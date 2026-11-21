It's possible to play GTA 6 with a Neuralink implant

A Neuralink patient has been playing GTA 6

Footage of the gaming session is on social media

The brain implant enables full game control

We've seen some impressive demonstrations of the Neuralink brain implant technology down the years — these tiny chips can turn brain 'thoughts' into speech and actions in the real world — and the latest example of the tech's potential has a topical twist.

As Interesting Engineering reports, Neuralink posted a brief clip on social media showing a clinical trial patient making his way through a GTA 6 mission. Feedback from the implanted Neuralink chip is overlaid on the game footage.

The gamer seems to be using some small physical movements as well as brain activity, including taps with a finger, but the setup apparently enables full control over fighting, driving, shooting, and flying inside GTA 6.

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We don't get too many details of the experiment from Neuralink, but the individual involved says it's "pretty wild" to be able to control the Jason protagonist in GTA 6 like this, saying the chip has given him a "portal to the world".

Ongoing research

Playing GTA VI with a Neuralink https://t.co/ViFjXK9OSVNovember 20, 2026

Again, details of the setup here are fairly sparse, but the patient says he was previously limited to playing games that involved simple taps on an iPad screen. With the Neuralink implant, much more comprehensive player control is possible.

These implant chips work by associating certain types of brain activity with certain intentions: through extensive training routines, they're able to tell which neural firing patterns match up with 'press A', 'tap B', and so on.

As Neuralink itself says in the social media thread though, research is still ongoing. These implants have yet to be given regulatory approval, and are currently only available to volunteers taking part in clinical trials.

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This latest demo really shows off the potential of the technology, and with Neuralink and other companies hard at work developing smart brain implants, the hope is that it won't be too long before they're more widely available for those who need them.

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