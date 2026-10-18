Dreame is well known for making some of the best robot vacuums and hair stylers around, but it also has a sideline in coffee machines — and they're every bit as good as the rest of its appliances. This week I'm testing its new portable espresso machine, the Dreame Ecceluxe Go, and I think this pint-sized brewer is going to be my new favorite travelling companion.

Of course, there's no shortage of travel-friendly coffee makers available, from the classic AeroPress to the hand-pumped Wacaco Nanopresso. The problem is, they all need to have hot water on hand, which isn't always feasible. Who wants to set up a camping stove and kettle for one drink — and who has the patience?

The Ecceluxe Go eliminates that problem by heating the water itself. It's a smart idea: a single shot of espresso only needs a tiny amount of water, so a portable Li-ion battery and compact heating elements are sufficient to bring it to temperature.

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The device comes in a classy carry case that holds the machine itself (about the size of a small thermos) and a collection of adapters for brewing three different types of coffee pods or grounds. Whether you prefer Nespresso Classic, Dolce Gusto, ESE (Easy Serve Espresso), or freshly ground beans, the Ecceluxe Go has you covered.

Each adapter twists onto the bottom of the brewer, and a flexible cap lifts off the top to reveal a small water reservoir with fill lines to help you add the correct amount. All done? Open the little legs on the bottom of the adapter, place the whole assembly on top of the clear coffee cup supplied in the box, and you're ready to begin.

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The only control on the Ecceluxe Go is a small touch-sensitive LED display. Hold your finger against this for three seconds to power it on, then select one of its two programs. P1 is for brewing with cold or ambient-temperature water, and P2 is for brewing with water that has already been heated. Once you've made your selection, wait three seconds and coffee-making will commence.

The brewer's miniature water tank contains a temperature sensor, and as it heats, you'll see the temperature displayed on its little screen (in centigrade) start to climb. This will take a couple of minutes (it's using a very small heating element), but once the water's good and hot, it will be forced through your coffee preparation of choice, and you'll have a delicious shot of espresso to enjoy, wherever your adventures have taken you.

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(Image credit: Future)

I'm testing the Ecceluxe Go with all four coffee types for my full review, which will be published in a couple of weeks, and so far I'm impressed. The flavor is milder than usual, but still tasty and well-suited to drinking as a plain shot.

Dreame doesn't currently have a release schedule for the Ecceluxe Go in the UK, but it's scheduled to arrive in the US, Portugal, and Spain by the end of the year.

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