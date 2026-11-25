For most of the history of enterprise security, one question has dominated: Who is allowed to access what?

That question remains fundamental. Organizations need to authenticate users and systems, establish identity, enforce permissions, protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access.

AI does not make any of that less important.

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But as AI moves from answering questions to making decisions and taking actions, enterprises need to ask another, harder question: Just because an AI agent can access information, should it use that information for this particular purpose, in this particular situation, to take this particular action? That distinction could become one of the defining trust challenges of agentic AI. An AI system can be authenticated, authorized and technically secure, yet still do the wrong thing.

The shift from access to action

Generative AI initially made enterprise security teams worry about what information AI could see. Could sensitive data leak into a prompt? Could confidential information be exposed through a model? Could an employee retrieve something they should not be able to access? Those remain legitimate concerns, but agentic AI raises the stakes.

An AI agent may not simply retrieve information and generate an answer. It may use that information to make a recommendation, approve a workflow, change a customer record, initiate a transaction, adjust a service, escalate a case, trigger another agent or increasingly take an action without waiting for a human to approve every individual step. A wrong answer is problematic.

A wrong action becomes a business event.

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That changes the trust question. Enterprises must not only govern whether an agent can access information, but the context in which information is being used to influence a decision or action.

The same data can mean different things in different contexts

Consider a financial services organization. A customer service agent may legitimately have access to information about a customer's accounts. A fraud investigation agent may also legitimately have access to that information. So might an AI system supporting lending decisions.

But that does not mean every piece of accessible information should be used for every purpose.

Information that is appropriate for detecting fraud may not be appropriate for determining whether somebody should receive a particular product. Information collected for servicing a customer may be subject to different restrictions when used for another purpose. Historical information may have been correct when it was recorded but inappropriate for a decision being made today. A policy may apply in one jurisdiction but not another.

The traditional question - Can this agent access this data? - therefore needs to become something closer to:

Should this agent use this information, for this purpose, under this policy, in this jurisdiction, at this moment, to perform this action? Identity matters. Permissions matter. But so do purpose, provenance, policy, jurisdiction, current state and intended action. Those are contextual questions.

Authentication cannot establish appropriateness

Enterprise security is already highly sophisticated when it comes to establishing identity. But knowing who or what an agent is does not necessarily tell us whether its behavior is appropriate.

Imagine that an AI agent has legitimate permission to access customer records. It retrieves the correct information. The system is uncompromised. The model is behaving normally. Every infrastructure security control is green.

Yet the agent uses information that should not have influenced the decision it is making. Nothing necessarily failed at the authentication layer. The problem occurred because the system did not understand enough about the business context governing the use of the information.

This is where security and enterprise understanding begin to converge.

Much of the AI trust conversation understandably focuses on models. Organizations worry about hallucination, bias, prompt injection, adversarial attacks, model drift and inappropriate outputs.

Those are important areas of risk. But a perfectly functioning model can make an inappropriate business decision if the context supplied to it is incomplete, stale, incorrectly interpreted or inappropriate for the purpose.

The data may be accurate. The model may behave exactly as expected. The decision can still be wrong for the situation.

Active Context needs to become part of the control environment

Trusted agentic AI therefore needs access to the business context surrounding a decision. That might include who or what is acting, why information is being requested, which policies apply, where the information came from and what the agent intends to do with it. None of this replaces traditional security controls. It adds the information needed to judge whether technically permitted behavior is also appropriate.

This becomes harder as organizations deploy more AI applications and agents. If every agent independently interprets enterprise policy, data authority and business meaning, organizations risk creating hundreds of governance silos. One agent interprets customer consent one way. Another applies a different definition. One uses the latest policy. Another retrieves an older version. One understands which source is authoritative. Another simply uses whichever source responds first.

That is not scalable governance.

Enterprises need a shared way to provide agents with governed information, its meaning, its provenance and the policies that determine how it can be used. Crucially, that context needs to be available when the AI is making the decision, not reconstructed after something has gone wrong.

The Agentic Enterprise makes purpose a first-class control

This becomes particularly important as agents become more autonomous.

Human users usually provide useful context simply by being human. They understand why they logged into an application. They understand what task they are performing. They often recognize when information looks unusual. They may know that a policy changed yesterday or that a customer situation is exceptional.

AI agents do not automatically possess that institutional understanding. The enterprise has to provide it. That means purpose needs to become much more explicit.

Why is this agent requesting this information? Which task is it performing? Which decision is it supporting? What action might result? What policies apply to that purpose?

An organization that governs only the identity of the agent but ignores its purpose risks answering the wrong security question very precisely.

Trust also needs evidence

Context matters before an agent acts, but trust cannot stop at the point of action. Enterprises also need to understand what happened afterwards. What information did the agent retrieve? What context was supplied? Which policies applied? Which sources did it trust? What decision did it make? What action followed? What business outcome resulted?

Technical monitoring alone cannot answer whether an action was appropriate. An agent might retrieve the expected records, invoke the correct tools and complete an action successfully. Operationally, everything worked. From a business perspective, it could still have been the wrong decision.

This is why context and observability need to work together. Enterprises need enough information to govern an agent’s behavior at the point of decision, then enough evidence to understand what it did and why.

Trust is ultimately a business judgement

Enterprises do not deploy AI merely to create secure systems. They deploy AI tools to do something. They want it to approve claims, detect fraud, support patients, or advise customers. In each case, the AI is moving closer to decisions that have consequences for people and businesses.

The ultimate question is therefore not simply: Was the AI secure?

It is: Did the AI use the right information, under the right authority, for the right purpose, to make an appropriate decision and take an appropriate action?

As AI moves from answering questions to acting on behalf of the enterprise, that is the standard organizations will increasingly need to meet. Access is necessary. Security is essential. But trust requires context.

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