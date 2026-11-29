Black Friday is over — officially speaking, and Cyber Monday, the final day of discounts, is almost here. However, the vast majority of the Apple Black Friday deals we spotted yesterday are still available to buy today. That includes highlights like the AirPods Pro 3 in both the US and the UK, plus big discounts on Apple Watches and 50% off an Apple TV subscription.

We were also keeping a close eye on the MacBook and iPad deals, and while the recent across-the-board price hikes mean the deals aren't what they used to be, we still saw plenty of offers worth considering. Some of those offers have expired, but there are still a number available in the US and the UK.

• Browse all the best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all the best Black Friday deals in the US

Scroll down for an updated list of all the deals still available ahead of Cyber Monday. We're already starting to see some offers sell out or revert to a higher price, so if you see something you're interested in, our advice is to snap it up now.

US quick deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday Apple deals in the US

Save 28% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Walmart Let's get to the point: buy them. On Black Friday, the AirPods Pro 3 plummeted down to $149, the cheapest they have ever been. That deal is over, but you can still save an excellent $70 on a pair of headphones that, on a scale of one to amazing, they're an 11. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Apple Airpods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart These are not the latest AirPods, so you don't get noise canceling. But you do get really nice sound, and as we didn't see any AirPods 5 deals over Black Friday, they're your best regular AirPods option. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Pro is the best version of the Apple Pencil and it works with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini tablets. Its low latency performance makes it feel utterly realistic when writing or drawing, and you can squeeze it to bring up a palette to customize your settings. This is almost the lowest price we've ever seen; Amazon briefly discounted it to $89 in late 2024, but that was long before Apple upped its prices for pretty much everything. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV (per month): was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. It's still running after Black Friday, but you'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount. And that means you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% Apple AirTag second-generation: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are still at their lowest price ever, even though Black Friday is officially over. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $23. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the November and it dropped back down to that price at Amazon on Black Friday. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Apple Watch SE 3 GPS, 40mm: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon still has a $70 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which beats the lowest price we've previously seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was $829.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $729.99 isn't that great a deal (especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air at Best Buy for $799), but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,199.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max, in any color, as part of its extended Black Friday sale. Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2026): was $949 now $849 at Amazon The 13-inch iPad Air is brilliant for streaming, for reading, for games and for getting things done, thanks to its powerful processor and large screen. The price dropped by $100 in the Amazon Black Friday sales, and so far, that deal is sticking around. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499 at Amazon This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen this A17 Pro-powered mini on Amazon, but it is a great deal in the context of current prices, and worth snapping up. You don't get the OLED screen of the latest iPad mini here, but this tablet is still a pocket rocket, runs Apple Intelligence and will be supported for years to come — and it's way cheaper than the newer one. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% Apple iPad Mini (A20 Pro, 2026): was $699 now $599 at Amazon Only interested in the newest models? The iPad Mini (A20, 2026) is only a few weeks old but Amazon still offered a pretty decent discount on Black Friday — and that price is still available... for now. This version of the mini has an OLED screen and a more powerful processor. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $749 now $649 at Amazon This deal is nowhere near the record-low price we saw earlier this year (previously, it was as cheap as $449), but Apple has since hiked its prices across all its devices so it's is still a good deal. The Air is the best iPad for most people and gives you a nice Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage, 12MP cameras front and back, and Apple Intelligence. There are also discounts still available on the larger 13-inch model. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon This is the newest iPad Pro, so the fact we saw any discounts at all over Black Friday is pretty amazing. The $150 is still available at the moment, but it won't stick around forever. This 2025 model runs on an ultra-speedy M5 processor. We love the iPad Pros and this one is no exception. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon Everything we love about the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) applies to the 13-inch one, but that larger screen makes a bigger difference than you might expect: if you're working in pro apps or just like watching Apple TV or reading magazines in Apple News+, you'll welcome the extra space. As we said in our review, it's "the ultimate Pro tablet for power users who want top-tier performance and versatility" and a real alternative to a MacBook Pro. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon This is a solid deal on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch, which features the M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Why only 'solid'? Well, until June the retail price here would have been $1,099 (making this a $50 saving) — and just before those widespread price hikes, you could get it for $900. In the context of current pricing, it's (sadly) still a deal that's worth considering. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 2026 Macbook Neo 13-Inch : was $699 now $599 at Amazon Apple's most affordable MacBook got a price hike this year, but this Black Friday deal makes it a notably cheaper. It's not a Mac for video pros but as an everyday laptop or a student laptop it's excellent. It runs on the A18 Pro, and has a 13-inch display. This model comes with 8GB

of memory and a 256GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Apple deals in the UK

Save £63.02 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon There's a reason the AirPods Pro 3 are the world's favourite earbuds, and at this price they're an absolute steal. In fact, this is the lowest AirPods Pro 3 price we've ever seen. They boast aid features, heart rate monitoring, live translation and some of the best ANC we've ever experienced on iPhone. Read more Read less ▼

Save £30 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was £429 now £399 at Amazon Apple put its prices up this summer, and this deal brings the price of the base iPad back down again. The big upgrade here is the newer A16 chip which delivers even slicker performance, and you also get twice as much storage as before: 128GB instead of 64GB. This is a decent deal on an excellent all-rounder. If Amazon runs out, you can the same deal is currently still available at Very and John Lewis. Read more Read less ▼

Save £30 Apple Pencil Pro: was £129 now £99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is our favourite Apple Pencil, with lag-free performance and a handy squeezy bit that brings up a palette to customise your settings. This is the pencil to get for iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini and it's almost the lowest price we've ever seen, beaten only by a brief £94 in August 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was £9.99 now £4.99/mo at Apple

Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, where new and eligible subscribers can pay half the usual monthly subscription fee for a whole six months. It's still available after Black Friday, but you'll need to be sure to sign up before November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 Apple MacBook Neo 512GB: was £799 now £749 at Amazon The MacBook Neo is Apple's cheapest laptop, but the cheapest model has very limited storage. This one is the better long-term bet, and the £50 discount almost reverses Apple's 2026 price hikes. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Argos The M5 MacBook Air is the finest ultraportable laptop Apple has ever made, and this is a nice discount on the most portable version. You're looking at a slick 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. This'll last you for years. Read more Read less ▼

Save £12.90 Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: was £129 now £116.10 at Argos This is one of the most comfortable keyboards we've ever used, and we do a ton of typing: if you're looking for a high quality Mac keyboard that's a real joy to type on, your hands will thank you for snapping up this Black Friday keyboard deal before it disappears. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK