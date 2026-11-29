The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: the best deals still live ahead of Cyber Monday on Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 3, SE 3 and more, with deals picked by a smartwatch tester
The best Apple Watch deals on the internet as Cyber Monday approaches
Black Friday is over, but there are Black Friday Apple Watch deals still live ahead of Cyber Monday. While some deals have already disappeared, if you're looking for a new smart wearable in time for Christmas, now's the time to shop.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
There are discounts on last year's models now the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Series 12 have been released, but we are also seeing discounts on this year's Series 12 too!
Right now, in the US you can get a big $100 off the Apple Watch Series 12 at Amazon (was
$399, now $299), which is unprecedented given it came out just two months ago. In the UK, our favorite deal is the Apple Watch Ultra 3, last year's model, for just £495 (was £749) at Argos, a huge £254 saving, and you get your pick of the bands too.
I've been covering Black Friday for seven years, and Apple Watches for five of those years, so I know a good deal when I see it, and how to sort the good ones from the bad. Check out the deals in full below.
US Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Quick links
- Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
$399now $299 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was
$799now $549 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
$249now $179 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12 (46mm) GPS: was
$449now $349 at Amazon
UK Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Quick links
- Apple Watch Series 12 (42mm) GPS: was
£369now £329 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12 (46mm) GPS: was
£369now £329 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 w/ Trail Loop: was
£749now £495 at Argos
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
£219now £194 at Amazon
Apple Watch US deals
Our Apple Watch Series 12 review called it the best mainline version of the wearable in years, and is a compelling upgrade option for anyone using a Series 9 or older. It features a new S11 chip, providing smooth, responsive performance, and our reviewer also praised the Readiness Score and the newly refreshed Health Sensing System, as well as the all-day battery life.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$549 now $449 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The smaller 42mm of the Apple Watch Series 12 has also been reduced by an impressive $100, down to just $299 — a very tempting prospect. Note this is the GPS-only version — if you want to add the watch to your phone's data plan, the deal on the cellular model is below. Prices vary depending on color, but Light Gold has the best deal.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$499 now $399 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Save a cool $250 on last year's best Apple Watch (and best smartwatch overall). With 42 hours of battery life, an outstanding screen and tons of smart features and third-party apps, it's well suited as an everyday watch and high-performance training tool.
Read moreRead less▼
A fully-fledged Apple Watch for under $180? Score! This is the cheapest the SE 3 has ever been, and at this price, it's the best value Apple Watch out of the bunch. Its fast-charging capabilities means it can keep up with a quick battery life top-up, and it's genuinely a brilliant buy. The larger 44mm version has a great 25% discount, too.
44mm version: was
$279 now $209 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Apple Watch UK deals
A £40 discount makes this year's Apple Watch Series 12 a tempting buy. With its redesigned health sensing system, this is the only generation of Apple Watch with a Readiness score, as well as Audio Intelligence features. There's no deal on the GPS & Cellular version yet, but the 46mm has a £30 discount.
46mm version: was
£469 now £429 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
A record-low price for the Ultra 3, this Black Titanium version comes with an Ocean Band, and like all Ultras, it's ready to be added to a phone's data plan. That titanium exterior packs 42 hours of battery life, changes to Apple's smart stack widget displays, and all sorts of cutting-edge workout features. Runners and cyclists will love it, and it comes with cellular capabilities as standard.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple's smallest, cheapest watch gets £25 cheaper. It's a perfect first Apple Watch, boasting up-to-date software and fast charging capabilities, in addition to being a great smart communications device. There's an equivalent discount on the 44mm version too.
44mm version: was
£249 now £223 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.