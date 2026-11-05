Ninja is bringing glamor to the humble espresso machine

The new-look Luxe Café Pro was made in collaboration with designer and potter Jonathan Adler

It's priced at $899 (likely £879 / AU$999)

If you've ever looked at your coffee machine and thought 'it's nice and all, but what I really want is a coffee maker so garish that I'll have to make espresso with my eyes closed?' then today is your lucky day.

Ninja has upgraded its excellent Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine by getting renowned designer and potter Jonathan Adler to give it a makeover, and the results are, um, well... look at the picture and see for yourself.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

The Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine by Jonathan Adler is "the most glamorous espresso machine I've ever seen," Adler says. It's certainly very different from the usual look of even the most expensive and best coffee makers. And you've got to admire Ninja's bravery, because this is likely to be the Marmite of luxe coffee makers. For everyone that sees it and falls in love with its loudness there will be others like me who run away screaming.

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I'm ribbing Ninja here, but I'm doing it affectionately: my kitchen contains multiple Ninja appliances, and while I happen to like their black and chrome looks I'm very much in favor of more interesting color and design choices — it's why the same kitchen also includes a brightly colored Smeg kettle, toaster and juicer. And this coffee maker is part of a new design direction for the brand, which means some really great-looking products such as the new Ninja MultiPot XL, which I think looks great in its multiple colors, and the gold detailing of the Ninja Luxe Café Pro Limited Edition by David Beckham, which launched in early 2026.

The loudness of the new version is entirely deliberate, I think: it's a halo product that'll raise awareness of Ninja's new design direction, even if that awareness comes via gently mocking articles like this one. It's not for me, but I think plenty of folks will love it.

But enough about the looks. What about the coffee?

Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine by Jonathan Adler: key features and pricing

Beneath the new look is a very good coffee machine: the Ninja Luxe Café Pro Espresso Machine by Jonathan Adler is the Pro version of the Ninja Luxe Café, which we gave 4.5 out of 5 stars to in our in-depth Ninja Luxe Café review. The Pro version adds a frother, a lever to tamp the coffee and has even more drinks in its menu.

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The differences between the Jonathan Adler version and the standard Pro are cosmetic: natural wood accents, Adler's geometric Versailles pattern on the panel and brass accents instead of the usual chrome.

Inevitably, that adds to the sticker price. The Luxe Café launched in the US with a recommended price of $499.99 (about £400 / AU$750). The Pro by Jonathan Adler version is almost twice the price at $899.99.

That's a significant premium over the non-designer Pro, which is currently retailing at $749 / £729, but it's the same price as the limited edition David Beckham model that's still on sale. We don't have international pricing for the Jonathan Adler version yet, but if Ninja prices it like the Beckham one you can expect a UK price tag of around £879 and an Australian one of AU$999.

We'll leave the last word to Adler. "I believe glamour belongs everywhere," he says. "Including your kitchen countertops."

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