For the past two years, organizations have largely treated AI as a contained part of broader digital transformation. Agentic AI changes that. These systems do not simply answer questions on demand; they can plan and execute multi-step tasks using delegated access to data, applications and tools.

Lee Larter Social Links Navigation UK&I Solution Architect Director at Dell Technologies.

That creates a new layer of exposure. The UK government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025/2026 found that 43% of businesses had experienced a cyber breach or attack in the previous 12 months. As organizations introduce agents into more business processes, they must secure not only the systems that host AI, but also the identities, tools and endpoints that agents can use.

Securing the full journey, not just the endpoint

When AI workloads span data centers, cloud services, edge environments and employee desktops, the security perimeter stretches with them. Local endpoint compute and central infrastructure need to operate as one connected system, governed by consistent identity, security and control frameworks.

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Without policies that apply across cloud, enterprise and device environments, agentic workflows can create gaps at every boundary. An agent may begin with a user request on a laptop, access a corporate application, retrieve data from a private environment and then pass the result to another service. Each step introduces a question: who authorized the action, what data was exposed, which tools were used and how can the organization stop or reverse the workflow if something goes wrong?

The practical answer is consistency. Identity, access and governance policies should follow the workload wherever it runs, rather than resetting at every boundary. This means using least-privilege access, short-lived credentials, approved tool lists, segmentation and clear approval gates for high-impact actions.

Managing agentic AI security

Autonomous workflows can interact with systems without human approval at every step, so the potential impact of a compromised or misconfigured agent can be wider than that of a traditional endpoint threat. The risks include prompt injection, unauthorized tool use, credential exposure, data leakage, model and software supply-chain compromise, and lateral movement across connected systems.

Each agent should have a distinct, trackable identity with permissions scoped to the task and limited in duration. Organizations also need detailed audit trails covering tool calls, data access, approvals, outputs and decisions. Real-time monitoring should look for anomalous behavior, such as an agent accessing unusual data, calling an unapproved tool or attempting actions outside its normal pattern.

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This challenge is already emerging at a global level. A Dataiku/Harris Poll survey of 685 CIOs found that 84% of CIOs believe employees are creating AI agents and applications faster than IT can govern them. The report also found that 83% lack standardized agent lifecycle management and 81% lack complete oversight of agents created outside approved systems.

The response should not be to block all experimentation. A better approach is to give employees a secure, sanctioned path for building and using agents, with clear ownership, testing, registration, monitoring and retirement processes. That reduces shadow AI while allowing useful ideas to move into production safely.

The AI PC becomes part of the security boundary

Local AI endpoints, including NPU-enabled laptops and deskside AI workstations, should be treated as part of the enterprise security boundary rather than as consumption devices at the edge.

A managed AI PC can support hardware-rooted security, local processing, protected memory, cryptographic key management and controlled tool permissions. On-device execution can also reduce unnecessary data movement. It does not, however, guarantee that sensitive information will never leave the device: cloud model calls, telemetry, synchronization, remote management and connected applications still need to be governed.

This is not a theoretical priority. The Dell’s recent research found that 90% of organizations say modern AI PCs and devices will play a key role in their future strategy. As AI reaches everyday work through the device layer, organizations that treat PCs as part of the security model, rather than simply as AI enablement tools, will be better placed to scale adoption responsibly.

Connecting the desktop to the wider stack

A secure AI PC is valuable on its own, but connecting it to the wider AI infrastructure is what makes consistent governance possible. Endpoints, data pipelines, servers, storage, networking and edge environments should exchange the same policy signals and security telemetry, so that trust is not re-established from scratch at every stage.

The objective is not to create one universal control, but to make controls interoperable across the full AI journey. For businesses, the benefits are practical: fewer blind spots, faster response, clearer accountability and a security model that can scale as the AI footprint grows.

Where this leaves IT and business leaders

For organizations moving from AI experimentation to execution, the first step is to establish whether identity, governance and security controls extend consistently to the endpoint. Leaders need a clear view of which agents exist, who owns them and which systems they can access.

Each agent should have a distinct identity and least-privilege permissions, while its prompts, tool calls, data access and decisions should be visible and auditable. High-impact actions should be subject to appropriate approval, validation or separation of duties, and organizations should be able to quickly suspend, contain, investigate or retire an agent if its behavior changes.

The answers will reveal how ready an organization really is. Agentic AI will not be secured by protecting the model alone. It will be secured by governing the entire journey, from the employee’s desktop to the data center and back again.

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