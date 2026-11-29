MSI's Pro DP180 is a full-size business tower built for office work, heavy multitasking, and local AI workloads, with Windows 11 Pro installed and 25 Xbox games included. It's powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K, which has 20 cores and 20 threads, a 3.9GHz base clock, and a turbo speed of up to 5.5GHz. The Pro DP180 is available at Newegg for $989.99 right now, and it's the fastest PC I could find under $1,000.

Alongside the processor are 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD, with Intel's integrated graphics handling the display. Windows 11 Pro comes installed, along with 25 Xbox games from Microsoft. A 500W power supply and air cooling keep the tower running, and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth cover wireless gear.

Ports suit most desk setups. The front has three USB ports, two audio ports and a card reader, and the back adds five USB ports, two HDMI outputs, two RJ45 Ethernet ports and a COM port. MSI's listing aims the PC at business multitasking, professional office work and local AI workloads.

Why we recommend it

Obviously, one of the reasons we recommend this device is its processor. With 20 cores, you can have your video calls, heavy spreadsheets, and a browser full of tabs room to running together without lagging. The listing also pitches the chip at local AI workloads as well, an added advantage. When a task needs a burst of speed, the processor boosts up to 5.5GHz, which is where a chip at this level earns its place in a work machine.

The work edition of Windows is installed from the moment you plug the tower in, with no setup beyond signing in. The 25 Xbox games from Microsoft give you something to play when the working day ends.

What to know before you buy

Memory and storage are only 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, respectively, which fills up fast once you add large projects or games. Graphics are integrated, so this isn't a machine for gaming or 3D work. It's also a full-size tower weighing 19.3 pounds, so it won't tuck behind a monitor like a mini PC.

There are other models like the 16GB version with a 512GB SSD, which costs $1,039.99, and the one with a 1TB SSD costing $1,099.99. Doubling the memory to 32GB with a 1TB SSD costs $1,339.99, and the top version, with 64GB and a 2TB SSD, costs $1,949.99.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MSI Pro DP180 if...you want the fastest processor you can get in a PC under $1,000, and you need a full-size tower with Windows 11 Pro for work.