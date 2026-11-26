The industry-backed specialized AI models, and at the time it was the right call. Chaining different models and products together has created a fragmentation problem that is stalling adoption. The next phase of AI is not about better individual models and tools but rather a unified approach across AI to maximize their impact.

Jason Day Social Links Navigation Head of EMEA at Luma AI.

The early architecture of enterprise AI made perfect sense. Build specialized models— for language, for image, for video, for text—It was a decent bet: the models improved quickly, adoption spread fast, and the proof of concept phase produced results that were impossible to ignore.

So why do we still talk about a gap in AI-enabled productivity?

Across sectors—marketing, financial services, logistics, industrial production—the pattern is identical. One model for one task, another for the next, outputs stitched together through multiple handoffs and integrations never designed to carry this kind of load, let alone making it challenging to swap in and out new models that show better outcomes.

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What unified intelligence actually changes:

The case for unified intelligence is not an argument against continuing to improve individual models. They should improve. The point is that model development and architectural integration need to advance together. A more capable model running in isolation is still an isolated model.

What a unified system changes is the relationship between modalities. When text, image, video, numerical data and spatial reasoning operate within a single shared context, the system learns across those domains rather than within them. Outputs improve because the intelligence compounds. The handoffs disappear. The reconciliation work disappears. What remains is a system that can reason from a single direction.

The business case follows directly. Fewer tools mean fewer points of failure, lower costs and less operational complexity. Shared context eliminates the time spent reconciling conflicting outputs from systems that had no view of each other. For creative and marketing teams, a concept that would previously have required days or weeks of cross-tool coordination can move from brief to final output in hours.

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The advertising agency Boundless's work for Mazda illustrates this concretely. For the carmaker's South African campaign marking the return of the MX-5, the agency delivered Mazda's first AI-produced commercial and moved from brief to final approval in under two weeks - an unprecedented pace for an agency of its size. More significant than speed is that the creative idea was not hampered by fragmented workflows. The production process remained intact because the intelligence behind it was unified.

Who gets access:

The fragmented model has consistently favored organizations with the budget, headcount and infrastructure to manage complexity. Enterprise teams with a dedicated AI resource could absorb the friction. Everyone else was left with partial adoption and limited returns.

A more unified architecture changes that calculus considerably. Traditional creative production has never run on a subscription headcount model. It runs on projects, on freelancers, on variable teams assembled for specific briefs. Seat-based licensing was always a poor fit for that reality. Compute-based pricing aligns with how creative work actually gets done, and it removes a structural barrier that has kept ambitious AI work out of reach for smaller teams.

The right question now:

The question AI investment attracted in its early phase was about volume and speed: how much output, how quickly, at what cost per unit. That question was right, and it remains relevant. But it is no longer sufficient on its own.

It is no longer just how fast or how cheaply work gets done. It is what work becomes possible that simply was not before. Faster versions of existing workflows are only part of the answer. The larger opportunity lies in genuinely new capabilities: creative ambition that production complexity used to kill, analytical coherence that fragmented tools could not sustain, decisions that benefit from reasoning across modalities rather than within one at a time.

Organizations that ask that question will invest differently. They will build closer relationships with research labs developing unified intelligence, measure output and outcomes, and treat AI architecture as a strategic asset rather than just a marketing or IT procurement category.

The AI tools are capable enough. The architecture is where the next phase is decided.

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