Black Friday 2026 laptop deals: big savings on Chromebooks, MacBooks, gaming laptops, and more
Today's best deals on laptops for work and play
Black Friday is now here, and laptop deals are rolling in. Offers like the Dell XPS 13 for $549.99 at the Dell store (down from $749), and the Asus Vivobook 14 for just £299 at Currys (was £599) prove that you're still able to get some great laptops for brilliant prices, despite the global memory shortage, which has seen prices for laptops, PCs, and components rise constantly through 2026.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
To help you find a Black Friday laptop deal that's worth buying, I've scoured the web in both the US and UK and hand-picked the very best offers I've found so far.
For US shoppers, I've picked Chromebook deals (such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook that's just $189, down from $419), 2-in-1 laptops like the HP OmniBook X Flip (now $789.99, was $1,250), and powerful gaming laptops like the Alienware 16 Aurora (was a huge $1,999, now $1,099) and much more.
I've also included an extensive list of UK deals below (check out the Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911, which was £349.99 and is now just £159.99 at Amazon, for example), and I'll be keeping this page updated in the run-up to Black Friday itself.
US Quick Deals
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was
$419now $189 at Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13: was
$749.99now $549.99 at Dell
- Apple MacBook Neo: was
$699now $649 at Amazon
- Alienware 16 Aurora: was
$1,999.99now $1,099.99 at Dell
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): was
$1,499now $1,199 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911: was
£349.99now £159.99 at Amazon
- Acer Chromebook Plus: was
£399now £279 at Ee
- Apple MacBook Neo: was
£799now £749 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was
£1299now £1149 at Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was
£1743.25now £1249 at Dell
Today's best laptop deals in the US
Display: 14 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low Black Friday price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but you'll need to rely on web-based applications such as Google Docs. While it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, its lack of power also means you'll get all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price.
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Display: 14-inch
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 164GB
The Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch is a solid option for any laptop lover this Black Friday, powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 540 8-core processor, alongside 8GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS storage. It's convenient for use on the go, with no frills or complicated features to set up.
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Display: 15.6-inch
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Enjoy the speed and reliability of ChromeOS, with the Asus Chromebook CM15, currently 23% off on Amazon this Black Friday. It's a great option for anyone looking to utilize built-in Google apps such as Gemini, YouTube, and Gmail, and while it's not the most powerful Chromebook on the market, it's a solid performer at a great price.
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Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel N150
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Powered by Intel's 4-core N150 processor, with 4GB of RAM, the Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 14-inch laptop is an affordable option for students this Black Friday. Convert it to a laptop in seconds, thanks to its flexible design, ultimately providing a great device for users on the go.
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Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel Core i3-N305
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
A laptop isn't always required for work, and that's exactly why you should have your eyes on the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 this Black Friday. With a Gorilla Glass touch matte display, 8GB of RAM, WiFi 6E, and a 1080p webcam, you're all set for productive tasks with this laptop.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance, as you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some of the more advanced features of a Windows machine, and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components, and excellent battery life.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is one of the cheapest laptops I've ever seen that's powered by the speedy and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. This chip offers excellent performance for the price, as well as amazing battery life of up to 41 hours. There's 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage to round out the build, making it a capable and excellent value-for-money laptop for college or everyday use.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is a big $350 discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can manage with that, and make use of cloud storage if you need more, this is an impressive laptop for the price.
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Display: 14-inch
Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Take advantage of Google's Gemini AI with this Acer Chromebook Plus 514 laptop, where you can enjoy a fast-running laptop using ChromeOS. It's powered by an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, covering most key needs for productivity. As a 'Chromebook Plus' device, this laptop has beefier specs than regular Chromebooks, for better performance and more future-proofing. It comes with Wi-Fi 7, which is a nice bonus, as Chromebooks often use the older Wi-Fi tech.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers solid all-around performance at work or college, though the 256GB SSD is a bit limited (and the 8GB of RAM won't cope with loads of apps open at once).
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
The MacBook Neo packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for under $650, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This powerful, versatile HP OmniBook X Flip delivers impressive performance for the price, with a modern, efficient AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor for excellent 21-hour battery life, 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 512GB SSD. It will comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more — and you can flip it around to become a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of Samsung's latest premium laptops has had a decent $600 price cut at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of Asus' latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 14-inch OLED screen. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs.
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Graphics card: RTX 5050
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that's actually pretty capable. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, as long as you keep your performance expectations in check. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphics settings down a little on the most intensive titles.
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Display: 13.6 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) is the newest version of Apple's powerful and popular laptop. While not a substantial upgrade over the last-generation M4 model, there is a solid performance bump, thanks to the improved and more efficient M5 chip. The biggest gain, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage as standard, making it ideal for creative, productivity and business tasks. And while it's still not the lowest price it's every been, it's still a solid deal on a great laptop, saving you $250 in return.
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Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core 7-240H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
This Alienware 16 Aurora is a little on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060 graphics card, but you do get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside a lovely premium design. If you're a fan of Alienware's understated, yet futuristic aesthetic, then you'll like the 16 Aurora — and it has plenty of power to offer great performance on its 16-inch 120Hz display.
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Display: 15 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get — and this is the lowest this M5 model has been since Apple increased all of its prices. Our MacBook Air review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, even if it's only an incremental improvement over the M4 version. And this huge $300 off only sweetens the deal.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M6
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Given it only hit the market early November, it's surprising we're already getting this hefty $200 discount on the MacBook Pro M6. It may not a giant leap forward compared to its M5 predecessor but it offers even more hefty performance and an epic battery life. So it's the perfect step up from the MacBook Airs above if you're wanting to crush creative tasks on the go, it's still a great choice.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge (and it was slightly cheaper for Labor Day), but considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display, I think the price is right. You'll have no issues with playing any of the latest titles on this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display.
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Display: 16.3 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
This brand-new MacBook Pro comes with Apple's gorgeous PROLED touchscreen. It's packing the same chipset and power as previous M5 Pro MacBook Pros, but the PROLED screen is the real attraction here. Not only is it Apple's first touch-sensitive screen but that dual-layer OLED display can max out at a peak brightness of 2000 nits.
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Graphics card: RTX 5080
Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB
If you're looking for a high-end monster of a gaming laptop that'll handle any game with ease, then this $600 saving on the MSI Stealth A18 Ai+ could make that dream more affordable. With an extremely powerful RTX 5080 GPU and AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and large 2TB SSD, this is an incredible performer that will keep on going for years and years. The large 18-inch screen with 2560 × 1600 and 240Hz refresh rate makes games look and feel great while playing.
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Today's best laptop deals in the UK
Display - 14inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM - 4GB
Storage - 64GB
The Lenovo 14M8911 is one of the most affordable Chromebooks available on Amazon during its Black Friday sale, with a 54% discount slashing its price. It has enough for any user to get basic daily tasks done, with 4GB of RAM, an 8-core MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, a 64GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a standard 256GB of storage for the price, and battery life is solid at up to 12 hours on a single charge. At a little under £300, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-8H is a great tool to help you get your daily online tasks done, with enough power to handle multitasking, attend work meetings, and browse the web. It's all thanks to the Mediatek Kompanio 540 processor and its power efficiency, alongside 8GB of RAM.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Asus Vivobook 14 is a strong buy. It features an Intel Core 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use, although I would have liked to see more storage for the price. Still, it's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
Turn your laptop into a tablet on the fly with the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514. It's a convertible laptop with a WUXGA touchscreen display, which makes it ideal for quick work tasks on the go that don't require your keyboard. The Intel Core i3-1315U processor is great for everyday tasks, thanks to its 6 cores and 8 threads.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. On top of that, you get 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and incredible battery life of up to 30 hours. It offers good value for money overall if you need a solid all-around machine and want Windows 11, rather than Chrome OS.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3 N355
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
Do you ever find that sometimes you don't want to use your laptop, and would find a tablet more convenient? That's where the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 Gen 10 comes into play. You can fold this laptop and utilize it as a tablet, and tackle your online duties fast, thanks to its 8GB of RAM and an 8-core Intel Core 3 N355 processor.
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: A18 Pro
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
The MacBook Neo got a price bump earlier this year which made Apple's budget laptop less easy to recommend, and while this £50 discount isn't the biggest in the world, it goes some way to fixing that. The Neo comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life — that 512GB is a nice bump from the 256GB found in the base model.
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Display: 13.8 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic low price at Currys. It's a powerful high-end version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and a lengthy battery life of up to 20 hours. Storage is a little disappointing at 512GB, where 1TB would have been nice, but there's still lots of space for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs.
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Display: 13 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This isn't the cheapest the MacBook Air M5 has been but it's absolutely the lowest price we've seen since Apple raised its prices in June. And for this low price you get that impressively speedy chipset, 16GB RAM and plenty of power for working and creating on the go.
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Display: 15 inches
Processor: Apple M5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The 15-inch Air M5's extra screen size and 500-nit liquid retina display make it great for watching movies and displaying your artwork on. But that's not the only thing its extra inches bring you: Apple has also crammed two more cores into its GPU, bringing it up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is a lot of power for this reduced price.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
The Acer Nitro V16 is a great mid-range gaming laptop, and the RTX 5070 hits a sweet spot for performance versus value. You'll be able to play any modern game, and with a bit of tweaking and help from DLSS upscaling you'll be very pleased with the results. Again, though, the 512GB SSD could fill up quickly.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E 80 100
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favourite laptops here at TechRadar, and this powerful model, with a 12-core chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, has had a big £494 price cut for Black Friday. If you're after a powerful thin and light laptop, then this is a good choice, though I'm hoping we also see some cheaper XPS 13 models in the Black Friday sales as well.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M6
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
The MacBook Pro M6 is a substantial step up from the MacBook Air M5. Not only does it include that beefier M6 — which starts from a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU — but it also starts with more RAM and a more expansive SSD, plus a seriously capacious 22-hour battery life. And even though it only hit the market earlier this month, it's got a whacking great £169 discount here.
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Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
If you have the budget and want a gaming experience no handheld, or games console, can match, then this HP Omen Max deal is worth considering, and the £149 price cut takes the sting out of the asking price a bit. The 5070 Ti GPU will handle any game, alongside an excellent AMD Ryzen CPU, and 32GB of RAM is very welcome these days as well.
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Display: 14.2 inches
Processor: Apple M5 Pro
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 1TB
This is would be a substantial discount at any time. But when you factor in that this is a brand-new release, gives you Apple's stunningly bright and vibrant 2000-nit OLED touchscreen, and packs in that powerful M5 Pro chip and 24GB RAM, this is a seriously good price for this portable powerhouse.
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Graphics card: RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core 9 275HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
If you want a super-powerful gaming laptop featuring Nvidia's high-end RTX 5080 GPU, then you're going to have to be prepared to spend a lot of money. Thankfully, Black Friday deals like this one, which knocks £500 off the price of the Acer Predator Helios 18 AI. Sure, it's still expensive, but you're getting cutting-edge tech including an Intel Core 9 275HX CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM that'll handle any modern game with ease. You certainly won't need to upgrade any time soon.
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Graphics card: RTX 5090
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
RAM: 64GB
Storage: 2TB
Nvidia's flagship laptop GPU, the incredibly powerful RTX 5090, is very hard to find these days (in both desktop and laptop configurations), so the fact that Currys has the mighty MSI Raider 18 Max HX in stock and with a £300 discount is pretty remarkable. I mean, it's still and incredibly expensive gaming laptop, but if you want the very best performance (it also features a powerful Intel CPU and 64GB of RAM) in a gaming laptop, and have a big budget, then this could be the dream deal for you.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.
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