Rockstar Games just released a sneak preview of six Grand Theft Auto 6 radio stations

They include Cocoteo FM, Back Country Radio, AfroBank FM, The Chamber 106.6, Flash FM, and Dirty South Classics

The studio also confirmed that " a series of on-demand podcasts" will also be available to listen to in-game "in vehicles or on foot"

Rockstar Games just dropped a preview of Grand Theft Auto 6's radio stations, while also confirming the existence of on-demand podcasts that players can listen to in-game.

Ahead of GTA 6's launch next month, fans can now head to Rockstar's website and listen to six "hand-picked stations from the Leonida airwaves," including singles from the game's official soundtrack.

"Spanning stations dedicated to everything from Classic Rock to Talk Radio, Grand Theft Auto 6 features the biggest and widest-ranging selection of in-game radio and podcasts yet," Rockstar said.

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The six radio stations include:

Cocoteo FM : Leonida's home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton — Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.

: Leonida's home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton — Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga. Back Country Radio : MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat.

: MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country’s roving reporter, swamp meteorologist, and Delta’s not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver’s seat of his Grassrivers airboat. AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM's dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step, and more.

Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM's dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step, and more. The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the ‘80s and beyond as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots.

Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the ‘80s and beyond as they channel Leonida’s deep metal roots. Flash FM: The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex — guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.

The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex — guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State. Dirty South Classics: A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do.

In addition, Rockstar has confirmed that "for the first time ever" GTA 6 will introduce "a series of on-demand podcasts, with both radio and podcasts available to listen to in vehicles or on foot through newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones."

This means players can tune into podcasts in-game using earbuds or headphones while playing as Jason and Lucia, and on the radio while driving around Leonida and Vice City.

Last month, Rockstar also released a sneak preview of 'Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album'. The soundtrack will feature 24 original tracks from artists like Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, Morgan Wallen, Keith Richards, and more, and the first six singles are available to listen to now.

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