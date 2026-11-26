FIFA confirmed a cyberattack that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited set of personal and business information

Threat actors claim to have stolen internal documents from FIFA’s Microsoft environment, though the full scope remains unverified

The incident raises concerns over identity theft, fraud, and phishing risks if sensitive records were exposed

FIFA, the governing body of world football, has confirmed suffering a cyberattack and losing internal data.

In a statement given to The Record, The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) said unnamed threat actors broke into its systems and gained “unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information.”

"FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement,” a spokesperson said. "FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."

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Hackers claim 12.2 GB of data stolen

On November 20 2026, Hackmanac, an X account tracking verified, real-world cyber-attacks, said it saw claims of a breach on the dark web, made by a group going by Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC). A day later separate analysts, Dark Web Informer, said the attackers exfiltrated 12.2 GB of sensitive internal documents.

Very little is known about the Handsome Boy Hacking Club. It appears to be an entirely new cybercriminal group with no history and no track record of successful breaches.

The group said it extracted files from FIFA’s Microsoft environment and internal governance systems, exposing identity and immigration documents, executive information, financial records, legal documents, and internal governance records and screenshots. FIFA has not yet denied or confirmed these claims, and no independent analysts verified it just yet.

The group is offering the data for download and warned that some folders may contain duplicate or corrupted information.

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As the international organization that governs football, FIFA brings together 211 national associations and regularly organizes major international tournaments, such as the FIFA World Cup. It employs roughly 850 people and brings in billions of dollars in earnings every year.

The alleged data theft could have serious consequences, as stolen identity and immigration documents could expose people to identity theft, fraud, and targeted phishing attacks. Commenting on the news, Dray Agha, senior manager, tactical response at Huntress, said that even such a limited breach carries “high risk” when identity and immigration records are taken.

“Criminals can reuse those personal details for targeted fraud long after an extortion demand fails. Cloud workspaces often store years of sensitive files in one place, which makes them a prime target for quiet data theft. I advise organizations to limit who can view personal records, delete old identity documents they no longer need and enforce strong sign-in checks on every account.”

Industry responds

In that context, it is perhaps also worth mentioning that recently leaked documents showed FIFA president Gianni Infantino trying to sell the franchise for 96 years to a private corporation.

The news comes mere days after La Liga, Spain’s top football league for men, reported the same.

“Although the full extent of the breach remains unclear, the potential consequences are significant, particularly if sensitive personal information has been exposed,” said Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder of CyberSmart.

“Coming just days after a separate cyberattack affecting Spain's LaLiga, this incident highlights how the sporting industry is becoming an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals. With organizations like FIFA handling vast amounts of sensitive information, the consequences of a successful attack can extend far beyond financial losses, potentially exposing individuals to identity theft, fraud and targeted phishing scams.”

Akhtar stressed that businesses must treat cybersecurity as a priority, regardless of their size or reputation. Tight access controls, multi-factor authentication, regular software updates and continuous monitoring are essential, he added. He also said businesses should regularly review how sensitive information is stored and who can access it, making sure employees can only access data they need to get the job done.

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