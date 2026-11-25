Apple's 2026 MacBook Air the best ultraportable we've ever used - and it's not even close. Powered by the M5 chip, performance and efficiency are superb, making it ideal for those looking to work and study on the move. It comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD, alongside a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life.

• Best for: Business professionals, students, remote workers, and anyone looking for a powerful, lightweight macOS laptop.

• What you get: The 13-inch Apple M5 MacBook Air is down to $1049 (was $1299) at Amazon, and it's been price-matched at Walmart, too. The deal is only available on the Midnight color version.

• What we like: We called this lightweight laptop " the best mix of winning design, near-pro-level performance, and battery life you can find in an ultraportable."

Today's top 2026 Apple Macbook Air deal

Save $250 Apple 2026 Macbook Air 13-Inch Laptop (M5): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon Save $250 on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air, featuring an M5 chip, 16GB of unified memory, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. The lightweight laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, with up to 18 hours of battery life. Only the Midnight color is available at this price.

Why we recommend it

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Lance said: "It's an exquisite, lightweight yet durable laptop that fits perfectly into your work, play, home life, and the Apple ecosystem."

Apple's M5 chip features a 10-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The 16GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD offer a good balance of performance and storage capacity.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2560 x 1664, delivers 500 nits of brightness, and supports one billion colors. A 12MP Center Stage camera automatically keeps you in frame during video calls, and a three-microphone array and four-speaker sound system handle audio.

Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe charging, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6. The laptop also supports up to two external displays.

For more, we've tracked down the best Black Friday MacBook deals

Price context & historical value

Amazon and Walmart are matching each other's Black Friday prices on the Midnight version of Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air. The $250 discount brings the M5-powered laptop down to $1,049, making it the cheapest MacBook Air deal this Black Friday.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 13-inch MacBook Air if...

If you want a lightweight, powerful MacBook for business, everyday productivity, or creative work without paying MacBook Pro prices.

❌ Skip the 13-inch MacBook Air if...

If you need a larger display, more memory, or additional internal storage for particularly demanding professional applications.