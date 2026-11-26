There's a problem no-one's talking about when it comes to the best Black Friday fitness deals, and it's about subscriptions. A lot of fitness trackers have subscriptions now, to be paid on a monthly or annual basis.

Some of these, like Google Fitbit or Garmin, provide optional features while you can use the core features for free. Others, such as Whoop and Oura, require an ongoing subscription before you can use the tracker at all. Refuse to renew or pay, and your tracker becomes an inert lump of plastic, metal and sensors.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

This is important, because on Black Friday, you need to know what you're buying. You might think you're getting a fantastic deal on a Whoop band (and there are good deals around) only to realise it needs a 12-month subscription to be renewed annually. Or you might buy one of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals expecting to use the new Google Health Coach, only to find it locked behind a paywall. If you know that going in, and you're going to get a lot of value out of the subscription, great! But if you're looking for a subscription-free tracker, it can be a real sting in the tail.

On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of smartwatches, fitness trackers and health wearables that don't require a subscription to be used. Some of them have no optional features at all and everything's included in the base price, while others have such a good core suite of features that the optional features are truly that — optional — rather than a poorly-implemented paywall that makes you feel like you've only bought half a tracker.

I've included both UK and US deals below. Check out the offers to find the right wearable for you — and pick it up safe in the knowledge you aren't going to get sidelined by subscription fees.

US Quick Deals

US deals

Polar Loop: was $199.99 now $161.49 at Amazon Polar's Loop fitness tracker, like Whoop, is a screenless fitness tracking puck covered by a sweat-wicking fabric band, for continuous heart rate monitoring and metrics accessible via the app. But unlike Whoop, which is based on a membership, there's no subscription fee — although the app isn't as good. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Garmin Vivoactive 6 (42mm): was $299.99 now $249 at Amazon At $50 off, this fitness tracker is solid value: it's lightweight, it's got great GPS tracking for outdoor activities, and has a lot of flexibility and customization, whether you're a jogger or a gym bunny. Garmin does have an optional subscription, but its base featureset is so vast you don't need it. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm): was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design and personal AI assistant. A lot cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, with no deal on at the moment, and very similar in featureset and design. Samsung Health, its companion app, is completely free all the way down. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $364.98 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Ring is subscription-free like the watches, so if you did choose to get it instead of the Oura (provided you use the Samsung Health app, which isn't really compatible with iPhones) you'd save yourself even more later down the line. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Ultrahuman Ring PRO: was $479 now $379 at Amazon Save $100 on the Ultrahuman Ring Pro, a powerful smart ring with up to 15 days of battery life. Biohacking company Ultrahuman make lots of performance optimization tech, and know their way around advanced metrics. The ring comes with no subscription fee, of course. Read more Read less ▼

UK Quick Deals

UK deals

Garmin Cirqa: was £179.99 now £169.99 at H Samuel I've found what I think is the only Garmin Cirqa deal on the net — a small £10 off the screenless fitness tracker. However, that being said, I love this thing: it's my favourite screenless tracker over Whoop, the Polar Loop and the Fitbit Air, and the optional Garmin Connect+ subscription isn't necessary to use and enjoy it. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was £245.59 now £159.63 at Amazon Don't fancy paying the Oura Ring's annual subscription on top of the device? In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has dropped by 35% to under £160, a significant saving. Read more Read less ▼

Save £90.65 RingConn Gen 2: was £259 now £168.35 at Amazon The subscription-free Oura alternative with a big battery life, sleep apnea and activity tracking is almost £100 off at Amazon right now. With no subscription fees, the ring goes from middle-of-the-pack in terms of value to top of the leaderboard at under £170 all-in. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 Amazfit Active 3 Premium: was £169.90 now £119.90 at Amazon Save 29% on the Amazfit Active 3 Premium, with AMOLED Sapphire glass, built-in GPS tracking, and a more classic-looking design that maintains modern sensibilities. A five-star watch down to under £120. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Garmin Venu 4 (41mm): was £439 now £339 at very.co.uk Our pick for the best Garmin watch for most people — it's just as suited to activities and adventures as it is to being a dedicated smartwatch — is £100 off for Black Friday at Very in three different colours. The advanced Elevate V5 heart rate sensor ensures accurate health metrics (which we've tested against a heart rate monitor) while all three versions can go from super-sporty to classic-looking with a change of strap and watch face. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK