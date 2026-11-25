A slew of recent high-profile security incidents involving agentic AI illustrate why businesses can no longer treat it like it’s just a clever new productivity tool.

Stories such as the recent disclosure by OpenAI that its bots have secretly meddled with dozens of US government agency sites have exposed a hard enterprise reality; that autonomous AI systems don’t behave in the same predictable ways deterministic software does.

Nidhi Aggarwal Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer, HackerOne.

Instead, they vigorously pursue objectives, utilize any/all tools at their disposal, and make rapid independent decisions where necessary.

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This results in unexpected, unconventional, and sometimes unwelcome routes being taken to achieve end goals, unless the surrounding infrastructure defines not only what they are allowed to do, but how they are allowed to go about it.

A new approach to agentic AI implementation is needed

For the past few years, many businesses have treated agentic AI as a way to deliver enterprise-grade productivity at low consumer-app prices. The assumption behind this is simple; if AI can automate work that previously required human experts, it should be dramatically cheaper, faster and easier to scale.

As a result, enterprise AI is increasingly moving out of innovation labs and into business environments, and that shift is rapidly changing the questions customers are asking both vendors and providers. The conversation has moved on from ‘what can AI do for us?’ to ‘what will this cost at scale (both now and in the future), what’s the best model for each task, what safeguards are in place, how do we maintain quality, and what happens if a model or provider becomes unavailable?’

However, what many businesses are quickly realizing is that Agentic AI is not a substitute for human expertise, but rather a new layer of enterprise infrastructure that needs clear and careful management just like any other. While more capable AI models can deliver stronger reasoning, they also bring higher and less predictable token costs.

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Businesses therefore need to think less like AI tourists and more like IT infrastructure buyers. This means taking the time to research and identify the right model for the right job, understanding where frontier models are genuinely needed, and making detailed plans for cost, failover, resilience and governance right from the start.

Enterprise-grade AI needs enterprise-grade control

In every technology goldrush, stringent testing and security controls are often deprioritized in favor of rapid adoption. AI is proving no different, with data from the 2026 AI Security Gap study by HackerOne revealing that while 94% of enterprises have expanded their AI/ML deployments over the last year, just 66% are conducting any kind of regular formal testing on these deployments, resulting in worrying security gaps already opening up.

Given its unprecedented capabilities, security controls must be front and center of any agentic AI adoption strategy. In practice, this means implementing a clear permission architecture, least-privilege access, safeguards that constrain what agents can touch, and tripwires that alert teams when behavior deviates from the intended path, right from day one.

It also means giving agents clear instructions on the right way to complete a task, rather than leaving them to achieve stated goals by their own means, which recent headlines show is becoming increasingly risky. As agents become more and more capable, the chances of them using unsanctioned, or even illegal methods and channels to achieve objectives, unless explicitly told not to do so, is growing at an alarming rate.

Securing a rapidly evolving software environment

All of this matters so much because of the speed at which AI is reshaping the software environment that businesses need to keep secure. New AI vibe coding tools are launching every day that can help teams produce higher volumes of code at much greater speeds, including code being generated or adapted by people who may not have traditional engineering backgrounds. This is causing significant security challenges, with new vulnerabilities being created much faster than product and security teams can discover, validate and remediate them.

In this new AI-driven software environment, security teams can no longer rely on traditional periodic testing exercises at the end of each release cycle. Instead, they need a new way to find, validate, prioritize and fix exploitable risks, aligned to business impact. This is where techniques such as Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) are becoming increasingly important, by helping teams move from occasional assurance to continuous visibility and action.

CTEM unifies the AppSec lifecycle by connecting scanning, validation, and remediation into a single, continuous cycle. Leveraging AI and automation, it separates exploitable vulnerabilities from scan results, bridges AppSec and development for faster fixes, and strengthens trust with data-backed validation.

Humans remain a critical part of the loop

There’s no denying that agentic AI is an incredibly powerful tool that can help businesses accelerate discovery, triage and scale at speeds never seen before. However, the role of ‘humans in the loop’ – defining objectives, setting acceptable methods, validating outcomes, and accepting accountability for decisions – remains as critical as ever. Ultimately, human judgement is what turns AI from raw capability into trusted enterprise infrastructure.

This is particularly important when it comes to cybersecurity. While attackers are free to use cheap, powerful models without enterprise restrictions, defenders can quickly find themselves blocked by generic guardrails that are not designed for effective incident response. To prevent this, security teams need approved, well governed AI capabilities, including models and workflows that can safely analyze live attack data, validate exposure and support remediation without leaving defenders working with one hand tied behind their backs.

Enterprise agentic AI has entered its reality phase, and that comes with the price tag and reliability expectations of every other enterprise-grade IT system. Success won’t be dictated by an organization's ability to access the flashiest models or automate key tasks quickly, but by whether the model chosen is properly costed, tested, governed, continuously secured, and designed for the reality the modern reality of enterprise AI – that autonomous agents need to be scoped, watched and owned at all times.

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