Last week I got my hands on the Lavazza Tabli — a single-serve coffee maker that gives you the convenience of coffee pods with none of the waste. It's one of the best coffee makers I've tested this year, and right now you can grab it for just $89 at Amazon (was $129.99) in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
The Tabli uses tablets made from 100% compressed, ground coffee rather than metal or plastic capsules, which means they are entirely compostable when you've finished each brew.
Better yet, they taste great — as a trained barista and a self-confessed coffee snob, I was extremely impressed. In fact, halfway through writing this post, I got up and made myself a quick americano using it. It's a world away from artificial-tasting Nespresso capsules, and I can't recommend it highly enough.
Today's best Lavazza Tabli deals
One of the best single-serve coffee makers I've ever used, with 100% coffee tablets instead of wasteful pods, the Tabli is great value at full price, and with 31% off for Prime Day it's an absolute steal.
Love lattes and cappuccinos? The Tabli is also available bundled with a Lavazza MilkEasy milk frother, with a huge $60 Prime Day discount. The frother alone is currently selling for $70 at Amazon, so that's spectacular value.
This bundle is even better value, offering the Tabli machine, MilkEasy frother, and 60 coffee tabs with a huge $100 discount. If I was buying a Tabli myself this Prime Day, this is the offer I'd go for.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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