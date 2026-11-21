You’d be forgiven for ignoring the 3 at the end of Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s admirable that Larian stuck with it at all, since its mega hit doesn’t exactly pick up from where Baldur’s Gate 2 left off.

Baldur’s Gate, the first one, launched in 1998, developed by a much younger BioWare, pre-Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and even Knights of the Old Republic. Baldur’s Gate 2 came a couple of years later, giving us the foundations that BioWare would build its future games on — in-depth companions, that familiar narrative structure with an Act 3 twist, and yes, romances.

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In that sense, Baldur’s Gate 3 was an incredibly faithful sequel. Those BioWare-isms remain, and we got returning companions through Jaheira and Minsc. There were even a whole lot of you calling for Jaheira to be a romance option, something that she actually was in Baldur’s Gate 2.

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With that said, it’s no great mystery why so few BG3 fans booted up Baldur’s Gate en masse: it’s old. It’s unc, dare I say. Not even just aesthetically; it runs on a system of Dungeons and Dragons which is understood by perhaps ten surviving players. I’ve played these games back to front, and I won’t sit here and preach the virtues of THAC0 to you.

But what I will tell you is that Baldur’s Gate still has so much to offer us today, as I’ve found diving back in for another run. This time, aided by a bunch of mods from the small but dedicated classic Baldur’s Gate modding community that BioWare helped foster in the early 2000s.

I’ve found that these classics are definitely a little dated by 2026 standards, but not so much that they have nothing to offer new fans.

Ye olde RPG

(Image credit: BioWare)

Baldur’s Gate kicks off in Candlekeep, with a much more pre-written background than you would be used to if you play as a Tav in Baldur’s Gate 3 (although a little less than if you play as The Dark Urge).

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You are an orphan, raised in secrecy by Gorion, a respected Harper. One day, assassins are sent after you, killing Gorion. You’re let loose in the world to find safety, but also the identity of the man who killed your father.

From there, you’re left to do as you will. There are leads to follow, but it’s a huge open world that lets you go anywhere, running into a ridiculous number of companions that are dotted around the world.

Returning to the game after playing BG3, the sheer scope of it all is still impressive, and all without using any procedural generation like some of its contemporaries. Just like BG3, every quest you stumble into is handwritten and placed there with purpose.

But even better, the lack of voice acting means the writers had more freedom, and your imagination fills in more of the gaps — something sorely lacking in many modern role-playing games (RPGs). It's the closest I’ve felt to an RPG actually feeling like a tabletop D&D adaptation.

(Image credit: BioWare)

That’s true of the combat, too. There are so many different abilities and spells that it’s hard to keep track of them all, and responding to what an enemy spellcaster is throwing at you feels like solving a puzzle at times.

Like Dragon Age, it’s real-time with pause — but you really have to make the most of that pause button, because strategy is everything.

Again, in 2026, it’s a lot to consider, and at first, it feels overly punishing. Even in early game fights, I’d ignore one of my companions for a second and find that they’re on low health, by which point it’s often too late to start charging up a slow healing spell. Other times, you breeze through combat without having to think, but you’ve always got to be ready to jump in and start micromanaging.

Once it finds its groove, this style of play works perfectly and complements the exploration nicely. For instance, if you’re about to go dungeon crawling, you should really ask the locals about what to expect when you dive in, so you can prepare properly. If you go against enemies who can petrify you, and you don’t have six Protection From Petrification spells ready in your caster’s spellbook, you can kiss your companion goodbye.

Once you adjust to this old way of playing an RPG, it truly makes every venture out of the city feel like a dangerous expedition in a way BG3 just doesn’t replicate.

(Image credit: BioWare)

If that sounds like too much faff, there’s still a fantastic story to be had. Of course, BioWare knows how to pull off a spectacular opening, and this is no exception, as you’re fed just as much as you need and gently guided across the world. Most RPGs from this era wanted to make you feel like you were in Lord of the Rings, but nothing has come closer than this.

There’s a big adventure, characters trying to hold onto their innocence in the face of absolute evil — and Gorion’s Ward and Imoen even have big Frodo and Sam energy, depending on how you play them.

And I really do mean depending on how you play them, because hoo boy, I forgot just how much control you have over your character. Given that the game is largely unvoiced, you have a silly amount of ways to approach the main story and many of the quests. If you’re too cruel for the likes of Imoen and Minsc, you can bin them and have Edwin and Viconia (yes, that Viconia) instead.

If a plot thread doesn’t fit in with your character, you can ignore it and delve into another part of the world, even if it’s part of the main story. This really is your story, albeit guided by a harsh DM.

Mods made with love, not AI

(Image credit: BioWare)

With that said, there is one absent BioWareism that is sorely missed: chatty companions. BG1 was made before the devs realised that we get quite fond of our companions, and as such, it’s jarring just how little they get to do here, and how quickly they can be disposed of. Five minutes after getting sort-of adopted by Jaheira and Khalid, they can explode into blobs of gore in your next combat encounter.

This leaves Baldur’s Gate in an awkward middle place between old and new BioWare. The companions are full of personality, with bespoke voice acting and character portraits, and they all have their own backstories that loosely tie into the larger narrative, but don’t expect companion quests and full character arcs.

That was rectified in Baldur’s Gate 2, fleshing out the characters and giving them proper stories, and even romances. The devs hit the ground running, with fans loving it so much that modders went back to BG1 and created their own stories and romances for that cast of companions.

(Image credit: BioWare)

We got the BG1 NPC Project in 2003, shortly after BioWare had finished with the series. It’s clearly a love letter to BioWare’s own writing, as showcased in BG2, and as we’d see in future games like KOTOR and Dragon Age: Origins.

Years later, we got romances too. Baldur's Gate Romantic Encounters, created by a whole team of modders, is a work of art in its own right. Forget the vibe-coded nonsense we’re seeing flood Nexus Mods; we used to have fans putting full romance novels into our games, sharing their work on ancient RPG forums, just as it should be.

Not only have both of these mods held up by 2026 standards, but they also showcase a kind of earnest creativity that I think many have moved away from, out of fear of being (for lack of a better word) cringe. I am endlessly impressed by the quality of writing that is found in BG1 mods, and wish more BG3 modders would take the plunge. Some of the romances are even better structured than we get in official releases, with dramatic twists and turns that are more about telling a story than they are about fan service.

Actual BioWare magic

(Image credit: BioWare)

This trip down memory lane could not have come at a better, more poignant time. As I get to the end of this classic, the news broke that EA is shutting BioWare down.

BioWare is the grandfather of the genre, and that’s all thanks to Baldur’s Gate. Both because of what BioWare put on the table itself, but also because of how much BioWare sparked our creativity.

In Baldur’s Gate, you’re encouraged to keep your own journal. In the absence of cinematics, you fill in the gaps yourselves. Modders were encouraged to add their own quests and characters, something they still do to this day. How many writers and devs got their start like this?

Baldur’s Gate created the concept of a BioWare game: an RPG that celebrates player creativity. It gives you as much as you put into it, whether it’s rewarding you for mastering its combat or taking you on a vivid fantasy adventure because you were brave enough to throw yourself into it.

No matter how BioWare’s story ended, no one can take that away. And even all these years later, it’s well worth blowing the dust off this classic and getting lost in the playground BioWare set up for us.

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