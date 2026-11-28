Black Friday deals are still going strong as we head into Cyber Monday on November 30, and you can still snatch a deal on Apple’s MacBook Air — the M5 model is down to just $999 at Amazon.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

The same discount is available at Walmart and Best Buy. This is the model with 16GB of unified memory (basically RAM) and a 512GB SSD, which are solid specs for your productivity needs.

We did see the laptop down to $899 back in May so it might be worth holding out until Cyber Monday. But computing costs have rather risen sharply since then (Apple even raised prices for its older tech), so don’t hold your breath for a better deal.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) is the newest version of Apple's powerful and popular laptop. While not a substantial upgrade over the last-generation M4 model, it should give you a solid performance bump, thanks to the improved and more efficient M5 chip. The biggest gain, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage as standard, making it ideal for creative, productivity and business tasks. This is a solid deal on a great laptop, saving you $300.

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get — and this is the lowest this M5 model has been since Apple increased all of its prices. Our MacBook Air review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, even if it's only an incremental improvement over the M4 version. And this huge $300 off only sweetens the deal.

In our MacBook Air M5 review, our editor-in-chief Lance called this clamshell “the best ultraportable I've ever used”, adding that it’s “the best mix of winning design, near-pro-level performance, and battery life you can find in an ultraportable".

“It's an exquisite, lightweight yet durable laptop that fits perfectly into your work, play, home life, and the Apple ecosystem,” he explained.

This 13-inch MacBook won’t have the same ability to handle intensive graphic processing required for hardcore video editing as a MacBook Pro, but it costs a heck of a lot less and is a lot more transportable. Plus you can still enjoy plenty of benefits like the MacBook Air’s beautiful Liquid Retina display and solid M5 specs.

More Black Friday deals in the US