Current enterprise AI investment is drastically outpacing its impact. Budgets are growing and AI agents are spreading across business operations, yet many organizations have committed to AI faster than they can evaluate it and still cannot show what the spending has returned.

The gap between AI spend and results has little to do with the capability of AI models. Instead, it’s the processes AI is being asked to run that hold it back. In large organizations, from banks and insurers to manufacturers and healthcare providers, almost every process is legacy. That isn’t because they are old, but because they were designed before AI tools.

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These processes were built around people handing work to one another, and each new customer requirement or regulatory shift has added more steps over time. Layered onto complex and outdated processes, AI must wait for the same sign-offs a person would, so the work moves no faster than before.

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Each time an agent finishes its part of a task, the work lands back in a queue waiting for someone to pick it up. Controls built for people also struggle to govern what AI does, opening gaps the process was never designed to close. As a result, organizations end up paying for AI without getting the speed or scale it was bought for.

Under significant pressure to show AI in production, many organizations take the shortcut and bolt the technology onto the processes they already have. New research shows the shortcut isn’t working. Decision-makers widely acknowledge that adding AI to existing processes faces less internal resistance than redesigning them, yet a clear majority expect their AI investments to fall short without more investment in process design.

The cost of the shortcut

Adding AI to existing processes can look faster and less disruptive in the short term. The approach tends to end in failed projects, along with inflated costs to cover the redesign work that eventually becomes unavoidable. At many organizations, process-related challenges have sunk AI initiatives, at an average cost of $1.55 million each. Usage-based pricing adds to the bill, as AI runs on work that never needed it.

The approach also carries risk. Compliance and governance incidents linked to AI have become a regular occurrence, and process-related challenges sit behind most of them. When controls sit in the wrong places, audit trails can’t show how a decision was reached, an issue that is particularly pressing for highly regulated sectors such as financial services or healthcare.

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Solving the problem isn’t a quick fix. Decision-makers expect that adapting their most important processes for AI will stretch across several years, while compliance concerns hold back the redesigns that would reduce their exposure. The work also rarely gets the funding it needs, leaving AI running through the same processes that caused the problems in the first place.

Rebuilding processes around AI

Closing the gap means redesigning processes around what AI makes possible, instead of fitting AI into the ones it inherits.

In practice, that means AI agents, people and systems working together within one governed, end-to-end process, with approvals and guardrails built into the design from the start. Predictable steps run straight through, while agents handle exceptions and complex decisions within clearly defined boundaries. In an insurance claims process, for example, an agent can assess a claim and propose a settlement, while the process enforces approval thresholds before anything is paid.

The redesign itself no longer has to take years. AI can now be applied to the redesign work too, reconstructing how a process runs today and generating a redesigned version far faster than manual mapping allows, with people reviewing the evidence before anything goes live. Approved policies can then be reused, speeding up the application across a business.

The people who run processes every day belong in that work from the start. A large share of employees believe they could use AI much more effectively if it were implemented differently, and a significant number have already overridden AI outputs by hand because the underlying process wasn’t set up correctly. They know where handoffs break and where AI output gets checked twice, which makes their input essential to getting the redesign right.

From AI spend to AI results

The pressure on AI budgets is only going to grow. Boards that signed off on early AI investments are now asking what that spending has delivered, and usage-based pricing means every inefficient process adds to a rising bill.

The organizations that see a return will be the ones that treat process redesign as part of their AI investment from the start, funding it properly and involving the people who do the work. For everyone else, investment will keep outpacing impact.

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