NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, October 18 (game #1225)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 17 (game #1224).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1225) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ANGEL

BUTTER

HAZEL

DEODORANT

COCO

DYNAMITE

MISTER

FOGERTY

CHEST

INCENSE

VAPORETTO

BUREAU

OBSESSION

TRUNK

OPIUM

WARDROBE

NYT Connections today (game #1225) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Where to keep your clobber

Where to keep your clobber GREEN: A shared packaging format

A shared packaging format BLUE: Cologne of note

Cologne of note PURPLE: A beginning that is hard to see

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1225) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLACES TO STORE CLOTHES

PLACES TO STORE CLOTHES GREEN: THINGS THAT COME IN STICKS

THINGS THAT COME IN STICKS BLUE: FAMOUS PERFUMES

FAMOUS PERFUMES PURPLE: STARTING WITH THINGS THAT CLOUD THE AIR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1225) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1225, are…

YELLOW: PLACES TO STORE CLOTHES: BUREAU, CHEST, TRUNK, WARDROBE

BUREAU, CHEST, TRUNK, WARDROBE GREEN: THINGS THAT COME IN STICKS: BUTTER, DEODORANT, DYNAMITE, INCENSE

BUTTER, DEODORANT, DYNAMITE, INCENSE BLUE: FAMOUS PERFUMES: ANGEL, COCO, OBSESSION, OPIUM

ANGEL, COCO, OBSESSION, OPIUM PURPLE: STARTING WITH THINGS THAT CLOUD THE AIR: FOGERTY, HAZEL, MISTER, VAPORETTO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I managed (just about) to resist the temptation of linking the four words that could end with “nut” — COCO, HAZEL, CHEST, and BUTTER — but the thought they were linked still clouded my judgement.

Recognizing OBSESSION, OPIUM and ANGEL as FAMOUS PERFUMES, I opted for VAPORETTO for some inexplicable reason, before seeing that COCO was the obvious fourth cologne.

The nut connection nixed, I saw the four furniture pieces and then with just eight tiles left the veil finally fell from my eyes and I linked the tiles STARTING WITH THINGS THAT CLOUD THE AIR.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, October 17, 2026, game #1224)

YELLOW: DIGITAL NOTIFICATIONS: ALERT, CHIME, DING, PING

ALERT, CHIME, DING, PING GREEN: PHOTO: PRINT, SHOT, SNAP, STILL

PRINT, SHOT, SNAP, STILL BLUE: KINDS OF CRABS: FIDDLER, HERMIT, KING, SNOW

FIDDLER, HERMIT, KING, SNOW PURPLE: LA_____: BOHÈME, BREA, PAZ, SCALA