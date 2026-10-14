The task trap: Why AI's biggest promise has nothing to do with speed

Every week, another headline celebrates how AI made some task faster. A developer wrote code 55% faster. A marketer generated a first-draft blog post in minutes. A product manager summarized a 200-page requirements document in seconds. These are real numbers.

But they are the wrong numbers to celebrate.

Aviva Fink Social Links Navigation Chief Growth Officer at Siemens Digital Industries Software.

If you step back and ask the harder question — what actually creates enterprise value? — task speed is rarely the bottleneck. Where the value traffic gets jammed is almost always upstream, in the question that precedes the task:

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It’s not “What do we want IT to build?”

It’s “Why do we want IT to build it?”

It’s not “Why do we need that blog post?”

It’s “What content will drive business impact?”

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It’s not “Which process should be optimized?”

It should be “How do we address the quality escape generating rework and scrap?” or “How do we prevent supply chain delays compounding into missed delivery commitments?”

These are questions that AI still cannot answer for you. And the gap between task automation and outcome generation is the defining challenge of this agentic era.

The sneaky way AI isn’t helping

Harvard Business Review put a name to this particular AI gap earlier in 2026: the micro-productivity trap. Companies optimize individual tasks, generate the code faster, summarize the report faster, route the support ticket faster, without ever rethinking the workflows or value-creation models those tasks belong to.

The result is isolated productivity gains that never compound into business impact. Almost like a value mirage. PwC’s 2026 AI Performance study found that 74% of AI's economic value is being captured by just 20% of organizations. That’s the micro-productivity trap in effect. It’s what’s separating AI leaders from the rest.

That AI leader wheat is only going to further separate itself from the chaff of other organizations continue to “do AI” for isolated productivity gains. Gartner’s warned that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027, because organizations fail to define the outcome they’re building toward in the first place.

The companies that succeed, PWC found, are focused on growth and value capture. That encompasses a lot more than just productivity. I’ve noticed that a lot of organizations have a problem with prioritization. We are asking AI to go faster in the wrong direction. It’s like thinking that it’s ok to take the wrong exit off the highway just because you’re driving a Bugatti.

What's the real unlock to AI value?

The key to true AI value is in your knowledge. It’s knowing which blog topic will move an audience before a single word is written; whether the document will deliver business value before it’s created, which process to target, which data points to connect.

These are upstream decisions. They require business-domain intelligence and the understanding of what matters, what costs the most, and what a breaking change on the production floor actually means for the P&L. Pure task automation cannot supply that. Only people who sit at the intersection of business and technology can.

The solution to wringing every bit of value from AI is not a new one. Just an evolution of one. I’m talking about fusion teams, a cross-functional unit combining the domain knowledge of operational and business experts with the architectural judgment of professional developers, moving at the speed of the problem rather than the speed of the IT backlog.

What’s core to the fusion team is that they represent problem identification and faster business-technology alignment, not just going faster. That concept needs to be carried over into AI agents—how they’re built and how they collaborate across workflows.

For agents to truly work and help you avoid those micro-productivity traps, you need to connect contextualized data to working machine learning models so that they cannot just “go faster” but also make the highest quality of decisions.

It's all in the question

Success with AI—not that value mirage that micro-productivity can create—requires domain experts (e.g., plant engineers, process managers, and supply chain leaders, business analysts, procurement specialists, claims adjusters, etc.) at the table alongside IT and data teams.

It requires people who understand which product lines carry the thinnest margins, which supplier delays have the most downstream production impact, which quality control steps are creating the longest cycle time.

In other words, the fusion mindset: the discipline of defining the outcome before designing the solution, and measuring against business value rather than task throughput.

The organizations capturing the majority of AI's economic value in 2026 are not the ones with faster, AI-driven processes. They are the ones who identified the right operational problems first, governed their data well enough to trust it, and built the organizational frameworks to coordinate agents and people against outcomes that actually move the business.

So for your next AI initiative, re-frame the question: Are you building toward a fundamentally different outcome, or are you just automating a task?

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