Ereaders are just as useful for working and relaxing at home as they are on holiday or while travelling. If you’ve been looking to buy one, you’ve probably been looking at Amazon’s excellent Kindle range, with Black Friday on November 27 stamped in your calendar as the day to buy.

Amazon dominates the portable ebook reader market, but it’s not a lockout reign: plenty of other brands like Onyx, Kobo, and reMarkable have growing fanbases thanks to their alternative E-Ink gadgets. And as someone who’s covered many of the best ereaders , I often recommend these alternative devices over Amazon’s Kindles.

In the Black Friday sales, you’ll see E-Ink devices of all shapes and sizes discounted, including Amazon Kindles and plenty of major rivals (we've got a dedicated Black Friday Kindle deals page, if you're interested). So it’s worth getting to the bottom of the big question: is a Kindle really the best ereader for you, or will an alternative suit you better?

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Kindles

Let’s make sure we’re on the same page, shall we? Here’s Amazon’s current Kindle range as it stands:

There’s the base Amazon Kindle , which starts at $149.99 / £134.99 / AU$279 for the 16GB, ad-supported model.

, which starts at $149.99 / £134.99 / AU$279 for the 16GB, ad-supported model. There’s the Kindle Paperwhite, which has a bigger screen with backlighting and a hardier body. It starts at $199.99 / £184.99 / AU$367 for the 16GB model.

A big step up takes us to the Kindle Scribe , which is much larger and introduces a stylus, so you can use it for note-taking as well as reading. The 32GB model, the cheapest one, sells for $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$849.

, which is much larger and introduces a stylus, so you can use it for note-taking as well as reading. The 32GB model, the cheapest one, sells for $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$849. The most premium option is the Kindle Colorsoft, which, as the name suggests, has a color display (as well as the stylus). The base model is 32GB, and it sells for $629 / £569 / AU$999.

If you’ve seen mention of Signature, Aluminum or Kids versions, these are just alternative versions of the models listed above. Signature refers to a higher-storage variant, while Aluminum gets that name for the base Kindle, and Kids models are simply regular models bundled with kid-friendly software and accessories.

What makes Amazon's Kindles such a big draw?

The Amazon Kindle (2024) in Matcha (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Because of the varying definitions of what an ereader exactly is, exact ereader sales figures are impossible to find, but one thing is clear: Amazon Kindle dominates the market. It’s no insult to other models that ‘Kindle’ has become the proprietary eponym for any kind of e-book device.

So what’s the draw? To a certain extent, the popularity of a gadget becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy — Kindles will be the default ereader you consider buying — but there are a few appealing aspects to Amazon’s slate.

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One big draw is the simplistic design, carried over from Amazon Fire tablets. Kindles are the perfect size between a book and a tablet, so they’re unintrusive to carry around with you yet give you loads of reading space. They're also fairly durable and light.

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature edition (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Kindle design also benefits from popularity; plenty of accessories and covers are available on the market, both from Amazon and other brands.

Another draw is Kindles' software, which Amazon has created. The user interface has been refined to give readers everything they need and nothing that they don’t; you won’t waste time playing around with different modes, navigating endless menus or trying to work out which app your books are hidden in.

Kindles are for reading, or for buying new books, with a convenient storefront and reading library (with some of the more advanced models offering some extra features).

Amazon also benefits from being one of the biggest book sellers out there. You can easily buy a book via its website and send it to your Kindle, so it’s ready to read at your leisure. That unique positioning offers ease of use that rivals can’t match.

Kindle alternatives

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C (Image credit: TechRadar / Sharmishta Sarkar)

Kindle rivals have a few major selling points that ensure they’ll always have a space on the market.

To me, one of the most important factors is price: Amazon Kindles aren’t cheap, especially after several years of price hikes. Bear in mind, the entry-level model is roughly twice the price of the 2021 model , with each new iteration suffering from higher price tags.

Other brands have managed to undercut Kindle, so if you want a budget buy, they’re where to look. The Kobo Nia , for instance, still sells for $109.99 / £96.99 / AU$159.95, and in the US, Barnes and Noble’s Nook line offers similarly priced models that are more advanced in certain ways.

Over the last year, micro ereaders have become big, with names like the Boox Picco and Xteink X4 offering small-form e-reading gadgets for under $100 / £100 / AU$200. So the budget-minded have a range of options outside the Kindle world.

That diversity is one of the main draws of the non-Kindle ecosystem. Even if you don’t want a tiny ereader, there are options that make the normal Kindle look large, like the Boox Palma 2 Pro, which resembles a smartphone.

And while Kindles' closed user interface is a major draw for many, it can also put off people who want freedom. Options from Onyx like the Boox Go 7 offer Android, so you’re able to do far more with these devices than simply read or buy books.

The reMarkable Paper Pro writing tablet (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Speaking personally, this is why I’d never use a Kindle. I have two ereaders, both from Boox, and the open infrastructure means I can install a range of apps and use them in different ways that’d never be feasible on a Kindle.

For note-taking, reMarkable has garnered a reputation for offering a stylus experience that’s second to none, with no other brand coming close to emulating the pencil-and-paper experience — its reMarkable Paper Pro also undercuts the Kindle Scribe by a hearty amount.

One final draw, which I’ve heard many people rave about, is buttons. Amazon used to put physical buttons on its Kindles so you could turn pages without touching the screen, but hasn’t for several years. However, some rivals do so, with the likes of the Kobo Libra Colour retaining this handy physicality.

What are the best Kindle rivals?

So, you had a particular Kindle in mind, but might be swayed by something similar? Let’s run through a few Kindle alternatives you might find interesting.

The Kobo Clara BW (Image credit: TechRadar / Sharmishta Sarkar)

I haven’t picked these Kindle rivals based on their being better — they won’t exhibit every single one of the traits I’ve just listed above — but instead they’re similar models that will let you make an informed buying decision.

Let’s start at the bottom, with the base Amazon Kindle. In our list of the best ereaders , we rate the Kobo Clara BW as the best budget ereader, and it’s very similar to the Kindle in terms of its design. It launched for $129.99 / £119.99 / AU$239.95 back in 2024, but it’s gone down in sales, with Black Friday likely to see more discounts on it.

The Onyx Boox Go Color 7 (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

If you want a more premium ereader experience, instead of the Amazon Paperwhite, it becomes a little harder because most brands differentiate their products better than Amazon does. Perhaps a worthy consideration is the Onyx Boox Go 7 , for $295.99 / £239.99 / AU$419.

With a stylus and note-taking apps, this isn’t just a reading device, but it still has the premium design and increased storage that you’d want for a step-up device.

The reMarkable Paper Pure (Image credit: Future)

As your Kindle Scribe alternative, I’m going to have to return to a smaller brand already mentioned in this article: reMarkable. It has options at a range of price points with its newest, the reMarkable Paper Pure , retailing for $399 / £359 / AU$629.

The Boox Note Air5 C (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

Finally, we reach Amazon’s color option, the Kindle Colorsoft. This is an interesting one to find rivals for; it’s the brand’s most expensive option, but most brands don’t put quite the same premium on color displays as Amazon does (perhaps because, judging by sales stats , color e-paper devices are way less popular than you’d imagine).

I’m assuming you want a device not just for reading things in color, but for working too, and so I’d opt for the Boox Note Air6 C (which we’ve not tested, but here’s our Note Air5 C review ), which costs $579.99 / £499 / AU$919. I rely on Boox’s notepad ereaders for work (albeit a different model), and feel confident recommending them for people who want a note-taking and reading slate that offers color.

Black Friday

The Amazon Kindle (2022) (Image credit: TechRadar)

By now, you hopefully have an idea of which ereader model you should buy, so I feel a little bad about throwing a massive wrench in the works. But you should probably know this before you spend ages searching around in the sales.

Having covered Black Friday for almost a decade now, I can say with confidence that Amazon's discounts will be better than those offered by the likes of Onyx, Kobo and reMarkable.

There will be a range of discounts from various brands, but Amazon slashes massive amounts of money off its gadgets over Black Friday, with reductions that other brands struggle to match (we've rounded up the best of them in a dedicated Black Friday Kindle deals page).

If you have your heart set on a specific ereader, then that's more important than money. But if you've been sitting on the fence so far, perhaps this year's Black Friday discounts will make the decision for you.

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