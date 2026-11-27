HEDD unveils the Heddphone DX

They're a follow-up to the 5-star Heddphone D1

This time, bass is the name of the game

Shortly after their launch (which was exactly a year ago), we gave HEDD's Heddphone D1 a perfect score: they offer incredible audio detail and a broad soundstage at a price much lower than other audiophile headphones.

Well, the successor cans are here, with a very specific mission statement.

The Heddphone DX are new open-back headphones (I keep wanting to write 'heddphones') that take inspiration from the D1, but cater more towards detailed bass response. No longer will bass just be some warm or fuzzy warbling through the low-end, but a detailed aspect of the overall sound.

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They're on sale from December 1, so if you don't want to read the rest of my discussion on these cans, you can pick them up yourself and check out the bass — if you can wait a few days.

Just be warned, though, they're much more expensive than the D1; picking up the DX will set you back $1,199 / £999 (about AU$2,000). For context, the previous pair cost $799.99 / £599 / AU$999, although those prices both pale in comparison to other Heddphone models (and alternatives from audiophile brands).

You want to know about the bass

The key draw of the Heddphone DX is that they offer full bass output right down to the lower reaches of the frequency range, not dropping off in power like some alternatives. They still have a bottom limit of 20Hz, like most headphones (which is also the limit of human hearing), but promise to actually deliver those low notes.

To achieve this, HEDD has used a new 50mm driver, and a carbon diaphragm along with a re-thought open-back design.

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According to HEDD, making sure the bass doesn't blow out the rest of your song was also an important consideration. The brand assures us that the clarity and precision of high-end isn't affected by the bass; the lower-end is just more nuanced.

Another change made by HEDD is in the heddband (sorry, headband) which uses elastic neoprene to better distribute the cans' 310g weight, so you can wear them for longer periods without them being annoying.

Like the D1, these are wired headphones, with 3.5mm inputs and a cable that outputs to 4.4mm or 6.3mm. The pads are made from memory foam, and you get a protective carry case in the box.

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