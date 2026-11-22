Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 21 (game #1259).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1260) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EYE

WHY

TEA

HEE

GEE

SEA

SAY

WEE

EWE

SLEW

WELL

GUM

BATH

HOST

WRAP

MASS

NYT Connections today (game #1260) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Lots and lots

Lots and lots Green: Let me tell you what I think

Let me tell you what I think Blue: Spherical thing blank

Spherical thing blank Purple: Sounds like an identifier

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1260) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MULTITUDE

MULTITUDE GREEN: INTERJECTIONS BEFORE A REACTION

INTERJECTIONS BEFORE A REACTION BLUE: BUBBLE ___

BUBBLE ___ PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PRONOUNS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1260) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1260, are…

YELLOW: MULTITUDE: HOST, MASS, SEA, SLEW

HOST, MASS, SEA, SLEW GREEN: INTERJECTIONS BEFORE A REACTION: GEE, SAY, WELL, WHY

GEE, SAY, WELL, WHY BLUE: BUBBLE ___: BATH, GUM, TEA, WRAP

BATH, GUM, TEA, WRAP PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF PRONOUNS: EWE, EYE, HEE, WEE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I'm done with this game. Two fails in a couple of days, both just stupid games. This one was all made up of really short words, and once again there were several possibilities that could have worked but didn't. That really annoys me, because how are you supposed to know what's in the puzzle setter's mind?

Plus, INTERJECTIONS BEFORE A REACTION? Why are GEE, SAY, WELL and WHY grouped together in this way? I must be missing something but it doesn't make sense. Gee is not even a real word.

I give up.

(I'll be back tomorrow)

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, November 21, 2026, game #1259)

YELLOW: KINDS OF COOKIES: BLACK AND WHITE, BUTTER, GIRL SCOUT, SUGAR

BLACK AND WHITE, BUTTER, GIRL SCOUT, SUGAR GREEN: THINGS RATED IN A CUSTOMER SURVEY: COURTESY, HELPFULNESS, SATISFACTION, WAIT TIME

COURTESY, HELPFULNESS, SATISFACTION, WAIT TIME BLUE: TAROT CARDS, WITH "THE": DEVIL, EMPRESS, FOOL, HIEROPHANT

DEVIL, EMPRESS, FOOL, HIEROPHANT PURPLE: HOLD YOUR ___: BREATH, HORSES, OWN, TONGUE