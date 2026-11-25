Microsoft President Brad Smith warns businesses and consumers to prepare for ongoing outages

AI keeps identifying previously-undiscovered vulnerabilities – and attackers are loving that

Microsoft's own Patch Tuesday went from fixing 200 bugs in June to 1,200 bugs in November 2026

Microsoft's President and Vice Chair, Brad Smith, has warned that we should prepare for further tech outages over the coming months and years as organizations tackle major infrastructure and security upgrades to protect themselves against an onslaught of threats in the AI era.

Speaking with CBS News (via Newsweek), Smith referenced the recent wave of outages and disruptions, suggesting that similar events are unlikely to be resolved any time soon.

"I think we have to be prepared, frankly, for the coming months because this isn't the type of thing that just gets done in a couple of weeks," he said.

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More tech outages to come?

Smith blamed the recent rise in incidents on the "AI ripple effects" – AI can be credited with accelerating the discovery of existing vulnerabilities we didn't know about, but unfortunately, threat actors are also leveraging AI to identify these vulnerabilities at rapid pace.

Companies are also using AI to ship new and updated software faster than before, which could be enabling new bugs to slip through the net, intensifying issues.

Microsoft's own November 2026 Patch Tuesday addressed a record 1,200+ bugs (via Infosecurity Magazine), around twice as many as its July Patch Tuesday and a 6x increase compared with its June Patch Tuesday.

A recent Outlook outage springs to mind, though Smith ruled out a cyberattack in this instance, blaming it on an earlier software change, a later software update and changes in network traffic.

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Even so, the Outlook incident underscores the precariously interconnected nature of today's digital world, and the widespread impacts one service disruption could have.

"For critical infrastructure, the objective must be to keep essential services functioning even when a component is compromised or unavailable," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added.

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