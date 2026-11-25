Grand Theft Auto 6 Vice President of Music Ivan Pavlovich confirms the "inspiration" for the game's music comes from GTA Vice City

Rockstar Games wanted to emulate the '80s aesthetic of Vice City for GTA 6

Pavlovich says working with electronic duo Justice "was the ideal opportunity" as they "bridge the classic VC ‘80s aesthetic with contemporary electronic production" for the story

Rockstar Games has revealed the musical influences for Grand Theft Auto 6 and why it chose electronic duo Justice to score the official soundtrack.

In a series of Rockstar developer quotes sent to TechRadar Gaming, Vice President of Music Ivan Pavlovich confirmed that the "inspiration" for GTA 6's music comes from GTA Vice City, "which was firmly cemented in ‘80s Miami, and bringing that to the vast environments of modern-day Florida."

Pavlovich said locations, including downtown Vice City, Key Lento, and the Grassrivers region in the game, "allowed us a lot of room to explore what the various sounds from all around Leonida could be."

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"That means pulling sounds from the quintessential Latin vibes to Miami’s rap legacy and its club scene to the more backcountry areas that require blues and country to support the soundscape, and everything in between," the developer added.

This was one of the main reasons Rockstar chose Justice to score the game's main soundtrack, as the duo has the talent to combine GTA Vice City's nostalgic style with modern musical elements that complement the game's world.

"For the score, it was the ideal opportunity to work with Justice, who bridge the classic VC ‘80s aesthetic with contemporary electronic production to create the perfect backdrop for Jason and Lucia’s story in the game," Pavlovich said.

Rockstar has also shared how it hopes players will let the game play out naturally rather than focusing on completing a checklist of tasks and "completely rewrote the vehicle simulation" for "believability" and immersion.

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GTA 6 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. If you don't have a copy yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.