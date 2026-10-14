US DOW invests in wireless laser self-charging tech to keep autonomous drones airborne almost indefinitely — ARC can deliver 'kilowatt-class' power to units 5,000 ft away

Laser-based technology is being trialed in the US to remotely charge UAV batteries while the craft are in flight

The “power beaming” technology from PowerLight Technologies is known as Aerial ReCharge (ARC)

ARC can recharge UAVs remotely as well as their payloads, where appropriate

The United States Department of War’s (DOW) Operational Energy - Innovation (OE-I) Directorate has awarded a contract for the development of a laser-based remote recharging system for drones.

Known as the Aerial ReCharge (ARC) system, it uses directed lasers to recharge an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or a payload, and can be used over long distance.

Described as “power beaming” the system relies on a wireless power beaming transmitter and a receiver on the UAV. With remote recharging capabilities, drones can be deployed and retain use of the same battery without landing and recovery, which saves time -- and potentially even lives.

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Power beaming over distance

The notion of transmitting energy from one point to another has been a staple of science fiction for decades.

With advances in laser technology, it appears to be making headway, with PowerLight’s system relying on a power beaming transmitter that directs lasers to a drone-mounted receiver. This in turn charges the UAV’s battery, and can also be used to charge a payload the drone may be carrying.

(Image credit: PowerLight Technologies)

It uses optical power beaming, which while delivering the same outcome (a charged device) is very different to the electromagnetic induction used on wireless phone chargers. Crucially, it can charge UAVs while they (and it) are in motion.

“Power beaming means more time on mission and less time on the ground, ” said OE-I Combat Power Portfolio Lead Chris DePuma. “By enabling autonomous, in-flight recharging, the Aerial ReCharge system reduces the need to land and swap batteries, extending mission endurance and reducing risk in contested environments.”

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Autonomous ARC transmitter

Like the UAV it powers, the ARC transmitter unit is autonomous, and can follow the drone, providing recharge while the UAV is in flight.

Demonstration of the technology has been released by PowerLight, which saw a Kraus Hamdani Aerospace K1000ULE (pictured) taking to the skies equipped with a power beaming receiver.

“This new DOW award reflects confidence in where wireless power beaming is today and in the operators who are shaping it,” said Tim Jenks, the CEO of PowerLight. “Power beaming applies well beyond a single domain, from ground-to-ground, ground-to-air, air-to-air, and space-to-space, and that is the opportunity ahead.”

Development of the technology is taking place at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and PowerLight has designed it to be usable with various drone classes. This includes Group 2 fixed-wing platforms and larger aircraft with heavier sensor or effects payloads.

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