NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 17 (game #1224)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 16 (game #1223).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1224) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BREA

KING

SNAP

PING

STILL

PAZ

SNOW

SHOT

BOHÈME

FIDDLER

ALERT

PRINT

CHIME

SCALA

HERMIT

DING

NYT Connections today (game #1224) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Your phone wants your attention

Your phone wants your attention GREEN: Images

Images BLUE: Types of marine beastie

Types of marine beastie PURPLE: Missing a word that means “the”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1224) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DIGITAL NOTIFICATIONS

DIGITAL NOTIFICATIONS GREEN: PHOTO

PHOTO BLUE: KINDS OF CRABS

KINDS OF CRABS PURPLE: LA_____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1224) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1224, are…

YELLOW: DIGITAL NOTIFICATIONS: ALERT, CHIME, DING, PING

ALERT, CHIME, DING, PING GREEN: PHOTO: PRINT, SHOT, SNAP, STILL

PRINT, SHOT, SNAP, STILL BLUE: KINDS OF CRABS: FIDDLER, HERMIT, KING, SNOW

FIDDLER, HERMIT, KING, SNOW PURPLE: LA_____: BOHÈME, BREA, PAZ, SCALA

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My initial thoughts were that there were a whole bunch of tiles about noises off and at least one word that you would associate with the word LA.

I decided to go with my second hunch and was rewarded with a Purple First for connecting BREA, PAZ, BOHÈME, and SCALA. Living in Europe possibly helped.

Having scored a success with this quartet and deciding to ignore the feeling I was falling into a trap, I submitted CHIME, PING, ALERT and DING. Next, now reduced to eight tiles, the four synonyms for PHOTO were easier to spot — a good thing, as my crab knowledge didn’t extend beyond HERMIT.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 16, 2026, game #1223)

YELLOW: SURFACE IMPERFECTIONS: CHIP, MARK, NICK, SCRATCH

CHIP, MARK, NICK, SCRATCH GREEN: LANDLOCKED COUNTRIES: CHAD, HUNGARY, LAOS, PARAGUAY

CHAD, HUNGARY, LAOS, PARAGUAY BLUE: EUROPEAN COUNTRIES MINUS A LETTER: BULGARI, CYRUS, HUNGRY, SPAN

BULGARI, CYRUS, HUNGRY, SPAN PURPLE: STARTING WITH WORDS FOR "STYLISH": CHICKEN, COOLIDGE, HIPPO, SMARTIES