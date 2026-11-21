If you're shopping for a new single-serve espresso machine this Black Friday, you're in luck, because there's a new generation of coffee makers that makes brewing super simple, without the waste of conventional capsule machines.

So which one should you pick? The first consideration is where you live: Keurig's Alta coffee brewer and tablets are only available in North America, while the Lavazza Tabli system is also sold across Europe (including the UK).

Both companies are committed to sustainable, recyclable packaging, and their coffee tablets are fully biodegradable. The cost also works out around the same – about $1 per drink.

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The Keurig Alta machine is around twice the price of the Lavazza Tabli brewer, but comes with a lot more features, including a milk-frothing system and backward-compatibility with K-Cups.

If you know which low-waste coffee system is right for you, you'll find the best prices for both below. If you're undecided, read on for the full lowdown on both options. Personally, I'll be looking out for the Lavazza Tabli system on Black Friday. I live in the UK, so the Tabli is my only option unless I import a Keurig Alta brewer, and I've already seen the Tabli brewer available with a 30% discount. I'm crossing my fingers for an even deeper discount in the Black Friday sales.

Price & availability

The Keurig Alta system is only available in the US

The Lavazza Tabli system is also sold in Europe

Keurig's brewer is twice the price of Lavazza's

Tablets for both systems are around $1 each

Keurig's coffee maker is much more expensive than Lavazza's, but as I'll explain in more detail later, it gives you a lot more coffee-making features.

All Keurig coffee makers, including the Alta system, are sold almost exclusively in North America. The coffee brewer is sold as a bundle with four boxes of AltaRounds for $499.99 (about £380 / AU$740).

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A box of eight AltaRounds costs between $9.99 and $10.99, meaning each drink costs between $1.25 and $1.37. The $10.99 packs are discounted to $9.49 if you opt for a subscription, which brings the price down to $1.19 per drink.

The Lavazza Tabli system is sold in Europe (including the UK) and the US. The coffee brewer has a list price of $129 / £199, although I've already seen it available more cheaply at some big retailers. It isn't yet available in Australia, but its price will likely be somewhere between AU$190 and AU$390.

In the US, you can buy a pack of 48 Lavazza Tabs for $48, meaning each drink costs $1. A box of 12 tabs costs £5.89 in the UK, which is about 49p per drink. You can also pick up a multipack of eight boxes for £40, which brings the cost per drink down to 42p.

Image 1 of 3 Keurig AltaRounds have a thin plant-based coating, which is printed with a QR code (Image credit: Future) The QR code identifies the AltaRound and provides the coffee maker with brewing instructions (Image credit: Future) You can customize your drink's brew settings using the machine's touchscreen (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Coffee tablets

Both systems offer a range of roasts, beans, and brewing styles

Keurig AltaRounds are wrapped individually (wrappers will soon be paper)

Lavazza Tabli Tabs have no individual packaging

Keurig's compressed coffee tablets are called AltaRounds. They come in three different sizes (for coffee, single espresso, and double espresso), and a variety of flavors and roasts. At the moment, only Keurig's own coffees are available in AltaRound format, but the company intends them to gradually replace its famous K-Cup capsules entirely. "Keurig Alta represents the future of single-serve — and the future of Keurig," it said in a press release. That will include AltaRounds from Keurig's other partners.

AltaRounds come in an SFI-certified paperboard carton, curbside recyclable where accepted. Each AltaRound has an individual foil wrapper, but Keurig is currently validating a paper-based wrapper, and is committed to switching to a recyclable paper-based wrap this year.

Each AltaRound is printed with a QR code that tells the coffee maker which brew settings to use. The code is printed on both sides, so it doesn't matter how you insert the tablet.

Image 1 of 3 Lavazza's Tabli Tabs come in a carton with a thin layer of plastic film for freshness, but have no individual wrappers. (Image credit: Future) Despite their lack of a coating, the Tabs don't leave coffee grounds on your hands (Image credit: Future) Use the buttons on top of the Lavazza machine to select a single or double espresso (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Lavazza's coffee tablets are called Tabs. They too are made from compressed coffee, but have no coating. They're packaged in a card box with a thin layer of plastic film on one side to keep moisture out, but aren't packaged individually.

Tabs have no code printed on them, so the coffee maker doesn't "know" which one you've inserted. Instead, you select a brewing style using the buttons on top of the machine after inserting a tablet, or via the mobile app.

Lavazza hasn't expressed any intention to discontinue its A Modo Mio coffee pods or other capsules; the Tabli system is an alternative available alongside the existing options.

Coffee machines

Keurig's brewer can make short and long drinks, and foam milk

Lavazza's Tabli machine only brews espresso — no milk frothing

The Keurig Alta system is backward-compatible with K-Cups

The Tabli brewer has a mobile app, but smart home control isn't perfect

The biggest difference between these two coffee-brewing systems is the machines. As I've explained above, Keurig's brewer is more expensive, but it also has a lot more coffee-making features.

The Keurig Alta Brewer can make both espresso and longer drinks, and has a height-adjustable drip tray to accommodate different-sized cups. Although Keurig intends to eventually phase out K-Cups, this will be a gradual process, so the brewer is backward-compatible with these so you can still brew drinks that aren't yet available in the new format.

Image 1 of 2 The Keurig Alta coffee brewer has a steam wand that can foam milk automatically or manually, and can whisk cold milk to create foam for iced drinks (Image credit: Future) I used the automatic frothing mode to create a 'dry' milk foam ideal for a cappuccino (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Another key difference is that the Alta Brewer has a steam wand, which you can use to froth milk automatically or manually. You can create hot or cold milk foam to suit different drinks. I have tested the wand with both dairy and oat milk, and it performs very well.

The Alta machine detects which coffee capsule you've inserted, and presents you with a set of customizable brewing options on a color touchscreen. If you connect it to your home Wi-Fi network, the machine can receive software updates and new recipes.

The Lavazza Tabli coffee maker is much simpler. It has no screen, no steam wand (or other milk-frothing system), and can only brew single or double espresso shots. If you're switching over from a typical capsule coffee maker, it will be a familiar interface.

Image 1 of 2 The Lavazza Tabli system has a mobile app that allows you to create custom drinks and brew them remotely (Image credit: Future) It also has smart home integration, though this didn't work very well during my tests (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The Tabli system has a mobile app, which lets you control your coffee maker remotely, and create user profiles for custom drinks. It's also advertised as being compatible with all the main smart home ecosystems, but during my tests I was only able to switch the machine on using Google Home; I couldn't actually start brewing a coffee. Hopefully, this will be fixed soon.

These are Keurig and Lavazza's first compressed coffee brewers. If they prove successful, it's possible that Keurig will release a simpler machine and Lavazza a more feature-packed brewer in the future.

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