Buying a technology device, like a phone, should be a pretty simple transaction. You choose a model, you pay for it, and from that point on, it's yours to use for as long as you want.

Except that's not quite how it works anymore.

Kilian Kaminski Social Links Navigation Co-founder and CEO of refurbished marketplace, refurbed.

Some of that control is already gone before the transaction even happens. Manufacturers decide how repairable a device is by design, from how easily the battery can be replaced to which spare parts are available. And after the sale, they continue to shape its lifetime through software support and the price of repairs.

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Consumers have become so used to these limits that they barely seem unusual. But when a replacement part costs almost as much as another device, repair may technically be an option but in practice, it isn't much of a choice at all.

For years, we've accepted this as the price of innovation. But there’s a bigger question emerging for the tech industry... who gets to decide when a device has reached the end of its useful life?

The right to repair – and the loophole that remains

Europe has started to correct that imbalance. From 31 July 2026, the EU's Right to Repair rules require member states to make repair easier and more accessible, giving consumers back some of the control they should have had in the first place.

But there is a catch. Spare parts must be available at a "reasonable price", without the rules defining what reasonable actually means.

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A manufacturer can make a part available, comply on paper, and still charge enough to make repair of an old device more (or nearly as) expensive as a new device.

For consumers, this keeps them in the upgrade cycle but for the wider tech industry, as regulation increasingly pushes manufacturers towards greater repairability and durability, the definition of a device's useful life could start to change.

However, the rules are only as good as their enforcement. Implementation of the Right to Repair remains uneven across Europe. The framework is there; whether it actually changes the economics of repair is the test that matters.

Consumers aren't waiting for the industry to change

While regulation has long lagged behind the environmental need to keep devices in use for longer, consumers are already finding their own way around a system built to favor buying new by buying refurbished tech.

Of course, refurbishment won't stop a manufacturer from ending software support, but it does challenge the idea that the industry's upgrade cycle should automatically become the consumers problem. A new smartphone hitting the market doesn't make the previous one any less capable. Sometimes, something as small as changing the battery is enough to keep a perfectly good phone running for years longer.

And the economics are increasingly hard to ignore. When a new flagship costs well above 1,000€ and the difference between generations is incremental, refurbished starts looking like common sense.

Research from the Vodafone Institute, Wuppertal Institute, and Kantar found that 37% of Gen Z have bought refurbished devices, compared with 18% of baby boomers. Half of Gen Z plans to buy their next smartphone refurbished; among baby boomers, it's 30%.

Those figures point to something bigger than the growth of the refurbished market. They suggest that the relationship consumers have with new technology is changing, particularly among younger generations.

For an industry built around persuading consumers to upgrade every few years, that could have significant implications. Especially when the shift suggests that "new" is no longer necessarily synonymous with "better value".

When the old model stops adding up

Put it all together, and the old model becomes increasingly difficult to defend.

Regulation is pushing for repairability, flagship prices are making new harder to justify in this economy, and a generation of consumers increasingly sees refurbished as a normal way to buy tech.

The industry's upgrade cycle is under pressure from all sides. And one thing is becoming clear: circular consumption isn't the future because it's the more virtuous choice. It's the future because the old model is simply running out of reasons to exist.

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