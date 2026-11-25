GTA 6 vice president of music says working with Justice was ‘the ideal opportunity’ and helped ‘bridge’ the classic Vice City ’80s aesthetic ‘with contemporary electronic production to create the perfect backdrop for Jason and Lucia’s story in the game’
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Vice President of Music Ivan Pavlovich confirms the "inspiration" for the game's music comes from GTA Vice City
- Rockstar Games wanted to emulate the '80s aesthetic of Vice City for GTA 6
- Pavlovich says working with electronic duo Justice "was the ideal opportunity" as they "bridge the classic VC ‘80s aesthetic with contemporary electronic production" for the story
Rockstar Games has revealed the musical influences for Grand Theft Auto 6 and why it chose electronic duo Justice to score the official soundtrack.
In a series of Rockstar developer quotes sent to TechRadar Gaming, Vice President of Music Ivan Pavlovich confirmed that the "inspiration" for GTA 6's music comes from GTA Vice City, "which was firmly cemented in ‘80s Miami, and bringing that to the vast environments of modern-day Florida."
Pavlovich said locations, including downtown Vice City, Key Lento, and the Grassrivers region in the game, "allowed us a lot of room to explore what the various sounds from all around Leonida could be."
"That means pulling sounds from the quintessential Latin vibes to Miami’s rap legacy and its club scene to the more backcountry areas that require blues and country to support the soundscape, and everything in between," the developer added.
This was one of the main reasons Rockstar chose Justice to score the game's main soundtrack, as the duo has the talent to combine GTA Vice City's nostalgic style with modern musical elements that complement the game's world.
"For the score, it was the ideal opportunity to work with Justice, who bridge the classic VC ‘80s aesthetic with contemporary electronic production to create the perfect backdrop for Jason and Lucia’s story in the game," Pavlovich said.
Rockstar has also shared how it hopes players will let the game play out naturally rather than focusing on completing a checklist of tasks and "completely rewrote the vehicle simulation" for "believability" and immersion.
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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