If you listen to music on the go, you'll almost certainly know this woeful drill: take your earbuds out of their case on the commute. Assume they will pair with your phone, as they are supposed to. Oh wait, no. You paired to your other half's laptop last night, and now they've apparently moved on from your old handset on the promise of a better life. Ugh.

Right, 'forget' them in your phone's Bluetooth menu, then relaunch the app after you've re-paired? Still nothing. Might need a factory reset. Wait! They've paired, so it's just the app that can't 'find' them… hmm. Well, at least you've got music for the journey — and there's a way to deploy ANC on the buds without touching the app, if you remember? How hard can it be? No, long press of the left one summons Siri and you definitely don't want that. Double-press is track skip. Long press of the right takes the volume up much too loud and now you've got tinnitus…

Sound familiar? What if I told you there's a simpler way?

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Bose ANC but without the hassle

(Image credit: Future)

Here's what I just did to get Bose's excellent ANC in my ears: first, I plugged the Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds into my iPhone 15 Pro. Then, I cued up Apple Music, put the earbuds into my ears and pressed the middle button on the in-line remote. A female voice calmly announced 'Quiet', and suddenly my other half's casual announcement, "I'm just going to talk on Spanish radio", melted away. It was almost a shame, as I really like hearing him speak Spanish.

Anyway, that's it. No app, no sign-up (why do they need to know my date of birth though?), no pairing, no learning of any on-ear morse code. If you continue to press said central button on the in-line remote, the lady will say 'Aware' and finally 'Off', before cycling back to 'Quiet', which really does make the world outside pipe right down.

It's just such a refreshing way to get Bose's ANC without the data-capture barriers and wireless protocol hoops to jump through.

Also please, don't think the irony of that statement is lost on me — I'm Gen X guys, I do know that the first commercially available ANC headphones were made by Bose, were also wired, and were used by pilots to land planes in the late 80s.

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What was old has become new, and I'm here for it.

La vie en Bose

I really enjoy the tactile, vaguely chunky aspect of these $99 / £99 earbuds. No, they're not especially tiny, but you get plenty of extra ear tips and even a set of slightly longer stabilizer fins if you need them, to achieve a proper fit.

You also get a nice little bag to put them in and while the 4.2-ft / 1.3m cable isn't totally averse to twisting (so you may have to swizzle the in-line mic in your fingers to press the buttons), it never tangled up on me.

That remote has a total of three buttons. If you quickly press the middle one, it'll pause or resume playback. The buttons on either side of it handle volume. And as explained, long-pressing the middle one deploys noise cancellation.

Isn't my 'Dewdrop mint' set pretty? And they offer USB-C audio at up to 24-bit/48kHz, if your file (and onboard DAC) is good enough, so their beauty isn't only skin deep.

Last month, Bose's President of Premium Audio, Raza Haider, told me he wanted to develop this product because his daughter thought wired buds were cool. Wearing them now (and as a daughter myself), it is crystal clear to me that these earbuds represent a dad's love for his daughter. And I like that a lot.

(Image credit: Future)

I cue up Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight (what can I say, my dad played the CD in the car when he drove me to dance class back in the day, and I feel like celebrating him right now) and backing vocals in the verse are beautifully separated, placed below my chin and layered with the skill of a surgeon.

That drum fill? It's emotional — sonically, these earbuds are a huge step up on the inexpensive wireless options available for anywhere near this money. My playlist continues to Elton John's Tiny Dancer (don't be judging my musical selections right now), and I actually sang out "Ballerina! You must have seen her… dancing in the sand", as a guitar lick grazed my left ear and the steady drum-beat sat below my right.

Can you get better sound that this? Yes, but you need to pay at least double this price. And the excellent ANC gives the Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds' talent so much more headroom to shine. Also, there's very little sound leakage here, so whatever you listen to, your colleagues probably won't know about it (they may ask you why you're crying, which you are certainly not doing).

Who Bose best?

Usually at this point I'd say something about battery life and/or the usefulness of the companion app. Here, there's no need. I have not found that these buds drain my phone's battery especially and, although this piece should not be taken as a full review (that's coming), I'm a huge fan of their intentional simplicity. There's no auto-off, of course, but that to me isn't a big deal.

There's also some minor cable noise during calls (because the mic's in the in-line remote, and I'm wearing thick jumpers right now because the UK is cold), but still, my voice is clear to callers.

Again, this missive may ultimately land as a disappointment because, shortly after announcing these earbuds in late September, the company sold out of the first wave of stock. And while there are now some units available (depending on where you're based) I absolutely cannot promise any Black Friday discounts.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

What I can do instead (seeing as it's Black Friday very soon) is give you a quick roundup of the best Black Friday Bose deals I've seen, thus far.

Again, no savings to be had yet on these particular wired Bose buds, but if that happens don't you worry, I'll be yelling about it…

Today's best Bose deals in the US

Save 18% ($80) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $369 at Amazon Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat and I have to say, if you own an Android phone and you just want noise to be canceled, they're your best bet. This saving equals the lowest they've ever been, too, which helps ease that still-significant asking fee. A worthy pair of cans though, if you can afford them…

Save 39% ($50) Bose SoundLink Micro: was $129 now $79 at Amazon I love that this 'petal pink' model is discounted too — although I'd call it Birthday Cake Confetti or Strawberry Frosting or… something more gourmand. This is the cheapest price I've ever seen for this cute little Bluetooth speaker and with an IP67 water and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong. (Yes, other finishes are available at the discounted rate).

Save 23% ($70) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $229 at Amazon I love these earbuds, reader. I love this particular finish too (although other options are available) and honestly, the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create better sound for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these — and listening to good-quality audio too.

Save 17% ($50) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $249 at Amazon What many people don't know is, Bose was doing the whole ear cuff-style open earbuds thing long before any other brand copied it and made it a ubiquitous form factor. And no, Bose hasn't suddenly become the cheapest option around, even with this tasty discount. But the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still among the best on the market, and that matters.

Save 30% ($120) Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The biggest of the Bose SoundLink trio has got a seriously strong discount, and can be yours for $120 less right now. What can we say about the Bose SoundLink Max? It's a masterclass in design, with a bold yet tasteful aesthetic, bass-heavy yet regimented and precise audio, and just about every feature you could want.

Save 17% ($50) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $249 at Amazon What many people don't know is, Bose was doing the whole ear cuff-style open earbuds thing long before any other brand copied it and made it a ubiquitous form factor. And no, Bose hasn't suddenly become the cheapest option around, even with this tasty discount. But the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still among the best on the market, and that matters.

Today's best Bose deals in the UK

Save 28% (£113.95) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was £399.95 now £286 at Amazon Ooh, what a lovely finish! And these cans are just stunning generally, to be honest. Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat — and, if you own an Android phone and just want noise to be eliminated, they're still your best bet. Still a relatively significant asking fee, I grant you — but they're so worth it, if you can afford them…

Save 37% (£110) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Earbuds (2nd Gen): was £299.95 now £189.95 at Amazon Oh, I adore these earbuds, reader, especially this particular finish (which is discounted to this rate, although other options are available). Furthermore, the ANC is excellent, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create the ideal soundscape for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these buds — and listening to good-quality audio too.

Save 22% (£40) Bose Sport Open Earbuds: was £179.95 now £139.95 at Amazon EVery now and then, you see a deal that makes you go, 'Wait wha?!' and this is that deal, friends. You see, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds only launched on October 15th, and we haven't even had a chance to review them yet. But this is Bose's newest (and remember, Bose pioneered this ear cuff-style or clip-on open design), somehow now available at a discount. Did someone somewhere click the wrong button? Who knows — but we may as well take advantage, right?

Save 34% (£40.95) Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen): was £119.95 now £79 at Amazon Up to 12 hours battery life beats the JBL Go 5 by a wide margin, and this is the cheapest price I've ever seen for Bose's bijou little Bluetooth speaker. With an IP67 water- and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong as long as the black finish suits (yes, other finishes are available at discounted rates, but none quite so low as this one).

Save 33% (£130.95) Bose SoundLink Max: was £399.95 now £269 at Amazon If you want the best-sounding Bose SoundLink speaker, then this is what you're after. The Bose SoundLink Max has it all — imposing bass, an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, excellent features...it truly is the full package. While the Black colorway is the cheapest right now, you can also score a saving on the Blue and Citrus Yellow alternatives if you'd prefer.

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