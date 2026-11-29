Black Friday is over, but there are Black Friday Apple Watch deals still live ahead of Cyber Monday. While some deals have already disappeared, if you're looking for a new smart wearable in time for Christmas, now's the time to shop.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

There are discounts on last year's models now the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Series 12 have been released, but we are also seeing discounts on this year's Series 12 too!

Right now, in the US you can get a big $100 off the Apple Watch Series 12 at Amazon (was $399 , now $299), which is unprecedented given it came out just two months ago. In the UK, our favorite deal is the Apple Watch Ultra 3, last year's model, for just £495 (was £749 ) at Argos, a huge £254 saving, and you get your pick of the bands too.

I've been covering Black Friday for seven years, and Apple Watches for five of those years, so I know a good deal when I see it, and how to sort the good ones from the bad. Check out the deals in full below.

Apple Watch US deals

Apple Watch UK deals

Save £254 Apple Watch Ultra 3 with Ocean Band: was £749 now £495 at Argos A record-low price for the Ultra 3, this Black Titanium version comes with an Ocean Band, and like all Ultras, it's ready to be added to a phone's data plan. That titanium exterior packs 42 hours of battery life, changes to Apple's smart stack widget displays, and all sorts of cutting-edge workout features. Runners and cyclists will love it, and it comes with cellular capabilities as standard. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK