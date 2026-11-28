Trump and Xi agree humans must retain control over major military AI decisions

The agreement introduces shared safeguards amid intensifying American and Chinese AI competition

Neither government has explained how military AI oversight will be enforced

The United States and China have agreed that artificial intelligence should not independently authorize major military operations.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping reached this understanding during their recent meeting in Shenzhen, China.

The agreement establishes a shared position on human oversight even as both countries compete to develop increasingly advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

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Trump and Xi agree on human oversight of military AI

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the understanding requires human participation in consequential military decisions involving artificial intelligence.

Speaking to CNBC following Trump's Asia trip, Bessent described the agreement as an important outcome of discussions between the two presidents.

“I think it was very important that President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions,” Bessent said.

He added that artificial intelligence should not independently authorize major military operations.

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The agreement addresses concerns about delegating consequential battlefield decisions to automated systems without meaningful human authorization.

As military applications of AI advance, questions surrounding operational control, accountability and the limits of automation remain significant for both governments.

Bessent also stressed that cooperation on military safeguards would not prevent either country from pursuing technological advantages.

The understanding, therefore, does not signal an end to competition over advanced artificial intelligence development or its military applications.

However, neither government has publicly explained how the agreement would operate in practice or how compliance would be monitored.

The governments now have to decide which operations qualify as major military actions and what level of human participation would satisfy the arrangement.

AI competition continues alongside semiconductor restrictions

The agreement comes as Washington and Beijing compete over the computing technology required to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems.

American officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Chinese capabilities, including reports that some domestic AI tools have been used in cyberattacks.

Bessent argued that American research laboratories must preserve their technological advantage to counter potentially dangerous Chinese applications.

Advanced semiconductors remain central to this rivalry because they provide the processing capacity needed to train and operate sophisticated AI systems.

Washington has restricted China's access to certain high-performance processors, including products manufactured by Nvidia.

At the moment, Nvidia's H200 is the most advanced processor Chinese buyers can obtain through approved export licenses.

However, it appears that the Chinese are not very interested in this processor as their orders plunge.

“I think what we have seen is a paucity of orders from the Chinese on the H200s as they try to build out their own chip stack, and I think that they are probably many years behind,” he added.

The Commerce Department also introduced additional restrictions covering access to advanced processors through overseas data centers.

These measures address arrangements allowing Chinese organizations to rent computing capacity without directly purchasing restricted hardware.

Bessent said the new restrictions would also limit remote access to advanced computing resources.

Via Defense News

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