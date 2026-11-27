Black Friday is finally here! As you'd hope, AirPods deals are rolling out — and these deals are big. (Big. Huge!)

The best deal in the US is undoubtedly the AirPods Pro 3, because they are now just $149 at Amazon (from $249), a massive 40% off — or $20 cheaper than they'd ever been. It's a deal that went live, then disappeared… and thankfully, has returned for the big day.

Or, US buyers can get the AirPods Max 2 for just $419 at Amazon (was $549) which is just a shade off their lowest ever asking fee and still a top sving on these excellent cans.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the UK, AirPods Pro 3 are now down to £155 (was £219) also a new lowest-seen price in this region! Their previous low was £165, until now (and I salute you for asking, thank you) so it's a huge deal and one only eclipsed by the US saving above. Grr…

Elsewhere, in the UK, AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging (which I reviewed personally and rate very highly) are discounted by £20, making them £119 (was £139). It may seem a small saving, but it's a saving on Apple's newest buds (and a model I rate very highly), nonetheless.

Don't worry, I'm updating this missive regularly to bring you only the best deals as we head on through the day, across the weekend and into Cyber Monday. I'll bring you the best AirPods deals I see, don't you worry!

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best AirPods deals in the US

Save 40% ($100) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This is a new low and $20 cheaper than their previous lowest ever price — they're incredible value for this money. They're actually way better-than-average value at full price, so the discount only cements that. I use AirPods Pro 3 every day and I love them, so for a sub-$150 asking fee I can't recommend them highly enough. A huge bargain, this. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($130) Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use… Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best AirPods deals in the UK

Save 29% (£63.02) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon The discount here is huge! AirPods Pro 3 are awesome value at this price. They're the most popular buds in the world for a reason, and right now, the price is lower than it has ever been… hearing aid suite, heart-rate monitoring and some of the best ANC to iPhone I have ever heard. A fantastic deal. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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