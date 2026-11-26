I’ve found 20 subscription-free fitness tracker and smartwatch deals from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and more — so you don’t have to pay extra once you buy your new device
Today's best deals on devices you only have to pay for once
There's a problem no-one's talking about when it comes to the best Black Friday fitness deals, and it's about subscriptions. A lot of fitness trackers have subscriptions now, to be paid on a monthly or annual basis.
Some of these, like Google Fitbit or Garmin, provide optional features while you can use the core features for free. Others, such as Whoop and Oura, require an ongoing subscription before you can use the tracker at all. Refuse to renew or pay, and your tracker becomes an inert lump of plastic, metal and sensors.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
This is important, because on Black Friday, you need to know what you're buying. You might think you're getting a fantastic deal on a Whoop band (and there are good deals around) only to realise it needs a 12-month subscription to be renewed annually. Or you might buy one of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals expecting to use the new Google Health Coach, only to find it locked behind a paywall. If you know that going in, and you're going to get a lot of value out of the subscription, great! But if you're looking for a subscription-free tracker, it can be a real sting in the tail.
On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of smartwatches, fitness trackers and health wearables that don't require a subscription to be used. Some of them have no optional features at all and everything's included in the base price, while others have such a good core suite of features that the optional features are truly that — optional — rather than a poorly-implemented paywall that makes you feel like you've only bought half a tracker.
I've included both UK and US deals below. Check out the offers to find the right wearable for you — and pick it up safe in the knowledge you aren't going to get sidelined by subscription fees.
US Quick Deals
- RingConn Gen 2: was
$299.99now $209.30 at Amazon
- Polar Loop: was
$199.99now $161.49 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12 (46mm) GPS: was
$449now $349 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Ring: was
$399.99now $324.99 at Amazon
US deals
We rated this subscription-free Oura alternative 4/5 stars in our review, with our tester noting "its huge battery life (up to 12 days) and sleep apnea tracking". With over $90 off and no extra fees, this deal undercuts Oura by a large margin.
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Polar's Loop fitness tracker, like Whoop, is a screenless fitness tracking puck covered by a sweat-wicking fabric band, for continuous heart rate monitoring and metrics accessible via the app. But unlike Whoop, which is based on a membership, there's no subscription fee — although the app isn't as good.
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Our Apple Watch Series 12 review called it the best mainline version of the wearable in years, and is a compelling upgrade option for anyone using a Series 9 or older. It features a new S11 chip, providing smooth, responsive performance, and our reviewer also praised the Readiness Score and the newly refreshed Health Sensing System. And of course, no subscription needed, unless you want the classes with its Peloton-style Fitness Plus service.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$549 now $449 at Amazon
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The smaller 42mm of the Apple Watch Series 12 has also been reduced by an impressive $100, down to just $299 — a very tempting prospect. Note this is the GPS-only version — if you want to add the watch to your phone's data plan, the deal on the cellular model is below.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$499 now $399 at Amazon
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A fully-fledged Apple Watch for under $180? Score! This is the cheapest the SE 3 has ever been, and at this price, it's the best value Apple Watch out of the bunch. It's more like a fitness tracker due to its lightweight construction, but it's genuinely a brilliant buy. The larger 44mm version has a great 25% discount, too.
44mm version: was
$279 now $209 at Amazon
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At $50 off, this fitness tracker is solid value: it's lightweight, it's got great GPS tracking for outdoor activities, and has a lot of flexibility and customization, whether you're a jogger or a gym bunny. Garmin does have an optional subscription, but its base featureset is so vast you don't need it.
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Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design and personal AI assistant. A lot cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, with no deal on at the moment, and very similar in featureset and design. Samsung Health, its companion app, is completely free all the way down.
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The 44mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is also seeing a $100 price cut, in two different color options. We called the redesign 'a triumph' in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review.
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The Samsung Galaxy Ring is subscription-free like the watches, so if you did choose to get it instead of the Oura (provided you use the Samsung Health app, which isn't really compatible with iPhones) you'd save yourself even more later down the line.
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Save $100 on the Ultrahuman Ring Pro, a powerful smart ring with up to 15 days of battery life. Biohacking company Ultrahuman make lots of performance optimization tech, and know their way around advanced metrics. The ring comes with no subscription fee, of course.
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UK Quick Deals
- Garmin Cirqa: was
£179.99now £169.99 at Hsamuel
- Samsung Galaxy Ring: was
£245.59now £159.63 at Amazon
- RingConn Gen 2: was
£259.99now £168.35 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) GPS: was
£219now £194 at Amazon
UK deals
I've found what I think is the only Garmin Cirqa deal on the net — a small £10 off the screenless fitness tracker. However, that being said, I love this thing: it's my favourite screenless tracker over Whoop, the Polar Loop and the Fitbit Air, and the optional Garmin Connect+ subscription isn't necessary to use and enjoy it.
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Don't fancy paying the Oura Ring's annual subscription on top of the device? In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has dropped by 35% to under £160, a significant saving.
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Another subscription-free Oura alternative from biohacking company Ultrahuman. Track sleep, stress, HRV, workouts and more with its comprehensive app.
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The subscription-free Oura alternative with a big battery life, sleep apnea and activity tracking is almost £100 off at Amazon right now. With no subscription fees, the ring goes from middle-of-the-pack in terms of value to top of the leaderboard at under £170 all-in.
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A small but significant £15 discount on the Amazfit Helio Strap, another subscription-optional Whoop alternative we rated highly in our Amazfit Helio Strap review. Great for post-workout recovery, sleep tracking and all-day wear.
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Apple's smallest, cheapest watch gets £25 cheaper. It's a perfect first Apple Watch, boasting up-to-date software and fast charging capabilities, in addition to being a great smart communications device. There's an equivalent discount on the 44mm version too.
44mm version: was
£249 now £223 at Amazon
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Save a hefty £60 on the smallest 42mm version of last year's Apple Watch Series 11. It's a great smartwatch and it's well-worth considering given the additional savings, if you don't really care about the new overnight Readiness score and AI features.
GPS & Cellular version: was
£419 now £359 at Amazon
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Looking for a more traditional watch that's still packed with the latest tech? The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is reduced by 36% - a saving of £160
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Save 29% on the Amazfit Active 3 Premium, with AMOLED Sapphire glass, built-in GPS tracking, and a more classic-looking design that maintains modern sensibilities. A five-star watch down to under £120.
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Our pick for the best Garmin watch for most people — it's just as suited to activities and adventures as it is to being a dedicated smartwatch — is £100 off for Black Friday at Very in three different colours. The advanced Elevate V5 heart rate sensor ensures accurate health metrics (which we've tested against a heart rate monitor) while all three versions can go from super-sporty to classic-looking with a change of strap and watch face.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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