Ukraine has deployed Blysk, a domestically developed laser system targeting incoming drones

The weapon uses a four-kilowatt beam to damage aircraft structures

Blysk can reportedly engage aerial threats from distances reaching one kilometer

Ukraine has introduced a domestically-developed laser weapon into its air defense network, adding another technology against enemy drones.

Blysk uses a concentrated 4-kilowatt laser beam to damage aircraft by heating and burning their external structures.

Developed by Carmine Sky, the installation can engage aerial threats from distances reaching one kilometer, although its combat effectiveness remains unproven.

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Ukraine deploys a 4kW laser weapon against incoming drones

The installation reportedly entered combat service in early November 2026, following development by Ukrainian defense technology company Carmine Sky.

Its introduction comes as Ukraine expands its protection network against Russian unmanned aircraft, including cheap attack drones and faster jet-powered variants.

According to the developers, Blysk identifies approaching aircraft, tracks their movement and directs concentrated laser energy toward vulnerable sections.

The resulting heat damages the aircraft's exterior, potentially disabling its structure and preventing continued flight.

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The company says small first-person-view drones can be destroyed within fractions of a second after the laser reaches them.

Larger aircraft, including Shahed and Geran drones, require longer exposure because their external structures contain multiple protective materials.

Despite entering service, the installation had not recorded a successful interception when the developers spoke to journalists.

Carmine Sky attributed the initial absence of confirmed engagements partly to persistent cloud cover and fog around Kyiv in November.

Atmospheric conditions present an important limitation because laser energy becomes less effective when moisture and suspended particles interfere with transmission.

This makes visibility and weather conditions important considerations when determining whether the installation can engage approaching aircraft successfully.

The Ukrainian weapon also operates at considerably lower power than Israel's Iron Beam laser defense system.

Iron Beam reportedly delivers 100 kW of laser power and has an advertised engagement distance reaching approximately 10 kilometers.

Ukraine expands laser development as private air defense networks grow

Blysk is not Ukraine's first publicly announced attempt to develop laser weapons for intercepting aerial threats.

In December 2024, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky announced a Ukrainian project called Tryzub, developed under the country's Unmanned Systems Forces.

During that announcement, Sukharevsky claimed the technology could already engage aircraft.

Despite these public claims, no independently verified aerial interception by Tryzub had been reported, leaving its battlefield effectiveness uncertain.

Carmine Sky insists that its Blysk installation is an independent development rather than another version of the earlier Tryzub project.

The company also says it intends to develop additional laser installations with different capabilities for protecting important infrastructure.

The new weapon joins an expanding network of remotely operated defenses that already includes automated machine-gun installations protecting infrastructure around Kyiv.

Laser weapons could eventually provide another interception option without consuming conventional ammunition during every engagement.

However, Blysk's reported capabilities still require confirmation through successful interceptions, particularly against larger drones under unfavorable atmospheric conditions.

Via BBC (originally in Ukrainian)

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