NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, November 1 (game #1239)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 31 (game #1238).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1239) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HEAD

TRIPPING

CANINE

LOVER

DOGGY

SELF

MATURATED

PUPPY

HOUND

INCISOR

BROTHERLY

BICUSPID

UNREQUITED

TRENCHED

MOLAR

FIEND

NYT Connections today (game #1239) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dental

Dental GREEN: Romance

Romance BLUE: Keen on things

Keen on things PURPLE: Sodden with something missing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1239) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF TEETH

KINDS OF TEETH GREEN: KINDS OF LOVE

KINDS OF LOVE BLUE: ENTHUSIAST

ENTHUSIAST PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR "SOAKED" WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1239) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1239, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF TEETH: BICUSPID, CANINE, INCISOR, MOLAR

BICUSPID, CANINE, INCISOR, MOLAR GREEN: KINDS OF LOVE: BROTHERLY, PUPPY, SELF, UNREQUITED

BROTHERLY, PUPPY, SELF, UNREQUITED BLUE: ENTHUSIAST: FIEND, HEAD, HOUND, LOVER

FIEND, HEAD, HOUND, LOVER PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR "SOAKED" WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED: DOGGY, MATURATED, TRENCHED, TRIPPING

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Congratulations if you saw SYNONYMS FOR "SOAKED" WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED and scored yourself a Purple First. Of all the different types of wordplay deployed in this game I find letters changing the hardest to spot.

Having said that, I struggle with basic groups too. Today I included HOUND in the collection of KINDS OF TEETH — I was thinking of the houndstooth checked pattern, obviously.

Thankfully, I redeemed myself after this minor slip up and collected the four synonyms for ENTHUSIST, of which HEAD is my favorite because you can stick it after anything to turn them into a hippy obsessive: "Yeah man, he was a real Connections head."

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 31, 2026, game #1238)

YELLOW: WORDS MEANING GOOD THAT SOUND BAD: GNARLY, KILLER, SICK, WICKED

GNARLY, KILLER, SICK, WICKED GREEN: MARTINI SPECIFICATIONS: DIRTY, DRY, SHAKEN, UP

DIRTY, DRY, SHAKEN, UP BLUE: THINGS WITH STRINGS: GUITAR, MARIONETTE, TASSEL, TENNIS RACKET

GUITAR, MARIONETTE, TASSEL, TENNIS RACKET PURPLE: STARTING WITH DOG COMMANDS: DOWNFALL, SHAKESPEARE, SITCOM, STAYCATION