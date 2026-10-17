"Wooferpads" transmit pulses through your skin

Coming to the US in November 2026

$249 (about £187 / AU$357)

As much as I love hearing music on some of the best headphones, there's something missing from every mix: the physical sensation you get from a set of speakers pushing lots of air. Sonic Lamb has a solution. Its latest headphones model features unique drivers to deliver sound that you can actually feel.

The new Beyond headphones look like any other premium pair, but in addition to their dynamic drivers, they have what Sonic Lamb calls an Impulse Driver in each ear. That driver transmits low-frequency vibration as low as 2Hz through the headphones' "wooferpads" so that you can feel the vibration through your skin.

The vibrations are synchronized with the audio to follow not just their timing but the dynamics of the song. It sounds gimmicky, I know, but I promise you it isn't: we've tested the first generation of this technology and it really works.

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We were very impressed with Sonic Lamb's first generation in 2022, bar a few niggles over the design. (Image credit: TechRadar)

We're getting those good vibrations

We've seen lots of attempts to bring the physicality of bass to headphone listening, with various degrees of success (and various levels of practicality, if you recall Ol' Thumpy, which had its wearer "looking like a human dumbbell).

So far, Sonic Lamb's version is one of the most compelling: the first generation was subtle but effective and really did add an extra dimension to music. This newer, more advanced version offers 10 intensity levels and personalized profiles for different use cases: music, movies, gaming or just adjusting the audio to suit your preferences.

Even without the impulse drivers the Beyond headphones offer an impressive specification, although there's no active noise cancellation. The Beyond headphones have Bluetooth 5.4, LDAC, aptX Lossless, Bluetooth LE Audio, LC3, USB-C digital audio, 3.5 mm analogue audio and multipoint connectivity. There's also Beyond Link, a dongle that gives you low-latency connectivity for gaming, and you can expect up to 40 hours of battery life.

Other than the somewhat tacky "eargasm" marketing slogan, which Sonic Lamb is still using, our main gripe we had with the initial model was the design, which we said was "a little unrefined".

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But the key features — sound, comfort, weight and padding — were all very good. As our audio editor Becky put it: "they recreate the experience of being at a live gig much better than I could've imagined."

The Sonic Lamb Beyond headphones go on sale in the US in November 2026 with a price tag of $249 (about £187 / AU$357).

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