Last week I got my hands on the Lavazza Tabli — a single-serve coffee maker that gives you the convenience of coffee pods with none of the waste. It's one of the best coffee makers I've tested this year, and right now you can grab it for just $89 at Amazon (was $129.99) in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

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The Tabli uses tablets made from 100% compressed, ground coffee rather than metal or plastic capsules, which means they are entirely compostable when you've finished each brew.

Better yet, they taste great — as a trained barista and a self-confessed coffee snob, I was extremely impressed. In fact, halfway through writing this post, I got up and made myself a quick americano using it. It's a world away from artificial-tasting Nespresso capsules, and I can't recommend it highly enough.

Today's best Lavazza Tabli deals

Lavazza Tabli: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon One of the best single-serve coffee makers I've ever used, with 100% coffee tablets instead of wasteful pods, the Tabli is great value at full price, and with 31% off for Prime Day it's an absolute steal.

Lavazza Tabli With Milk Frother: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Love lattes and cappuccinos? The Tabli is also available bundled with a Lavazza MilkEasy milk frother, with a huge $60 Prime Day discount. The frother alone is currently selling for $70 at Amazon, so that's spectacular value.

More Prime Day deals in the US