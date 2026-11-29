Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, November 28 (game #1266).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1267) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MANTICORE

BURPEE

ZOOLOGIST

GRIFFIN

FARTHING

HILL

BELCHER

CRUNCH

MOUNTAIN CLIMBER

DISAPPOINT

CENT

BEAR CRAWL

SOU

DEMEANING

SIMPSON

PITTANCE

NYT Connections today (game #1267) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Equipment-free fitness

Equipment-free fitness GREEN: Worthless amount of money

Worthless amount of money BLUE: Animated characters

Animated characters PURPLE: Finally understandable

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1267) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BODYWEIGHT EXERCISES

BODYWEIGHT EXERCISES GREEN: WHIT

WHIT BLUE: CARTOON FAMILY SURNAMES

CARTOON FAMILY SURNAMES PURPLE: ENDING IN WORDS FOR THE MAIN IDEA

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1267) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1267, are…

YELLOW: BODYWEIGHT EXERCISES: BEAR CRAWL, BURPEE, CRUNCH, MOUNTAIN CLIMBER

BEAR CRAWL, BURPEE, CRUNCH, MOUNTAIN CLIMBER GREEN: WHIT: CENT, FARTHING, PITTANCE, SOU

CENT, FARTHING, PITTANCE, SOU BLUE: CARTOON FAMILY SURNAMES: BELCHER, GRIFFIN, HILL, SIMPSON

BELCHER, GRIFFIN, HILL, SIMPSON PURPLE: ENDING IN WORDS FOR THE MAIN IDEA: DEMEANING, DISAPPOINT, MANTICORE, ZOOLOGIST

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

Guesswork helped me get my first two group today and I only really applied some logic with eight tiles left.

I knew that SIMPSON, GRIFFIN and HILL were all CARTOON FAMILY SURNAMES, but took a chance with BELCHER having never watched Bob’s Burgers. Meanwhile, BEAR CRAWL sounded like it could be an exercise, so I took a chance on that.

With eight tiles left I thought I saw a money connection, but studying the ends of the oddest words in the game I saw the link between gist, meaning, point and core and confidently submitted the four tiles that made up the Purple group.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, November 28, 2026, game #1266)

YELLOW: MILD OATHS: BLAST, DARN, FUDGE, NUTS

BLAST, DARN, FUDGE, NUTS GREEN: EDGE: BORDER, HEM, RIM, SKIRT

BORDER, HEM, RIM, SKIRT BLUE: SYMBOLS ON A SLOT MACHINE: BAR, BELL, CHERRY, SEVEN

BAR, BELL, CHERRY, SEVEN PURPLE: SOUL____: FOOD, MATE, MUSIC, PATCH