $499
- iPad Air 11-inch (2026): was
$749now $649
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
$949now $849
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2025): now
$1,199now $1,099
- iPad Pro 13-inch (2025): was
$1,499now $1,399
- Apple Pencil Pro: was
$129now $99 at Amazon
- Apple: free Gift Card up to $125 w/ iPad purchase
UK Quick Deals
- iPad 11-inch (2025): was
£429now £399
- iPad Air 11-inch (2026): was
£749now £669
- iPad Air 13-inch (2026): was
£949now £859
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2025): was
£1,199now £1,164
- iPad Pro 13-inch (2025): was
£1,499now £1,496.62
- Apple Pencil Pro: was
£129now £94 at Amazon
- Apple: free Gift Card up to £100 w/ iPad purchase
Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the US
Apple's newest iPad, the iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026), only hit shelves a few weeks ago, but Amazon is already offering this tablet for $100 less than its MSRP. Versus its predecessor, it boasts an OLED screen and a more powerful A20 Pro chipset. If you want the nano-texture display add-on, you'll have to choose the 256GB storage variant, but Amazon's $877 price on that combination is still better than Apple's $899 equivalent.
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Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for $379 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers.
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If you're after a smaller iPad, Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked a huge $100 off the price of the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini. This model doesn't feature an OLED screen or the latest A20 Pro chipset, but it's still a capable pocket companion for reading and streaming. It supports Apple Intelligence features, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many years to come.
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Amazon has the newest iPad Air with the M3 chipset on sale for $649 right now. Again, that's nowhere near this tablet's record-low $449 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range. In addition to Apple's superfast brain, the iPad Air features a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and rear cameras, and support for Apple's AI features. Discounts are also available on the larger 13-inch model.
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If you like the look of the iPad Air but would prefer a larger screen, you're in luck: the 13-inch model is also on sale at Amazon right now. All four colors are available at the time of writing, but if stock runs low, Best Buy is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
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Amazon is still offering a hefty $100 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025), for Black Friday. The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. In any case, that older M4 model is actually the same price on Amazon right now, so there's really no reason not to choose Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro.
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As with the 11-inch model, Amazon is offering $100 off the newest 13-inch iPad Pro this Black Friday. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power. Again, as with all of Apple's iPads, it's been cheaper in the past, but following Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range, this is probably the best Black Friday price we can hope for.
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The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current $99 price is an almost record-low (it was briefly $89 in October 2024).
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Today's best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK
Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for £399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have made any available savings more attractive. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. If Amazon's stock runs low, you can find the same deal at Very and John Lewis.
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The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of £1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2025. For just over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M3 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's £669 deal price is nowhere near this tablet's record-low £578 price, but we're unlikely to see that level of discount offered again after Apple's June price increases on the entire iPad range.
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If you like the look of the iPad Air but would prefer a larger screen, you're in luck: the 13-inch model is also on sale at Amazon right now. All four colors are available at the time of writing, but if stock runs low, Argos is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
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Amazon is offering £35 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025). The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. Will you notice that difference in reality? Probably not. But the M4 iPad Pro is nigh-on impossible to find these days, so the M5 iPad Pro is your best bet if you're in the market for the best tablet money can buy.
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This isn't exactly a deal, but Amazon's £1496.62 on the 13-inch iPad Pro is currently the best on the web. In our review, we described the iPad Pro (2025) as "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility," and this 13-inch model gives you the biggest iPad screen possible to enjoy all of that power.
Read moreRead less▼
The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current £94 price is a joint record low.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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