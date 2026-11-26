Best Black Friday MacBook deals: big discounts on the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and the brand new PROLED MacBook Pros
The best MacBook deals for every budget and use case
Black Friday proper is almost upon us, and we're already seeing some excellent deals on MacBooks of all shapes, sizes, and specs, in both the US and the UK.
For example, in the US you can now bag the Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch (A18 Pro) for $599 (was $699) at Amazon, which is an impressive saving for a super light and portable laptop.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
However, that's not the only deal worth highlighting. More remarkable is the fact that you can also get the newly released Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6) at Amazon for $1,799 (was $1,999), which gets the company's latest CPU that's more powerful and efficient than ever.
There's great news if you're after the new touchscreen MacBooks as well — the Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro) is $3,199 (was $3,399) at Amazon. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can have the Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5) at Amazon for £1,149 (was £1,299). Also, the Apple MacBook Neo 13-Inch (A18 Pro) is now £749 (was £799) at Amazon too, which is great if you're after a lighter, more portable machine.
In short, some of the best MacBooks around are on sale right now, so keep an eye on this roundup for the latest sale updates.
US Quick Deals
- Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch (A18 Pro): was
$699now $599 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was
$1299now $999 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): was
$1499now $1199 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6): was
$1999now $1799 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M5 Pro): was
$2499now $2199 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-inch (M5 Pro): was
$2999now $2699 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was
$3399now $3199 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch PROLED (M5 Max): was
$5399now $5149 at Best Buy
UK Quick Deals
- Apple MacBook Neo 13-Inch (A18 Pro): was
£799now £749 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was
£1299now £1149 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was
£1499now £1299 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch (M6): was
£1999now £1830.97 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Pro): was
£2999now £2599 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was
£2899now £2699.97 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was
£3399now £3164.97 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16.2-Inch (M5 Max): was
£4399now £3999 at Amazon
Today's best MacBook deals in the US
Display: 13 inches
Processor: A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
The MacBook Neo packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for $599, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday.
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Display: 13.6 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) is the newest version of Apple's powerful and popular laptop. While not a substantial upgrade over the last-generation M4 model, there is a solid performance bump, thanks to the improved and more efficient M5 chip. The biggest gain, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage as standard, making it ideal for creative, productivity and business tasks. This is a solid deal on a great laptop, saving you $300.
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Display: 15 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get — and this is the lowest this M5 model has been since Apple increased all of its prices. Our MacBook Air review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, even if it's only an incremental improvement over the M4 version. And this huge $300 off only sweetens the deal.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M6
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Given it only hit the market early November, it's surprising we're already getting this hefty $200 discount on the MacBook Pro M6. It may not a giant leap forward compared to its M5 predecessor but it offers even more hefty performance and an epic battery life. So it's the perfect step up from the MacBook Airs above if you're wanting to crush creative tasks on the go, it's still a great choice.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
Okay. Now we're firmly into performance laptop territory. Thanks to its 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU, this 14.2-inch MacBook Pro can handle heavy creative loads, whether you're playing around with heavily detailed photoshop files, 4K video or demanding music projects. And even though it doesn't have the OLED display on the PROLED model further down, it rocks a gorgeous screen with 1600 nits peak brightness, making it a great investment — especially given it currently has $300 off.
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Display: 16.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
While it may not sound like it, given it utilizes the same chip but this model is a significant step up from the 14-inch version, rocking an 18-core CPU and a 20-core GPU and 24 hours of battery life. But don't overlook the extra inches on that gorgeous screen either: you get a huge 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display to make everything you're working on and everything you stream look even more enticing.
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Display: 16.3 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
Another brand-new MacBook Pro with money off — but this time you're getting Apple's gorgeous PROLED touchscreen into the bargain. It's packing the same chipset and power as the M5 Pro unit above but the PROLED screen is the real attraction here. Not only is it Apple's first touch-sensitive screen but that dual-layer OLED display can max out at a peak brightness of 2000 nits.
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Display: 16 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Max
RAM: 48GB
Storage: 2TB
Even with $250 off, the MacBook Pro PROLED M5 Max is seriously pricey. But it's also the most powerful laptop Apple currently offers: its M5 Max chip has a ludicrous 18 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores, it starts with 48GB RAM and a 2TB SSD and will absolutely mince any demanding workload thrown at it, whether you're talking detailed 3D work or AI pipelines. And that PROLED screen will ensure everything you're working on looks absolutely fantastic while you're at it.
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Today's best MacBook deals in the UK
Display: 13 inches
Processor: Apple A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
Okay, this isn't technically the cheapest MacBook Neo, as Amazon also offers currently offering a lower spec for £679.97. However, it's absolutely the best value, not only giving you the nippy notebook's bright screen, flexible productivity features and Apple Intelligence but also a massive 512GB of storage. Not bad for an extra £69.
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This isn't the cheapest the MacBook Air M5 has been but it's absolutely the lowest price we've seen since Apple raised its prices in June. And for this low price you get that impressively speedy chipset, 16GB RAM and plenty of power for working and creating on the go.
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Display: 15 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The 15-inch Air M5's extra screen size and 500-nit liquid retina display make it great for watching movies and displaying your artwork on. But that's not the only thing its extra inches bring you: Apple has also crammed two more cores into its GPU, bringing it up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is a lot of power for this reduced price.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M6
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
The MacBook Pro M6 is a substantial step up from the MacBook Air M5. Not only does it include that beefier M6 — which starts from a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU — but it also starts with more RAM and a more expansive SSD, plus a seriously capacious 22-hour battery life. And even though it only hit the market earlier this month, it's got a whacking great £168 discount here.
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Display: 16.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
You can currently get a massive £400 off the MacBook Pro 16.2-inch M5 Pro. That actually makes it marginally cheaper than the new 14.2-inch PROLED version, despite the fact this model has 18 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores. So it's definitely worth thinking about whether you value raw power or that gorgeous display more.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
This is would be a substantial discount at any time. But when you factor in that this is a brand-new release, gives you Apple's stunningly bright and vibrant 2000-nit OLED touchscreen, and packs in that powerful M5 Pro chip and 24GB RAM, this is a seriously good price for this portable powerhouse.
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Display: 16.3 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
Even more inches on that stunning PROLED touchscreen makes this deal super tempting. But the larger of Apple's two MacBook Pro PROLED M5 Pro laptop's also gives you more cores in both your CPU and GPU and an epic 24-hour battery life. So if you're a professional, creative or coder who loves to work on the go, it's a beautiful yet burly all-round package.
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Display: 16.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Max
RAM: 36GB
Storage: 2TB
This top-spec model features the ungodly M5 Max chip, with an astonishing 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU. What's more, it also has 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, making it a portable powerhouse for the most demanding of users. The 1TB variant is also on sale, but the saving isn't as great as it is with the 2TB model.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
- Lewis Maddison Reviews Writer
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