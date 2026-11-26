Sub-$500 laptops rarely come with an OLED screen, and 16GB of RAM is rarer still. The HP OmniBook 3 14" has both, along with a Snapdragon X processor and a 256GB SSD. This Black Friday, it is available for only $479.99 at B&H (was $699) and through Staples, it is available for $479.99 (was $749.99) offering a saving of between $219 and $270 on a laptop from one of the biggest names in the business.

The HP OmniBook 3 14" pairs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display with 16GB of LPDDR5x memory, a Snapdragon X eight-core processor, and a 256GB SSD. The panel covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, so colors and blacks look far richer than on the dull screens you usually get on budget laptops. HP also claims 41+ hours of battery life, although that figure comes from HP's internal testing.

It's a business laptop for everyday work, study and streaming. You also get a 1080p HDR webcam with Windows Hello face login, USB-C, USB-A and HDMI 2.1 ports, Wi-Fi 6E and Windows 11 Home.

Save $219.01 HP OmniBook 3 14": was $699 now $479.99 at BHPhoto A slim 14-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1200 OLED display, 16GB of LPDDR5x memory, Windows 11 Home, and a 60Wh battery that recharges to 50% in about 45 minutes. Comes with a 65W USB-C charger and a two-month Xbox Game Pass Premium trial.

Why we recommend the OmniBook 3

The screen is what sets this laptop apart. Most laptops under $500 use basic LCD panels, while this OLED has deep blacks, rich color, and a 0.2ms response time. At 1920 x 1200, it's sharp for a 14-inch display, and the taller 16:10 shape gives you more room for documents and web pages.

The 16GB of memory matters too, making the laptop far quicker when you keep lots of browser tabs and apps open, and it's something many budget laptops skimp on. The Snapdragon X chip includes a 45 TOPS AI engine and is built for efficiency, which is where the extended battery life comes from.

You get two 10Gbps USB-C ports that support video and charging, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and a physical webcam shutter. At 3.13 lbs, it's easy to carry, and the compact 65W GaN charger saves space in your bag.

Things to know before you buy

Some things to keep in mind. The processor uses ARM architecture, so a few older or specialist Windows apps may not run natively.

The memory is soldered on and can't be upgraded, and the 256GB of onboard storage fills up quickly, but the SSD can be easily upgraded down the line.

Price Context

At $479.99, this is the lowest price we've found for the 16GB version of the OmniBook 3. If you can live with less memory, there's a cheaper option. Amazon and Best Buy have an 8GB version at $399, which is $80 less.

Keep in mind that the memory is soldered, so it can't be upgraded later. But given how expensive RAM is at the moment, the extra $80 for 16GB is a deal in itself if you multitask or plan to keep the laptop for several years.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP OmniBook 3 if... you want a good-looking, portable laptop for work, study, and streaming, with 16GB of RAM and an OLED screen for under $500.